Why Dundee is celebrating city’s ‘special’ links with legendary explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton

When Dr John Shears steps on to the stage during A Festival of Shackleton at the Caird Hall in Dundee, he will be discussing one of the most ground-breaking discoveries in modern exploration.

Dr Shears will celebrate the Endurance 22 expedition’s triumph in locating Shackleton’s legendary ship, Endurance, which has lain 9,869 ft (3,008 m) beneath the Weddell Sea for more than 100 years.

For Dr Shears, it’s another chance to present a remarkable find – including rarely seen 3D scans of the wreck.

But it’s also “very special” that he’ll share the remarkable story in a setting that holds deep personal and historical significance to Shackleton’s adventures.

The Caird Hall, the grand venue in the heart of Dundee, is named after Sir James Caird, the jute baron whose financial backing was pivotal to Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition in 1914-1917.

Caird’s “no strings” £24,000 donation, equivalent to £2.3 million today, ensured the Endurance voyage was even possible, making the hall the ideal venue for sharing the story of the ship’s rediscovery.

Endurance rediscovered: A historic discovery in the Weddell Sea

Dr Shears, who led the 2022 expedition that discovered Endurance, says there is something uniquely powerful about sharing the story in the Caird Hall, where the legacy of Sir James Caird lives on.

“It’s very special indeed,” Dr Shears reflects in an exclusive Courier interview.

“The fact that James Caird was such an important part of Shackleton’s story and that his legacy lives on in the Caird Hall makes this the perfect place to bring the story of Endurance full circle.”

During the event, Dr Shears will be joined by subsea manager Nico Vincent, who will present rare 3D imagery of the wreck, showcasing its astonishing preservation after spending over a century beneath the icy waters of the Weddell Sea.

The footage, which has already captivated audiences worldwide in a National Geographic documentary, reveals a ship in remarkable condition.

Artifacts like leather boots, a flare gun, and even a Singer sewing machine are still in place on the ship’s deck, giving viewers a glimpse into the past.

“The reaction from people has been incredible,” Dr Shears says.

“I think they’ve been amazed to see Endurance in such perfect condition.

“It’s as though time stood still – if you look at the original photographs from Frank Hurley, the ship looks almost identical today.”

The National Geographic documentary, which was recently screened across the UK and is now streaming on Disney+, has rekindled public interest in Shackleton’s epic Antarctic expeditions.

The rediscovery of Endurance has captivated audiences across the globe.

How deep were Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ties to Dundee?

The connection between Shackleton and Dundee runs deep, both personally and professionally.

Shackleton’s relationship with the city began early in his career when he served as the third officer aboard RRS Discovery during its 1901 Antarctic expedition under Captain Robert Falcon Scott.

This experience marked the start of Shackleton’s many Antarctic voyages, and the links between him and the city would only grow stronger.

James Caird’s contribution to the Endurance expedition was critical.

His £24,000 donation allowed Shackleton to pursue his ambitious and ill-fated goal of crossing Antarctica.

In gratitude, Shackleton named one of the Endurance’s lifeboats after Caird.

This lifeboat later became the vessel Shackleton used in what is regarded as the greatest tale of survival in history.

The extraordinary small boat journey led to the rescue of his stranded crew on Elephant Island.

Shackleton’s continuing legacy in Dundee

Ali Gellatly, 41, shipping facilities director at Dundee Heritage Trust, has long been fascinated by Shackleton’s ties to the city.

A former Dundee police officer, Ali was too young to remember seeing RRS Discovery arrive in Dundee in 1986.

However, he does remember going down with his dad to see her final sail as she moved to Discovery Point in 1992.

Today, he sees himself living the “dream job” of looking after the Discovery, and he believes that Dundee should celebrate its historical connection to Shackleton.

“Shackleton’s role as third officer on the Discovery marked the beginning of his deep ties with Dundee,” he says.

“During this time, he met key local figures, including the city’s jute barons, which led to his later relationship with Sir James Caird.

“This connection was absolutely pivotal to Shackleton’s later expeditions.”

Shackleton stood for parliament in Dundee

Shackleton’s relationship with Dundee was not just professional.

His repeated visits to the city, where he met influential people and immersed himself in its industrial culture, shaped his expeditions.

He even ran for parliament in Dundee in 1906, a campaign that, while unsuccessful, highlighted the strength of his connection to the city.

Ali highlights that Shackleton’s frequent visits to Dundee and his belief in the quality of Dundee-built ships helped shape his expeditions.

From the Discovery to the Nimrod and Aurora, these ships were essential to Shackleton’s missions. Endurance, meanwhile, was built in Norway.

Dundee jute baron Sir James Caird at heart of Shackleton’s Endurance expedition

Jo Woolf, writer in residence with the Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS), has delved into the archives of both the RSGS in Perth and The Courier newspaper to uncover more about Shackleton’s time in Dundee.

She has uncovered fascinating details about Shackleton’s early public talks, including one in November 1903, following his return to Britain after being invalided home early from the Discovery expedition.

In this lecture, Shackleton enthralled the Dundee audience with tales of his harrowing sledge journey with Scott and Edward Wilson.

After a spell as RSGS secretary and then unsuccessfully standing for parliament in Dundee, he came back to Dundee on February 2, 1910, to talk about the Nimrod expedition at the Kinnaird Hall. By this time he was a “national hero”.

Jo also uncovered photographs of Shackleton meeting Sir James Caird in 1914 ahead of the Endurance expedition, as well as articles documenting Caird’s critical donation.

These discoveries highlight the crucial support that Dundee provided to Shackleton’s Antarctic pursuits.

“Shackleton really wove himself into the fabric of Dundee,” she explains.

“His energy and passion revitalised the Royal Scottish Geographical Society and brought a renewed focus to the city’s contributions to exploration.”

A Festival of Shackleton: Honouring history and discovery in Dundee

The Festival of Shackleton, hosted by the RSGS and Dundee Heritage Trust, celebrates the legacy of Sir Ernest Shackleton and the city’s pivotal role in his expeditions.

The event not only highlights the historic connection between Shackleton and Dundee but also sheds light on the thrilling modern-day discoveries that continue to inspire new generations.

Other speakers include John Geiger, chief executive of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, who participated in the expedition that led to the discovery of the Quest, Shackleton’s final ship, before he died in 1922.

A Festival of Shackleton, Caird, Hall, Dundee, December 5, 7pm.

rsgs.org/event/a-festival-of-shackleton