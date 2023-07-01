Affordable homes bid for historic factory site near Arbroath Abbey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Affordable homes bid for historic factory site near Arbroath Abbey

Fife-based social housing developer First Endeavour is behind a proposal for houses on the site of the one-time Abbey Works shoe factory in Arbroath.

By Graham Brown
The Abbey Street works site was cleared around 15 years ago. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The Abbey Street works site was cleared around 15 years ago. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Housing plans have come forward for a historic Arbroath factory site.

The one-time Abbey Leather Works was a 19th century shoe factory with a store capable of holding 50,000 pairs of boots in its heyday.

The Ernest Street building – close to Arbroath Abbey – later became well-known as the Box factory can-making facility.

The factory buildings, next to Arbroath allotments, stood until around 2010.

Arbroath Abbey Works housing plan
Looking back across the site towards Ernest Street. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Now a major proposal has been lodged for affordable housing on the site.

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) has been submitted by social housing developer First Endeavour LLP.

At this stage the PAN simply signals the intention to progress a residential development.

There is no definite indication of how many houses will be built.

No planning application can be lodged until three months after a PAN is submitted.

First Endeavour plan to hold a public consultation event in nearby Abbey Bowling Club on August 1.

Dundee and Fife developments

The Aberdeen and Fife-based developer has been involved in a number of Courier country projects.

Work got underway last August on a near 100-home project beside Cowdenbeath Golf Club.

It is one of the final projects from Fife Council’s Phase 3 affordable housing programme.

The initiative has delivered 3,500 new affordable houses across the kingdom as part of a partnership between the council and First Endeavour.

And in November the company showcased plans for around 130 flats on the site of Dundee’s former Halley’s Mill.

Arbroath factory’s interesting history

The Abbey Works were operated by Messrs Samuel Fairweather & Sons, boot and shoe manufacturers.

It carried out a rebuild of the factory to create a new frontage facing the ancient sandstone abbey.

Abbey works in Arbroath
An aerial view of the factory before it was demolished. Image: Canmore.org.uk

The building later became Arbroath’s Metal Box factory, which then moved to Elliot.

It produced cans for household names including Crosse and Blackwell.

That site has now also been cleared and planning permission for a retail park anchored by Home Bargains was granted by Angus councillors late last year.

