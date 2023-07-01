Dundee couple fear for baby’s health after being moved into council flat ‘infested with bugs and mould’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee couple fear for baby’s health after being moved into council flat ‘infested with bugs and mould’

Sarah and Laura Murphy-Illsley claim their flat is a 'living hell' with most rooms uninhabitable.

By James Simpson
Sarah and Laura Murphy-Illsley claim to have a number of issues with their temporary accommodation. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A Dundee couple fear for their daughter’s health after being moved into a council flat they claim is infested with bugs and covered in mould.

Sarah and Laura Murphy-Illsley were allocated a two-bedroom flat on Ballantrae Road, Douglas, with their 10-month-old daughter, Sofia in April.

The couple, who are both 26, were meant to stay in the temporary accommodation for just a few weeks.

But two months on they are still in the property and claim it has become a “living hell” due to bug infestations, mould and antisocial behaviour.

Mum-of-one Sarah says the whole family are currently living in one bedroom because the rest of the flat is uninhabitable.

Couple have had pest control out three times

Sarah said: “When we moved in alarm bells were ringing immediately about the condition of the home.

“Due to a change in personal circumstances we were essentially homeless and needed some place.

“We were advised it would only be a couple of weeks – we’ve been here two months and it’s a living hell.

A dead insect lying on the wooden floor of a Dundee flat.
Some of the insects that the family have found in their Douglas flat. Image: Laura Murphy-Illsley

“One of the bedrooms we can’t use, due to the overpowering smell of cannabis.

“We don’t know where exactly it’s coming from.

“Despite only living here for a short space of time we’ve had pest control out three times to deal with infestations of beetles and forkytails.”

Fears for daughter’s health

The couple also claim the smell of cannabis and problems with mould are causing health issues for their daughter.

Sarah added: “The bigger issue is the health of our young daughter with the cannabis smoke and the issues with mould.

“We cannot let her play on the floor due to the bugs, we’ve tried to scrub down the walls for the mould but Sofia is suffering from chest problems.”

Antisocial problems also mean they’ve taken drastic measures, including installing CCTV after someone tried to access their property.

Sarah said: “Whilst we’ve pleaded to take any property to make our own we can’t do anything to improve the living situation here.

“It is a total nightmare, we were told houses are not being used but council didn’t have the budget to improve them.

“We’re desperately needing out of here and someplace to call our own.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Tenants can discuss the status of their housing application with our Lettings Centre directly.

“Tenants can also contact us to raise and resolve new or ongoing housing repairs at their address.

“We take allegations of anti-social behaviour very seriously. We encourage anyone who has such concerns to contact us on 01382 307366 so we can follow up on them.”

