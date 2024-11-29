Why Dundee is celebrating city’s ‘special’ links with legendary explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Dundee is celebrating city’s ‘special’ links with legendary explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton

Dr John Shears, who led the team that found the Endurance wreck in 2022, is among those speaking at the Caird Hall to celebrate Shackleton's remarkable Dundee legacy.

In summary:
  • Dr John Shears will showcase rare 3D scans of the Endurance wreck, found 3,008 metres beneath the Weddell Sea in 2022. The scans reveal artefacts like leather boots and a Singer sewing machine, preserved as though untouched by over a century underwater.
  • Sir James Caird’s £24,000 donation (equivalent to £2.3 million today) from Dundee enabled Shackleton’s Endurance voyage. Caird Hall, named in his honour, serves as a symbolic venue for revisiting this historic discovery.
  • Shackleton’s career began aboard the Discovery, built in Dundee, and his connection deepened through local figures like Caird. The city also hosted his public lectures and an unsuccessful parliamentary bid in 1906, underscoring its central role in his legacy.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Ali Gellatly of Dundee Heritage Trust is supporting the Festival of Shackleton in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Michael Alexander

When Dr John Shears steps on to the stage during A Festival of Shackleton at the Caird Hall in Dundee, he will be discussing one of the most ground-breaking discoveries in modern exploration.

Dr Shears will celebrate the Endurance 22 expedition’s triumph in locating Shackleton’s legendary ship, Endurance, which has lain 9,869 ft (3,008 m) beneath the Weddell Sea for more than 100 years.

For Dr Shears, it’s another chance to present a remarkable find – including rarely seen 3D scans of the wreck.

Expedition leader Dr John Shears beside Agulhas II while searching for Endurance in 2022. Image: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust/PA

But it’s also “very special” that he’ll share the remarkable story in a setting that holds deep personal and historical significance to Shackleton’s adventures.

The Caird Hall, the grand venue in the heart of Dundee, is named after Sir James Caird, the jute baron whose financial backing was pivotal to Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition in 1914-1917.

Caird’s “no strings” £24,000 donation, equivalent to £2.3 million today, ensured the Endurance voyage was even possible, making the hall the ideal venue for sharing the story of the ship’s rediscovery.

Endurance rediscovered: A historic discovery in the Weddell Sea

Dr Shears, who led the 2022 expedition that discovered Endurance, says there is something uniquely powerful about sharing the story in the Caird Hall, where the legacy of Sir James Caird lives on.

“It’s very special indeed,” Dr Shears reflects in an exclusive Courier interview.

“The fact that James Caird was such an important part of Shackleton’s story and that his legacy lives on in the Caird Hall makes this the perfect place to bring the story of Endurance full circle.”

Rarely seen 3D scan of Endurance wreck, Image: James Blake/Falklands Maritime Heritage

During the event, Dr Shears will be joined by subsea manager Nico Vincent, who will present rare 3D imagery of the wreck, showcasing its astonishing preservation after spending over a century beneath the icy waters of the Weddell Sea.

The footage, which has already captivated audiences worldwide in a National Geographic documentary, reveals a ship in remarkable condition.

Artifacts like leather boots, a flare gun, and even a Singer sewing machine are still in place on the ship’s deck, giving viewers a glimpse into the past.

“The reaction from people has been incredible,” Dr Shears says.

Rarely seen 3D scan of Endurance wreck, Image: James Blake/Falklands Maritime Heritage

“I think they’ve been amazed to see Endurance in such perfect condition.

“It’s as though time stood still – if you look at the original photographs from Frank Hurley, the ship looks almost identical today.”

The National Geographic documentary, which was recently screened across the UK and is now streaming on Disney+, has rekindled public interest in Shackleton’s epic Antarctic expeditions.

The rediscovery of Endurance has captivated audiences across the globe.

How deep were Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ties to Dundee?

The connection between Shackleton and Dundee runs deep, both personally and professionally.

Shackleton’s relationship with the city began early in his career when he served as the third officer aboard RRS Discovery during its 1901 Antarctic expedition under Captain Robert Falcon Scott.

This experience marked the start of Shackleton’s many Antarctic voyages, and the links between him and the city would only grow stronger.

Sir Ernest Shackleton at his desk aboard the Endurance before she was crushed by ice and sank in 1916.

James Caird’s contribution to the Endurance expedition was critical.

His £24,000 donation allowed Shackleton to pursue his ambitious and ill-fated goal of crossing Antarctica.

In gratitude, Shackleton named one of the Endurance’s lifeboats after Caird.

Endurance trapped in the sea ice of the Weddell Sea in the Antarctic, taken by expedition photographer Frank Hurley. Image: RSGS

This lifeboat later became the vessel Shackleton used in what is regarded as the greatest tale of survival in history.

The extraordinary small boat journey led to the rescue of his stranded crew on Elephant Island.

Shackleton’s continuing legacy in Dundee

Ali Gellatly, 41, shipping facilities director at Dundee Heritage Trust, has long been fascinated by Shackleton’s ties to the city.

A former Dundee police officer, Ali was too young to remember seeing RRS Discovery arrive in Dundee in 1986.

However, he does remember going down with his dad to see her final sail as she moved to Discovery Point in 1992.

Ali Gellatly of Dundee Heritage Trust is an expert on RRS Discovery history. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Today, he sees himself living the “dream job” of looking after the Discovery, and he believes that Dundee should celebrate its historical connection to Shackleton.

“Shackleton’s role as third officer on the Discovery marked the beginning of his deep ties with Dundee,” he says.

“During this time, he met key local figures, including the city’s jute barons, which led to his later relationship with Sir James Caird.

“This connection was absolutely pivotal to Shackleton’s later expeditions.”

Shackleton stood for parliament in Dundee

Shackleton’s relationship with Dundee was not just professional.

His repeated visits to the city, where he met influential people and immersed himself in its industrial culture, shaped his expeditions.

He even ran for parliament in Dundee in 1906, a campaign that, while unsuccessful, highlighted the strength of his connection to the city.

Endurance. Image: PA

Ali highlights that Shackleton’s frequent visits to Dundee and his belief in the quality of Dundee-built ships helped shape his expeditions.

From the Discovery to the Nimrod and Aurora, these ships were essential to Shackleton’s missions. Endurance, meanwhile, was built in Norway.

Dundee jute baron Sir James Caird at heart of Shackleton’s Endurance expedition

Jo Woolf, writer in residence with the Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS), has delved into the archives of both the RSGS in Perth and The Courier newspaper to uncover more about Shackleton’s time in Dundee.

She has uncovered fascinating details about Shackleton’s early public talks, including one in November 1903, following his return to Britain after being invalided home early from the Discovery expedition.

In this lecture, Shackleton enthralled the Dundee audience with tales of his harrowing sledge journey with Scott and Edward Wilson.

Sir James Caird (left) with Sir Ernest Shackleton in Dundee in 1914. Image: DC Thomson

After a spell as RSGS secretary and then unsuccessfully standing for parliament in Dundee, he came back to Dundee on February 2, 1910, to talk about the Nimrod expedition at the Kinnaird Hall. By this time he was a “national hero”.

Jo also uncovered photographs of Shackleton meeting Sir James Caird in 1914 ahead of the Endurance expedition, as well as articles documenting Caird’s critical donation.

These discoveries highlight the crucial support that Dundee provided to Shackleton’s Antarctic pursuits.

Shackleton became a ‘national hero’. Image: DC Thomson

“Shackleton really wove himself into the fabric of Dundee,” she explains.

“His energy and passion revitalised the Royal Scottish Geographical Society and brought a renewed focus to the city’s contributions to exploration.”

A Festival of Shackleton: Honouring history and discovery in Dundee

The Festival of Shackleton, hosted by the RSGS and Dundee Heritage Trust, celebrates the legacy of Sir Ernest Shackleton and the city’s pivotal role in his expeditions.

The event not only highlights the historic connection between Shackleton and Dundee but also sheds light on the thrilling modern-day discoveries that continue to inspire new generations.

Other speakers include John Geiger, chief executive of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, who participated in the expedition that led to the discovery of the Quest, Shackleton’s final ship, before he died in 1922.

A Festival of Shackleton, Caird, Hall, Dundee, December 5, 7pm.

rsgs.org/event/a-festival-of-shackleton

