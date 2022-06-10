Child killer gets extra time behind bars for biting Perth Prison officer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A convicted child killer has been handed extra time behind bars after he bit a prison officer during a scuffle at HMP Perth.

Jordan McCready, who was caged for life in 2012 for the murder of 13-year-old Jon Wilson, lashed out at staff in a row over medication.

He sank his teeth into a guard’s hand as he tried to restrain him, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

The 27-year-old appeared via video link and admitted the August 10 2021 assault.

He will serve another three months in jail when the punitive part of his life sentence – 14 years – ends.

History of violence

Sheriff Craig McSherry told McCready: “You have a formidable record for violence.

“You have been involved in violence from a very young age and it seems that you are still involved in violent behaviour.”

He said: “Prison officers require to receive protection from the risks and dangers that they face in the environment where they work.

“I take on board that there was limited level of injury and you have sought to make amends with the officer who has been very professional about the whole matter.”

‘No date for release’

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told the court: “The accused is a convicted prisoner at HMP Perth, serving a life sentence for murder.

“He has no date for release at present.”

He told the court: “At around 3pm on April 10, the accused was shouting and swearing on the prison hall landing.

“It was decided by prison staff to place the accused back into his cell to prevent him from disrupting any other prisoners.”

Mr Sweeney said: “The accused was then escorted to his cell but became aggressive.

“He was restrained to the ground by staff.

“Whilst on the ground, he continued to struggle.

“He then bit prison officer James Cunningham on his left hand.

“This left a bite mark but the skin was not broken.”

The court heard Mr Cunningham did not require any further medical treatment.

“The accused was then placed in isolation and the matter was reported to police,” said Mr Sweeney.

Killer was ‘unwell’

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “He realises behaviour like this will not go down well when it comes to seeking his liberation.

“He had only recently arrived at the prison when this happened.

“He meant no to affront to the officer.

“It was a time when there was a difficulty with his medication and he was feeling unwell.”

The court was told McCready is now on good terms with Mr Cunningham.

“He finds him to be most helpful and he can only apologise to the officer for his behaviour,” said Mr Holmes.

“Mr McCready appreciates he must be punished.”

Buckfast-fuelled killing

McCready was 17 when he was jailed for the murder of Kilmarnock teenager Jon Wilson.

He admitted killing the boy as he made his way from a friend’s house.

McCready went on to slash a stranger and rob another teenager of his mobile phone.

The High Court in Glasgow heard McCready – who had been drinking vodka and Buckfast and taken valium pills – attacked Jon near Kilmarnock’s Queen’s Drive on September 4 2011.

The second year Kilmarnock Academy pupil was taken to hospital suffering from significant head injuries.

He was found to have irreversible brain damage and died the following day.

McCready later boasted to his cousin that “we just pounded the life out of” someone.