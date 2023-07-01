Dundee couple fear for baby’s health after being moved into council flat ‘infested with bugs and mould’

A Dundee couple fear for their daughter’s health after being moved into a council flat they claim is infested with bugs and covered in mould.

Sarah and Laura Murphy-Illsley were allocated a two-bedroom flat on Ballantrae Road, Douglas, with their 10-month-old daughter, Sofia in April.

The couple, who are both 26, were meant to stay in the temporary accommodation for just a few weeks.

But two months on they are still in the property and claim it has become a “living hell” due to bug infestations, mould and antisocial behaviour.

Mum-of-one Sarah says the whole family are currently living in one bedroom because the rest of the flat is uninhabitable.

Couple have had pest control out three times

Sarah said: “When we moved in alarm bells were ringing immediately about the condition of the home.

“Due to a change in personal circumstances we were essentially homeless and needed some place.

“We were advised it would only be a couple of weeks – we’ve been here two months and it’s a living hell.

“One of the bedrooms we can’t use, due to the overpowering smell of cannabis.

“We don’t know where exactly it’s coming from.

“Despite only living here for a short space of time we’ve had pest control out three times to deal with infestations of beetles and forkytails.”

Fears for daughter’s health

The couple also claim the smell of cannabis and problems with mould are causing health issues for their daughter.

Sarah added: “The bigger issue is the health of our young daughter with the cannabis smoke and the issues with mould.

“We cannot let her play on the floor due to the bugs, we’ve tried to scrub down the walls for the mould but Sofia is suffering from chest problems.”

Antisocial problems also mean they’ve taken drastic measures, including installing CCTV after someone tried to access their property.

Sarah said: “Whilst we’ve pleaded to take any property to make our own we can’t do anything to improve the living situation here.

“It is a total nightmare, we were told houses are not being used but council didn’t have the budget to improve them.

“We’re desperately needing out of here and someplace to call our own.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Tenants can discuss the status of their housing application with our Lettings Centre directly.

“Tenants can also contact us to raise and resolve new or ongoing housing repairs at their address.

“We take allegations of anti-social behaviour very seriously. We encourage anyone who has such concerns to contact us on 01382 307366 so we can follow up on them.”