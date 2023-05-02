Remarkable images showing construction of Dundee’s Caird Hall revealed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A series of remarkable images showing the construction of the Caird Hall in Dundee has been revealed.

The photographs are taken from 600 glass negatives showing areas of the city more than 100 years ago.

The collection has been released to mark the centenary of the iconic venue.

The pictures are on display at the Central Library as part of a new exhibition running until the end of May.

It comes as an appeal is being launched for more images to be included in a collection about the Caird Hall.

Angela Doran, Dundee City Council’s music development officer, said: “We are making a call out to all those who have visited the Caird Hall over the years.

“Do you have any photos of you, friends, family at the Caird Hall and willing to share for the next exhibition in September?”

Anyone with images can contact Angela at angela.doran@leisureandculturedundee.com.

All photos collected will be uploaded for the display wall.

The Caird Hall was officially opened by Edward VIII on October 23 1923, nine years after work started.

It was named after jute baron Sir James Caird, and came after architect James Thomson drew up plans for a civic centre near the harbour area.

Kenneth Baxter, an archives assistant at Dundee University, previously told The Courier that Thomson had been looking to build a centre after travelling around Britain.

It is thought that the original design, which featured a domed roof, may have drawn inspiration from St Paul’s Cathedral.

However the final design did not include this feature.

As well as hosting events and conferences, the Caird Hall has played host to some of music’s most famous faces down the years – including The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, David Bowie, Elton John and Queen.