Dundee dog who could be Scotland’s oldest Westie celebrates 20th birthday

A Dundee woman believes her dog could the oldest West Highland Terrier in Scotland.

Tavish turns 20 today – well beyond the average life expectancy of the average Westie, which is around 12-16 years.

Owner Lynda Rourke, who lives in Broughty Ferry, said: “He was my mum and dad’s dog.

“My mum had cancer, Tavish was bought for her.

“We have always had Westies in my family.

“Then mum died and dad died 18 months later, so we’ve had him since then.

“We just adore him, we love him to bits.”

‘He is a little trooper’

Tavish, who is partially deaf and blind, suffers from various health issues and takes regular medication.

But Lynda, who is a financial administrator, says he is “a little trooper”.

The 62-year-old said: “He is very independent, very stroppy and very cheeky.

“He has got a typical West Highland Terrier attitude – nothing seems to phase him.

“When he was a puppy he was just an absolute rebel.”

And Lynda has exciting plans for his special day.

She said: “We are not allowed to give him X, Y and Z because of his health.

“But he loves sausages.

“And you know what? He is 20.

“Lets cut him some slack.

“We’ll give him some sausages”.

‘Rare’ for Westies to reach 20

George Tullis, secretary of the West Highland White Terrier Club in Scotland, says it is hard to know if Tavish really is the oldest Westie in the country, because not all dogs are officially registered with The Kennel Club – the UK’s largest dog organisation.

But he says that it is “rare” for dogs to reach the age of 20.

He said: “Generally the average age for a westie is 14, 15, 16.

“Most small terriers get to that age.

“But I’m not aware of any other Westies in Scotland who are 20 years old.

“It is pretty rare for a Westie to be that old.”