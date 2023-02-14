Angus chicken shed opponents urge councillors to shoot down plan for giant facility

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus planners want to approve a substantial development between Arbroath and Forfar that will house 64,000 free-range chickens for egg production.

Councillors will be asked to rule on Tuesday on the controversial Cononsyth Farm application. The decision comes after more than two years of back and forth between the community, landowner and agent.

Planners have received more 185 letters of objection with only 13 in support.

They have asked councillors to approve the plans, citing the development’s contribution to food supply. They argue concerns surrounding the project “can be appropriately mitigated” via a number of planning conditions.

The landowner has said the development will create around four jobs.

The recommendation to approve comes despite a report into the development acknowledging that at least three existing properties sit within 400 metres of the sheds.

Published Scottish Government guidance indicates new livestock buildings should avoid sites within 400m of residential accommodation “in order to minimise odour.” Although applications can be made and approved within that distance.

Opponents of the development say there are a total of eight homes within 400 metres of the area where the farmer will keep free range chickens.

Older chicken sheds in other parts of Tayside and Fife can sometimes emit a foul smell. Residents near Cononsyth Farm fear any smell would detract from their quality of life.

Residents are also worried about an increase in traffic and flooding risk.

They also believe measures currently underway to contain bird flu could see the chickens kept permanently inside. That raises further odour and animal welfare concerns.

Chicken farm ‘benefits no-one’

Cononsyth Protest Group member John Bell is unhappy with the planning officials’ recommendations considering neighbouring properties.

He said: “The measurements are taken from the closest part of the sheds to the dwellings mentioned.

“All of the dwellings, however, are much closer than that to the free range, and in the case of one home the free range is literally just the other side of the garden fence.”

John called on councillors to reject advice from planning officials.

“The proposed development benefits no-one in the immediate community except the applicant.

“Certainly not those living nearby, whose properties will be blighted.”

Sheds will be ‘clean, modern and sustainable’

Dave Anderson is the director of environmental consultants Cogeo. The firm is the agent for the application.

He said: “We welcome planning officials’ recommendation to approve the application. It will be a clean, modern and sustainable development within the Angus region.”

A number of agencies and bodies, including the community council and environment regulator Sepa, must legally be consulted during the application.

Mr Anderson noted that none of these bodies had objected, although there is currently no functioning community council covering the area.

“We have confidence the members will embrace the opportunity to support a local farmer proactively investing in his family business,” he added.