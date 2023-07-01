Dundee dog who could be Scotland’s oldest Westie celebrates 20th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee dog who could be Scotland’s oldest Westie celebrates 20th birthday

Lynda Rourke's pampered pooch turns 20 today.

By Poppy Watson
Tavish turns 20 on Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Tavish turns 20 on Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A Dundee woman believes her dog could the oldest West Highland Terrier in Scotland.

Tavish turns 20 today – well beyond the average life expectancy of the average Westie, which is around 12-16 years.

Tavish could be Scotland’s oldest living Westie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Owner Lynda Rourke, who lives in Broughty Ferry, said: “He was my mum and dad’s dog.

“My mum had cancer, Tavish was bought for her.

“We have always had Westies in my family.

“Then mum died and dad died 18 months later, so we’ve had him since then.

“We just adore him, we love him to bits.”

‘He is a little trooper’

Tavish, who is partially deaf and blind, suffers from various health issues and takes regular medication.

But Lynda, who is a financial administrator, says he is “a little trooper”.

The 62-year-old said: “He is very independent, very stroppy and very cheeky.

“He has got a typical West Highland Terrier attitude – nothing seems to phase him.

“When he was a puppy he was just an absolute rebel.”

Westies are known for their cheeky personalities. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

And Lynda has exciting plans for his special day.

She said: “We are not allowed to give him X, Y and Z because of his health.

“But he loves sausages.

“And you know what? He is 20.

“Lets cut him some slack.

“We’ll give him some sausages”.

‘Rare’ for Westies to reach 20

George Tullis, secretary of the West Highland White Terrier Club in Scotland, says it is hard to know if Tavish really is the oldest Westie in the country, because not all dogs are officially registered with The Kennel Club – the UK’s largest dog organisation.

But he says that it is “rare” for dogs to reach the age of 20.

He said: “Generally the average age for a westie is 14, 15, 16.

“Most small terriers get to that age.

“But I’m not aware of any other Westies in Scotland who are 20 years old.

“It is pretty rare for a Westie to be that old.”

