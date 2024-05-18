Live band fans set for a treat as Montrose Music Fest returns to High Street

Live acts will be back on an open-air town centre stage for a new look Montrose Music Fest.

It will be part of a programme which will see almost 60 different acts entertain music fans at 16 venues across the Angus town next weekend.

And the group behind the re-launched event say they cannot wait to see crowds return to the high street – hopefully under the glorious sunshine the event has a reputation for.

The festival was a Montrose highlight every year since 2008.

It drew thousands to the weekend-long gathering, as well as bringing big name acts such as Status Quo, Madness and the Beach Boys to the town.

But the event was halted by Covid. And despite a smaller scale festival in the past couple of years, there were fears it might not resurface for 2024.

New Montrose Music Fest team step up

Lisa Stone of the organising committee said: “The previous Mo Live committee stepped down in January and put a plea out for volunteers.

“Before we knew it we had a group of nine who were willing to take it on.

“Some have a music background, there are a couple of pub owners but we all just wanted to see it continue.

“And we really wanted to try to bring the High Street back.”

It’ll mean the return of a stage to the car park area around the Town House.

“Talking to the public they really wanted it to come back,” said Lisa.

“We have got lots of venues but people wanted to have something in the high street like before.

Lisa added: “It’s been a massive amount of work but Angus Council and the police have been absolutely fantastic.

“And Montrose community groups have all come together for it.”

What can Montrose Music Fest fans expect?

The organisers say there was an overwhelming response from musicians wanting a festival slot.

It will mean something to suit every taste, from cover bands to a host of original acts.

The festival begins in town venues on Friday May 24 and runs through to Sunday May 26.

The high street main stage will run on Saturday with local comedian Scott Forbes as MC.

It will feature performances by Demi McMahon and Simon Kelly, Elyse Ogilvie, Evolution Dance Company, Liam Andrew James, Gordon School of Dancing and Fish & The Kelpies.

Committee member Matt Innes, who performs with Fish & The Kelpies, said: “I found it very refreshing seeing how many original artists were applying and enjoyed listening to their music.

“It’s great that we’ve got some venues that encourage these original artists.”

Full details of the acts performing are on the Montrose Music Fest Facebook page.