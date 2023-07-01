Tony Docherty on ‘privilege’ of being Dundee boss as he reveals Dee kids will get chance in pre-season opener at Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty on ‘privilege’ of being Dundee boss as he reveals Dee kids will get chance in pre-season opener at Brechin

The Dark Blues head to Glebe Park this afternoon for the first friendly of the campaign.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Tony Docherty is gearing up for his first match as Dundee manager.

Saturday’s trip to Brechin City may only be a friendly but it marks a key moment in the 52-year-old’s career.

A long-time assistant manager, this will be Docherty’s first match as a top-team manager.

“I’m very much looking forward to it,” Docherty said of the trip to Brechin.

Glebe Park is the venue for Dundee’s opener friendly of pre-season. Image: SNS.

“The season is 20-something days away still but it’s an important game for us to get boys minutes as we build up to the competitive games.

“I’ll approach the game with great pride, it’s not lost on me. Every day I drive to the training ground, I realise what a privilege it is to be the Dundee manager.

“I’ll have that feeling going into the dugout for the first time with Dundee colours on. I’ll have great pride in doing that, realising all the brilliant names that have gone before me.

“That’s not lost on me, I’m really honoured and privileged.

“I can guarantee I’ll work as hard as I can to make a success of it.”

On Brechin, he added: “Whether it is pre-season or not they’ll put out a competitive team and that’s what it’ll be once the whistle goes.

“It may be a friendly but we want to get as much as we can from it.

“Minutes and fitness are the most important thing but once the whistle goes it’s a competitive environment.”

Kids will get chance

Missing for the Dark Blues will be Jordan McGhee (knee) and Tyler French (broken leg) as they continue recovery from long-term injury.

Antonio Portales, meanwhile, is yet to get clearance for his move from Mexico.

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND – JUNE 22: Luke McCowan during a Dundee pre-season training session at the Gardyne Training Facility, on June 22, 2023, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

But there will be a chance for Dees to see other new signings, including the returning Zach Robinson, and a number of youngsters, too.

Docherty added: “Everybody else is available and we’ll have some young ones who will get an opportunity on Saturday.

“They’ve been training with us and I’ve been impressed.

“Young Jack Wilkie has impressed me, he’ll get an opportunity and so will some others.

“They are a good group and the work (U/18 coach) Scott Robertson does is excellent.

“Them getting a first-team opportunity or in and around the squad is important so they can see there is a pathway.

“If they are good enough, they are old enough. They’ll get a chance if they keep doing the right things.”

