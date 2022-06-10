On Time, three complementary but contrasting artists on show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An exhibition at Newport’s Tatha Gallery brings together three Scottish artists that each employ contrasting styles, while sharing common preoccupations.

While Dundee-based Delia Baillie, a Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design lecturer, creates fluid, abstract forms, Georgia Rose Murray’s evocative seascapes and landscapes explore light, notably in remote Arctic regions.

Their colleague Louise Ritchie has used unframed canvas as a three-dimensional medium, allowing the fabric to crease and fold.

Working together

She often then applies starch to hold these organic shapes in place.

Louise explains the trio first collaborated in 2019, when Delia brought them together as part of one of her modules, suggesting they each show a piece to encourage discussion among her students.

Seeing their work together, the artists realised they shared similar ideas around the properties of painting.

Having stayed in contact, they decided to embark on a more ambitious show, with Tatha, where Louise and Delia had shown before, the ideal venue, the former adds.

“We loved the space and knew that they might share our enthusiasm,” Louise says.

“Teaching keeps you on your toes. It allows us to think about our painting and how our lives as artists, educators and friends is reflected in the work and how it in turn can be transformative.”

On Time is at Tatha Gallery until June 25.