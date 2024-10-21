Should Dundee fear for the future of RRS Discovery?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Should Dundee fear for the future of RRS Discovery?

Dundee Heritage Trust faces financial challenges. But it's drawing inspiration from Sir Ernest Shackleton's courage and leadership to safeguard the future of the polar vessel.

RRS Discovery, Sir Ernest Shackleton and the Hope Cross from South Georgia which is now on display in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson Design team
By Michael Alexander

Dundee Heritage Trust chairman David Henry is bathing in the afterglow of international media coverage when we stop in front of a poignant memorial to polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton.

Standing three metres (9.84 ft) tall, the Hope Cross has travelled more than 7,000 miles from Shackleton’s resting place in South Georgia to Dundee.

It now stands yards from the legendary RRS Discovery, symbolising a poignant connection between Dundee and Shackleton’s heroic feats.

Shackleton died in 1922 in South Georgia during his final expedition aboard the Quest.

The Hope Cross was constructed by crew members who could not attend his funeral.

Dundee Heritage Trust chairman David Henry next to the Hope Cross at Discovery Point.
Its unveiling at Discovery Point coincides with the release of a new documentary on Shackleton’s doomed 1916 Endurance expedition and the 2022 hunt for the sunken vessel, as previously featured in The Courier.

A Shackleton festival, organised by the Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society and the trust, is taking place at the Caird Hall on December 5.

But just as Shackleton’s dramatic tales of survival against insurmountable odds is rekindling global imaginations, Shackleton’s approach to leadership, courage and risk-taking is also inspiring Dundee Heritage Trust to weather its own financial storm.

What are the financial challenges facing Dundee Heritage Trust and RRS Discovery?

“Dundee Heritage Trust and the RRS Discovery have symbolised the renaissance of Dundee for over 30 years,” says Mr Henry, a former pupil of Blackness Primary School and Harris Academy.

“However, I don’t think people appreciate the enormous impact the ship has had – both in terms of drawing tens of thousands of visitors every year and the millions of pounds it brings into the Dundee and Scottish economies.”

The trust, which operates as a free-standing charity, is feeling the pinch of rising costs and post-Covid-19 financial pressures.

The original RRS Discovery in drydock in Dundee.
There’s a misconception, says Henry, that the RRS Discovery and the trust’s museums are run by the local council.

However, he says they are as vulnerable to the winds of economic change as any other business – and it would be “disingenuous” to suggest otherwise.

“Just like Shackleton, we are facing challenges,” he says.

“But as Shackleton used to say, ‘there’s always one more move.’ We are not at the end of the game yet!”

Contrast between old and new timbers within bowels of RRS Discovery.
Asked about the financial challenges facing Dundee Heritage Trust, Mr Henry said he “can’t go into it too much”.

But the key point, he says, is there’s a “big difference between capital and revenue”.

With over 98% of its funding coming from ticket sales, grants, fundraising, and hospitality, the trust is tasked with not only caring for the RRS Discovery but also maintaining an annual operating budget of around £2 million.

The cost of heritage care alone stands at £1.3m, making it a constant balancing act to meet these financial demands while ensuring the ship remains preserved for future generations.

RRS Discovery is more than just ‘Captain Scott’s Ship’

Ever since the RRS Discovery returned to Dundee in 1986, it has been widely recognised as ‘Captain Scott’s ship,’ given its role in taking Captain Robert Falcon Scott and his crew, including Shackleton, to Antarctica in 1901.

However, in recent years, it is Shackleton’s remarkable connections to Dundee that have been gaining prominence.

As vital restoration work continues on the RRS Discovery, Mr Henry and the Dundee Heritage Trust have a long-term vision to breathe new life into the ship’s story.

Dundee Heritage Trust chairman David Henry in the ward room of RRS Discovery.
The goal is to shift the narrative, appealing to an even broader audience by highlighting the RRS Discovery’s lesser-known scientific function and its relevance to modern-day climate change research.

“For local people, it’s about the pride in the shipbuilding heritage and the explorers who sailed her,” Henry explains.

“But international visitors may not have the same connection to Dundee’s history. We’re looking to refresh the story by focusing on common themes like climate change and the state of our oceans, which resonate globally.”

This approach has the potential to engage a wider audience, drawing in visitors who may not be familiar with the specifics of British maritime history but are keenly aware of contemporary issues affecting the planet.

What are Dundee Heritage Trust’s ambitious plans for Discovery Point?

Dundee Heritage Trust’s ambitions don’t stop with the RRS Discovery’s restoration.

Plans are also underway to revamp the galleries at Discovery Point, enhancing the visitor experience and incorporating new technology to tell more stories about the ship’s past and its ongoing legacy.

One exciting development is the potential for an app-based display showing the real-time location and activities of modern research vessels, including the RRS Discovery II, which visited the city last year, and the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

The modern day RRS Discovery tied up at Dundee in summer 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Mr Henry is eager to highlight the pioneering nature of the original RRS Discovery as a research vessel in the 1920s, particularly in its role in understanding the world’s oceans and climate.

“We want to bring this story more to the fore, connecting it with the work of today’s vessels, which are leading similar scientific research,” he says.

“In a way, it complements the ideas behind the Eden Project in Dundee.”

Restoring the RRS Discovery

Visitors to Dundee can see first hand the restoration work underway on the RRS Discovery.

Skilled local craftsmen are working tirelessly to ensure the ship is preserved for future generations.

A recent highlight was the acquisition of two antique teak logs from the SS Pegu, which was torpedoed by a German U-boat during World War I.

These rare teak logs provide the trust with high-quality materials to replace some of the ship’s rotting timbers, without further depleting teak forests.

Yellow steel frame holding up the stern of RRS Discovery as restoration work takes place.
The restoration process is intricate and delicate.

The ship, now in dry dock, is being held in place by a yellow steel frame as structural timbers in the hull are carefully replaced.

“The next stage is to make the hull wind and weather tight,” Henry explains, “to prevent further water ingress.”

Once this crucial stage is complete, the plan is to place a cradle at the bottom of the dock to re-float the ship.

Local workmen are working to restore RRS Discovery. Image: Michael Alexander

This step is vital for both structural integrity and preservation, as water helps counteract the detrimental effects of gravity on the bow and stern.

“We want to ensure that the ship is still in good condition 100 years from now,” Henry says, underscoring the long-term vision behind the restoration effort.

A collaborative effort to secure the future

When asked if there is a threat to the long-term future of the RRS Discovery, Henry acknowledges the challenges but remains optimistic.

“There’s always a threat – like any organisation, we stand and fall by our paying customers,” he says.

“But with the support of the local communities, city council leadership, MPs, and MSPs, we are working hard to overcome these challenges.”

Mr Henry emphasises that the effort to preserve the RRS Discovery is a collaborative one.

Dundee Heritage Trust chairman David Henry in the ward room of RRS Discovery.
As work continues to restore the ship, he’d encourage as many people from the Dundee and surrounding area as possible to “rediscover the Discovery”.

“There’s a genuine sense of ‘Team Dundee’ here,” he adds.

“The trust isn’t in competition with other local attractions like the HMS Unicorn.

“Instead, they complement each other, drawing visitors to Dundee and encouraging them to explore the city’s rich cultural and historical offerings.”

Conversation