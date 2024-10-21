Remembering Dundee dog Tavish – a year after Scotland’s ‘oldest’ Westie died aged 20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Remembering Dundee dog Tavish – a year after Scotland’s ‘oldest’ Westie died aged 20

Financial administrator Lynda Rourke, 63, from Broughty Ferry, pays tribute to the sausage-loving dog which brightened up her family's lives for two decades.

Lynda Rourke with Tavish on his 20th birthday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Lynda Rourke with Tavish on his 20th birthday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

“My dad and I bought Tavish for my mum 21 years ago, when she was diagnosed with cancer.

We hoped that he might cheer her up while she underwent treatment.

It’s safe to say we got more than we bargained for.

Tavish was a typical Westie: a complete rebel and full of tenacity.

Whenever he had the opportunity, he would bolt out the front door and escape.

Tavish was no stranger to a police van

My parents had a house on the waterfront in Wormit, so my dad built a wall to stop Tavish from getting down to the river.

However, he always managed to find a way to get through it – we don’t know how he did it.

He was regularly picked up by the police in Wormit and brought home in the police van.

Tragically, after just eight months with Tavish, my mum died.

They bonded closely in that time and she loved him dearly.

Tavish at home in Broughty Ferry.
Tavish at home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

My dad passed away shortly afterwards.

It was a difficult time. I still get emotional when I think about it.

Tavish came to live with me and my two daughters Christina and Rebecca, who are now 35 and 30, respectively.

We absolutely adored him.

Tavish was a rebel in his younger years. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Tavish had a stubborn streak too.

He would let me kiss him but would snarl if anyone else tried!

He used to love Sundays when we would cook a fry-up for breakfast and he would get his favourite treat: a sausage.

A few years later, we brought home Jackadoodle, Tilly.

She quickly became the boss (you know what us women are like) but Tavish just rolled over and let her do her thing.

They were the best of friends.

How did the family celebrate Tavish’s 20th birthday in Broughty Ferry?

Last July, we celebrated Tavish’s 20th birthday at home in Broughty Ferry.

It was thought he might be the oldest Westie in Scotland.

The average life expectancy of the breed is around 12-16 years.

It was an emotional day.

We blew up balloons, fed him sausages, and reflected on his life and everything he’s done.

And then we took him for a long walk – not that he thanked us for that!

Tavish celebrated his 20th birthday in 2023.
Tavish celebrated his 20th birthday in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Sadly, it was around this time that we lost Tilly, aged 14, to cancer.

We started to see a decline in Tavish.

He was very sad and missed her a lot.

He no longer wanted to go for walks, his sight was deteriorating and he wasn’t interested in much except food.

I bought a new puppy Pickles – another Jackadoodle – and hoped this would perk him up.

Lynda Rourke with her Jackadoodle Pickles.
Lynda Rourke with her Jackadoodle Pickles. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Tavish was like a little mentor for her.

Pickles adored him and would follow him everywhere.

He adored her too.

But his health continued to decline.

I thought, ‘I don’t want him to go through this’.

I asked the vet, ‘Is it time now?’, and she said, ‘Yes, Lynda’.

Tavish was euthanised aged 20

I made the difficult decision to have Tavish euthanised.

A year ago today – on October 21 2023 – I took him to the vet to be put down.

Before he was given the fatal injection, he was sedated.

My oldest daughter Christina decided this was finally her chance to give him a big kiss.

But he woke up and let out a snarl!

We had to laugh at that moment.

It was like his way of saying, ‘I know you are trying to kiss me and you’re not getting away with it!’

It was just like Tavish to get the last word in.”

