Neighbours evacuated after driver, 65, ‘hit wrong pedal’ and crashed into Fife house

Homes were evacuated in a Fife street after a 65-year-old man drove a car into a house and ruptured its gas pipes.

James Hisbent is thought to have “hit the wrong pedal” and driven the Vauxhall Mokka electric hire car into the external wall of a property in Craigleith Avenue, Inverkeithing on May 28 this year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard there was a “strong smell of gas” in the aftermath of the crash.

Hisbent, of Newton Crescent, Rosyth, appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to careless driving.

He caused the vehicle to leave the road and collide with the exterior wall of the house and caused structural damage to the building and rupture of the external gas pipes.

Evacuation after car hit Fife house

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court the incident happened at around 5:30pm when a family was inside the property.

The fiscal said: “They heard a loud bang outside and the entire home began shaking and vibrating.

“They then go outside and see a Vauxhall Mokka has collided with the bottom window of their house”.

Ms Yousaf said the external gas meter had been struck, with gas pipes exposed and structural damage to the external wall.

Hisbent then came out of the vehicle and “apologised profusely” for the damage, the fiscal said.

Ms Yousaf continued: “Police were contacted and there was a strong smell of gas at the locus”.

She said the house and neighbouring homes were evacuated for a short while.

Hisbent was detained and said he did not know what happened.

Ms Yousaf said the family were put into another property pending repairs, though she understands they are still not back in the property.

Hit wrong pedal

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said it was a “very unfortunate” situation.

The solicitor said Hisbent has held a driving licence for around 35 years and has driven automatic vehicles before, but had never driven an electric car.

Mr Flett said Hisbent has a relative living in the same street and went to park there and assumes he “hit the wrong pedal” or a “combination of pedals” by mistake.

The lawyer said he understands electric cars can take off quite quickly and suggested the level of culpability in this case is quite low.

Mr Flett said there was some damage to the bumper of the hire car and Hisbent has already made arrangements to pay the excess and cost of repair to the vehicle.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Hisbent: “It’s a very unusual and unfortunate situation”.

The sheriff gave Hisbent six penalty points and fined him £400.

