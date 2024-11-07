Moving to Stirling was key to musician’s recovery after brutal attack, memory loss and addiction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moving to Stirling was key to musician’s recovery after brutal attack, memory loss and addiction

Stephen McAll AKA Constant Follower, now wants to help young musicians 'bash out tunes' in Stirling instead of leaving for bigger cities.

Stephen McAll is set to release his second album as indie outfit Constant Follower. Image: Harri Reid.
By Chris Mugan

As a music hotspot, Stirling may not have the profile of Glasgow or Manchester.

But Stephen McAll wouldn’t live anywhere else – and he is keen to help up-and-coming talent thrive there too.

Next February, Stephen is due to release his haunting second album as indie-folk outfit Constant Follower and believes his home city has helped nurture him as an artist over the past few years.

Stephen McAll moved to Stirling and found his creativity again after a rough two decades. Image: Supplied.

“I just walk along the river, so I get a little bit of country here every day,” the songwriter boasts on a Zoom call from his studio, just five minutes down the River Forth from his home.

Life-altering attack saw music put on hold

Brought up in East Kilbride, much of Stephen’s early years were spent around Glasgow.

But a life-changing event came aged 16, when he was brutally attacked while returning home from a party.

The assault caused serious head injuries that left him with no memories of his childhood. His major memory problems continue today.

Stephen’s dreams of making music were put on hold for the following two decades that saw him suffer addiction issues with drink and drugs.

Moving to Stirling was key to his recovery.

Stephen McAll, Constant Follower. Image: Jannica Honey.

“Everything was going wrong,” he admits. “I had just had my first daughter and that relationship had failed.

“I was in with a crowd doing things I wanted to get away from and it was just impossible to do that around them.”

Stephen ‘fell in love with’ Stirling on day out

He visited Stirling on a day trip with his current partner, Kathleen, who also sings on the album, and in Stephen’s words, “fell in love with the place”.

“It’s an amazing environment as an artist,” he continues. “There’s such a wealth of music.

“Our problem is when young artists come of age, they head off to Glasgow or Edinburgh. The challenge is retaining all that amazing creativity.”

Stephen namechecks his home’s “amazing” Tolbooth venue that helps many artists develop, including via his own Golden Hum nights.

Now the performer hopes to provide a space for young people to “bash out some tunes in front of the friends”.

Constant Follower at Big Rock Records, Newport-on-Tay. Image: Kevin Linnett.

While Stephen’s music as Constant Follower has a hushed, intimate quality, as the new album’s title track suggests, his lyrics are positive and hopeful, their writer agrees.

“It’s not intentional, but I guess I’m much more aware of the division around us,” he says.

“It’s going on in America, in this country, and politicians are feeding it while news outlets thrive on it.”

‘Real, deep hatred’ for mobile phones

Another number, All Is Well, subtly warns us to get off our phones and avoid fears stoked by social media.

“They’re really horrible. I only noticed myself when I got one about two years ago,” he explains.

“I realised I hadn’t finished a book in all that time. My time’s quite limited already with the family, music and other things, so the phone sort of occupied that time I would be reading.

“And having a 15-year-old daughter, seeing what it’s doing to her generation, I’ve developed a real, deep hatred for them. I couldn’t believe they’re allowed in school.”

Raising three daughters (the others are one and five-years-old), is an experience Stephen believes has had a profound effect on his lyrics, notably The Smile You Send Out.

He says: “I’m trying to set some sort of an example to them and think of wisdom I should impart without boring them silly.

“It’s not about that surface level of give and get.

“It’s much deeper than that, about how we are conditioned nowadays to believe everyone’ll probably do you harm, whereas I think the vast majority of people are just like us.”

Constant Follower’s new single Patient Has Own Supply is out now on Last Night From Glasgow. Stephen supports Xan Tyler at The King’s, Kirkcaldy, on November 8 2024. 

