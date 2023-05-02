Remarkable images showing construction of Dundee’s Caird Hall revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Remarkable images showing construction of Dundee’s Caird Hall revealed

The collection has been released to mark the 100th anniversary of the iconic building.

By Ben MacDonald
Pictures of the Caird Hall being built are on display. Image: Dundee Libraries
Pictures of the Caird Hall being built are on display. Image: Dundee Libraries

A series of remarkable images showing the construction of the Caird Hall in Dundee has been revealed.

The photographs are taken from 600 glass negatives showing areas of the city more than 100 years ago.

The collection has been released to mark the centenary of the iconic venue.

The pictures are on display at the Central Library as part of a new exhibition running until the end of May.

The images were taken in the early 20th century. Image Dundee Libraries
The building was named after jute baron Sir James Caird. Image: Dundee Libraries

It comes as an appeal is being launched for more images to be included in a collection about the Caird Hall.

Angela Doran, Dundee City Council’s music development officer, said: “We are making a call out to all those who have visited the Caird Hall over the years.

“Do you have any photos of you, friends, family at the Caird Hall and willing to share for the next exhibition in September?”

Anyone with images can contact Angela at angela.doran@leisureandculturedundee.com.

All photos collected will be uploaded for the display wall.

Structures supporting the construction of the Caird Hall. Image: Dundee Libraries
The front of the iconic venue under construction. Image: Dundee Libraries

The Caird Hall was officially opened by Edward VIII on October 23 1923, nine years after work started.

It was named after jute baron Sir James Caird, and came after architect James Thomson drew up plans for a civic centre near the harbour area.

Kenneth Baxter, an archives assistant at Dundee University, previously told The Courier that Thomson had been looking to build a centre after travelling around Britain.

It is thought that the original design, which featured a domed roof, may have drawn inspiration from St Paul’s Cathedral.

However the final design did not include this feature.

As well as hosting events and conferences, the Caird Hall has played host to some of music’s most famous faces down the years – including The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, David Bowie, Elton John and Queen.

