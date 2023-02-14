When in Rome… Is Dundee’s Caird Hall modelled on Vatican landmark?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
When in Rome… Is Dundee’s Caird Hall modelled on Vatican landmark?

By Kate Brown
February 14 2023, 6.00am
James Thomson's vision of Dundee city centre was inspired by his time in London and Rome. Image: Supplied.
James Thomson's vision of Dundee city centre was inspired by his time in London and Rome. Image: Supplied.

The Caird Hall has been a dominant feature of Dundee’s City Square since it was first opened in 1923.

Plans for a new, modern building near Crichton Street were first submitted by the city architect, James Thomson, in 1910.

At that time, the plans proposed a Civic Centre to stand at the harbour – where the V&A museum is currently located.

When Sir James Caird offered to fund the project, he made adaptations to the architectural designs and these new plans eventually created the Caird Hall we know today.

However, several features from Thomson’s original designs remain in place.

Dundee University’s Kenneth Baxter tells us what inspired his plans.

The Caird Hall

Despite Dundee city centre undergoing radical architectural changes in the 1870s, this wasn’t enough for its people, who wanted to see further modernisations.

Calls were made to upgrade the harbour, which was falling into disrepair, alongside the Overgate and Crichton Street.

The area linking Crichton Street to the market included some of Dundee’s oldest buildings and, by the 20th Century, had become slum housing.

This was the major entry point for visitors to the city and its citizens did not want it to be a visitor’s first impression of the city.

It was time for redevelopment.

James Thomson in 1917. Image: DC Thomson.
James Thomson in 1917. Image: DC Thomson.

James Thomson submitted a report to the council in 1910.

Thomson had been the city’s architect since 1906 and drew up several plans on how to redevelop these areas of Dundee.

A man who was years ahead of his time, Thomson was determined to make Dundee beautiful.

Kenneth said: “Thomson’s report is one of the most interesting documents in the city of Dundee.

“He proposed really radical change for the city.

So this is what Dundee could’ve looked like – it would’ve been radically different.”

“He wanted to completely clear the area behind the town house and a new public market would be built in its place.

“It would stretch right down to Shore Terrace, and the old green market would’ve been eradicated.

“However, the biggest change of all would be down at the shore.

Thomson’s plans

“Docks would be filled in, and a new great building – which, at the time, he called the Civic Centre – would be erected.”

Thomson’s plans for a civic centre had come from his travels around Britain.

He had seen St Paul’s Cathedral in London and it could well have inspired him to construct plans for the domed roof.

Kenneth added: “It seems probable that St Peter’s Basilica, in the Vatican City, could’ve also inspired his drawings.

Plan by city architect James Thomson for Dundee waterfront area circa 1911. Image: Supplied.
Plan by city architect James Thomson for Dundee waterfront area circa 1911. Image: Supplied.

“Where Thomson planned to have the Civic Centre is now near to the location of the existing V&A museum.

“So in some ways, Thomson wanted an iconic building down there, he’s now got it – even though it was more than 100 years after his plans were first introduced, and in a very different format.

“Thomson ultimately recognised the importance of Dundee’s shoreline, and is why he thought it was a good idea for the city to have a new, modern building like this down there.

Another of Thomson's designs. Image: Supplied.
Another of Thomson's designs. Image: Supplied.

“The buildings at the end of the Overgate between the Overgate and the High Street, and the Nethergate, were also going to be taken down.

“The city churches would then face on to the western end of the High Street.

“Isolating them in this way would give them a grandeur that they’ve never really had in Dundee.

“In front of this there would be a park, with fountains and statues.

Thomson's fountain plans. Image: Supplied.
Thomson's fountain plans. Image: Supplied.

“The Overgate itself would be widened, buildings would be removed, and tram lines would be added.

“Thomson was a strong advocate for trams as a form of public transport and was keen that the network in Dundee would expand.

“So this is what Dundee could’ve looked like – it would’ve been radically different.”

But there was a problem.

How would these new plans be funded?

Finding the funds

Kenneth added: “Thomson’s plans were so grand that the City Council were never going to be able to fund it on their own.

“They were also under pressure to do something with the city’s housing conditions – and that was a political priority over the grandiose building projects.

“They did eventually get a new civic building – but it wasn’t quite the building Thomson planned.”

Sir James Caird approached the City Council and offered to donate money for a new City Hall.

Caird was one of Dundee’s most successful entrepreneurs and invested many of his profits back into the city.

However, his funds meant that he was given some input into the designs for the building.

As the City Architect, Thomson remained as a consultant on the project; however, several of his original designs were heavily modified.

Work begins

Work on the Caird Hall officially started in 1914.

The foundation stones were laid on July 10 by King George V and Queen Mary and can still be seen at the Caird Hall today.

However, Britain became involved in the Great War shortly after the work began.

After several of the workers were enlisted, construction work came to a halt on Dundee’s newest building.

The ceremony that took place for the laying down of the Caird Hall foundation stone. Pictured is the crowd looking on as the stone is laid. The ceremony was attended by King George V and Queen Mary. July 10 1914. Image: DC Thomson.
The ceremony that took place for the laying down of the Caird Hall foundation stone, with the crowd looking on as the stone is laid. The ceremony was attended by King George V and Queen Mary on July 10 1914. Image: DC Thomson.

During this period, Thomson inspired the creation of the Kingsway bypass.

He was determined that the new designs would cut down on congestion and make the city a greener place.

He also designed Logie and Craigiebank housing estates in 1917 and 1918.

Logie later became the first district heated housing scheme.

The Caird Hall when it opened in 1923. Image: Supplied.
The Caird Hall when it opened in 1923. Image: Supplied.

Construction began on the Caird Hall again after the end of the war.

The new building was opened to the public in 1923.

Kenneth added: “Caird had died by this point – he never got to see it finished and opened.

“However, he did predict that the building would eventually become part of the new City Square – which it did.

“As for Thomson, while some of his designs were changed in the process, the pillars at the front of the building were likely inspired by his original sketches.”

The iconic pillars at the front of the Caird Hall. 1950. Image: Supplied.
The iconic pillars at the front of the Caird Hall. 1950. Image: Supplied.

Thomson saw the new City Square and the Caird Hall completed and felt that the project was one of his proudest achievements.

He was walking through the finished Caird Hall on November 10 1927 when he collapsed in one of the hallways.

Simon Fraser, a long-serving councillor, and the Lord Provost Sir William High were in the Lord Provost’s office when they heard what had happened.

Both went to attend to Thomson, and Fraser was holding him when he died.

Thomson was 76.

At the time of his death, Thomson was engaged in some of the plans to erect an East Wing to the hall.

His funeral took place in Balgay Cemetery on November 14 1927.

Dundee United star Dave Bowman's daughter Rebecca (aged 2), shows her affection for her bearded collie dog Toddie, with a Valentine's Day card. Photo taken 12/2/1993. Featured in C&A 13/2/1992. B70 1993-02-12 Rebecca Bowman with her dog Toddie (C)DCT
Puppy love: How Valentine's Day has been celebrated in Dundee over the years
The Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a standstill. February 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
Margaret Bowman at The Bookhouse. Broughty Ferry with her book, The Lost Airfields of Angus. Image: Margaret Bowman
Lost Airfields of Angus book recalls when spies, Russians and Nazi Germany sympathisers roamed…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tony Kyriacou/Shutterstock (1109621b) Wartime confectionery 'Ministry of Food' exhibition, Imperial War Museum, London, Britain - 10 Feb 2010 To coincide with the 70th anniversary of rationing in wartime Britain the Imperial War Museum in London has launched it latest exhibition' Ministry of Food'. The exhibition chronicles how British public adapted to a world of food shortages during 14 years of rationing during the 40's and 50's.
Here's what happened when sweet rationing came to a sticky end in Dundee
Runrig's Bruce Guthro and Donnie Munro are side by side in 2013. Image: Paul Campbell.
When Runrig turned to the classified ads to replace Donnie Munro
Ice in the River Tay
The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River…
DUNDONIAN The exterior of the Deep Sea Restaurant on the Nethergate, Dundee. THe Angus Hotel can be seen in the background and the Forbes Music shop sign to the left of the image. H251 1967-03-16 Deep Sea restaurant (C)DCT
Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies?
6
Lucky man: Archie Knox has been speaking about his footballing life in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee fan Archie Knox says watching Dens Park title team was start of his…
Jack Vettriano's most famous painting isn't without controversy. Image: Neil Hanna.
The scandal and success behind Fife artist Jack Vettriano’s The Singing Butler
Did you dance the night away the Circus or London Nightclub back in the early noughties? Image: DC Thomson.
When Dundee post office was transformed into 'superclub' Circus and London nightclub

1
Stewart's Resort holiday park
St Andrews holiday park developers take fight for major expansion to Holyrood
2
Aimee Lee was found guilty by a jury.
Fife pensioner knocked out by ‘raging bull’ woman over child slap claim
3
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
4
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
5
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
6
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished
7
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
8
The offences are said to have been committed at McGonagall House in Dundee.
Carers accused of neglect at Dundee home to stand trial this year
9
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
2
10
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi

A man had been seen trying doors in the Dorward Road area of Montrose. Image: Google Maps
Man, 39, charged with theft in Montrose
Dean Crowley leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth veteran tells trial martial arts 'weapon' was joke Christmas present for wife
An artist's impression of how the Lochgelly development will look. Image Robertson Homes/Fife Council
24-bed care home and 20 affordable houses to be built in Lochgelly
A frustrated Mulgrew. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew: Dundee United players are 'up for the fight' — but talk is…
Alex Jakubiak (left) and Zach Robinson: Both Dundee strikers scored in Sunday's win over Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Champions need strikers who score at business end - and I'd rather…
Lyall Cameron made it 3-0 against Cove Rangers after set-up by Paul McMullan. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron on goal ambition, Man of the Match awards and 'standing…
Drey Wright during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright has been one of St Johnstone's best, says Callum Davidson
Patrick Higgins, front, with fellow members of Strathmiglo Conservation Community. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Nature lovers' bid to put Strathmiglo on the map as Fife's first biodiversity village
cononsyth hens sheds
Angus chicken shed opponents urge councillors to shoot down plan for giant facility
The petitioner says children go "wild" for promotions at fast food restaurants. Image: Shutterstock/ChameleonsEye.
McDonald's Monopoly: Angus man's fight to ban fast food promotions

