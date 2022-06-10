GIG GUIDE: Going retro with punk bands and Let’s Rock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ear-shattering tribute outfit Mactallica kick off a string of big shows at Beat Generator starting tomorrow.

The Scottish HM tribute’s being followed on Sunday by an appearance at BGs from punk veterans UK Subs.

Still led by original frontman Charlie Harper, the London firebrands will be playing highlights from their third and fourth studio albums Diminished Responsibility and Endangered Species.

Originally released in 1981 and ’82 respectively, the former cracked the UK Top 20.

Looking at next week, the North Lindsay Street venue has fresh offerings in the shape of Brownbear on Wednesday and an Assai Records-promoted spoken word gig by non-binary London rapper Kae Tempest on Thursday.

Rapping to applause

Fronted by Andrew Desmarais, Ayrshire’s Brownbear released their What Is Home? LP via Assai in 2018, while Kae – formerly Kate – Tempest was among the contenders for the best British female honour at the 2018 Brits.

They have twice been nominated for the Mercury Prize, for their 2014 debut opus Everybody Down and the 2016 follow-up Let Them Eat Chaos.

Elsewhere, Assai are also backing a DJ set by London electro exponents Chase And Status at the former Fat Sams on Tuesday.

The big-selling duo have just released their sixth studio LP and the Union Street shop is offering album plus ticket bundles.

Punk blitzkrieg at Conroy’s

Also in Dundee, there’s a punk blitzkrieg at Conroy’s Basement tomorrow courtesy of American noiseniks Riley, Sheffield queer emo posse Slash Fiction and homegrown talents Dog Eared, Ugly Clinic, The Stiff Lips, Smokey Reafer and Ceramics.

The Meadowside venue also has a triple-whammy on Wednesday in the shape of US visitors Bob Nanna and Andrew Paley, plus the familiar figure of Tragical History Tour, aka Derrick Johnston.

Meanwhile, a plethora of classic popsters are on the bill for one of summer’s first major outdoor music events next weekend.

Let’s Rock Scotland

The retro-themed Let’s Rock Scotland is making a quickfire return next Saturday following its most recent staging when pandemic restrictions started to ease in late August last year.

Located just outside Edinburgh at Dalkeith Country Park, the colourful ’80s homage is back on at the time of year it had become firmly established at pre-pandemic.

It looks set to be close to a 23,000-capacity sell-out.

Recognised as second only in Scotland in size terms to Glasgow’s massive TRNSMT festival, Let’s Rock can once again boast the kind of potent line-up that makes it a serious rival to Perthshire’s own Rewind Scotland, which takes place next month.

Big names on the bill

The big draws at the June 18 extravaganza include synthpop legends OMD – led by Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphries – and Thompson Twins frontman Tom Bailey, along with quintessentially English songsmiths Squeeze and Running In The Family jazz-funksters Level 42.

A buzz is equally likely to be generated by veteran ska hit-makers The Selecter and relaunched sophisti-pop pioneers Scritti Politti and their sweet-voiced Green Gartside, who’s set to give such vintage hits as The Word Girl and Wood Beez (Pray Like Aretha Franklin) a rare festival airing.

There’s also a dash of cartoon punk on the roster in the form of Swords Of A Thousand Men fruitcakes Tenpole Tudor and the inimitable Edward Tudor-Pole, who initially came to prominence in Julien Temple’s Sex Pistols film The Great Rock ‘n’ Roll Swindle.

Other draws on the day include Haircut 100 star Nick Heyward and a version of post-punk groove exponents Pigbag, plus a supporting cast that’s largely of the dance-pop variety.

Five Star frontwoman Denise Pearson, former teen icon Tiffany and Musical Youth duo Dennis Seaton and Michael Grant are all taking part, along with house purveyors Sydney Youngblood, Sonique and ex-Bizarre Inc vocalist Angie Brown, plus Brit Eurodance combo Urban Cookie Collective and disco duo Ottawan.

Lastly this week, gigs coming up in Fife include Brownbear again at PJ Molloys on Thursday, with Cockney Rebel legend Steve Harley and his acoustic band at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, the same night.