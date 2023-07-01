Tony Docherty on ‘privilege’ of being Dundee boss as he reveals Dee kids will get chance in pre-season opener at Brechin

Tony Docherty is gearing up for his first match as Dundee manager.

Saturday’s trip to Brechin City may only be a friendly but it marks a key moment in the 52-year-old’s career.

A long-time assistant manager, this will be Docherty’s first match as a top-team manager.

“I’m very much looking forward to it,” Docherty said of the trip to Brechin.

“The season is 20-something days away still but it’s an important game for us to get boys minutes as we build up to the competitive games.

“I’ll approach the game with great pride, it’s not lost on me. Every day I drive to the training ground, I realise what a privilege it is to be the Dundee manager.

“I’ll have that feeling going into the dugout for the first time with Dundee colours on. I’ll have great pride in doing that, realising all the brilliant names that have gone before me.

“That’s not lost on me, I’m really honoured and privileged.

“I can guarantee I’ll work as hard as I can to make a success of it.”

On Brechin, he added: “Whether it is pre-season or not they’ll put out a competitive team and that’s what it’ll be once the whistle goes.

“It may be a friendly but we want to get as much as we can from it.

“Minutes and fitness are the most important thing but once the whistle goes it’s a competitive environment.”

Kids will get chance

Missing for the Dark Blues will be Jordan McGhee (knee) and Tyler French (broken leg) as they continue recovery from long-term injury.

Antonio Portales, meanwhile, is yet to get clearance for his move from Mexico.

But there will be a chance for Dees to see other new signings, including the returning Zach Robinson, and a number of youngsters, too.

Docherty added: “Everybody else is available and we’ll have some young ones who will get an opportunity on Saturday.

“They’ve been training with us and I’ve been impressed.

“Young Jack Wilkie has impressed me, he’ll get an opportunity and so will some others.

“They are a good group and the work (U/18 coach) Scott Robertson does is excellent.

“Them getting a first-team opportunity or in and around the squad is important so they can see there is a pathway.

“If they are good enough, they are old enough. They’ll get a chance if they keep doing the right things.”