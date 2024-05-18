Live band fans set for a treat as Montrose Music Fest returns to High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Live band fans set for a treat as Montrose Music Fest returns to High Street

The popular Angus music festival will see more than 50 acts perform across 16 Montrose venues next weekend.

By Graham Brown
Montrose Music Fest volunteers hope there will be blue skies above the Town House stage on Saturday May 25. Image: Supplied
Montrose Music Fest volunteers hope there will be blue skies above the Town House stage on Saturday May 25. Image: Supplied

Live acts will be back on an open-air town centre stage for a new look Montrose Music Fest.

It will be part of a programme which will see almost 60 different acts entertain music fans at 16 venues across the Angus town next weekend.

And the group behind the re-launched event say they cannot wait to see crowds return to the high street – hopefully under the glorious sunshine the event has a reputation for.

Fish & The Kelpies are performing at Montrose Music Fest.
Fish & The Kelpies will play on the town centre stage. Image: Supplied

The festival was a Montrose highlight every year since 2008.

It drew thousands to the weekend-long gathering, as well as bringing big name acts such as Status Quo, Madness and the Beach Boys to the town.

But the event was halted by Covid. And despite a smaller scale festival in the past couple of years, there were fears it might not resurface for 2024.

New Montrose Music Fest team step up

Lisa Stone of the organising committee said: “The previous Mo Live committee stepped down in January and put a plea out for volunteers.

“Before we knew it we had a group of nine who were willing to take it on.

“Some have a music background, there are a couple of pub owners but we all just wanted to see it continue.

“And we really wanted to try to bring the High Street back.”

It’ll mean the return of a stage to the car park area around the Town House.

“Talking to the public they really wanted it to come back,” said Lisa.

“We have got lots of venues but people wanted to have something in the high street like before.

Lisa added: “It’s been a massive amount of work but Angus Council and the police have been absolutely fantastic.

“And Montrose community groups have all come together for it.”

What can Montrose Music Fest fans expect?

The organisers say there was an overwhelming response from musicians wanting a festival slot.

It will mean something to suit every taste, from cover bands to a host of original acts.

The festival begins in town venues on Friday May 24 and runs through to Sunday May 26.

The high street main stage will run on Saturday with local comedian Scott Forbes as MC.

Angus comedian Scott Forbes
Angus comedian Scott Forbes is the Saturday main stage MC. Image Supplied

It will feature performances by Demi McMahon and Simon Kelly, Elyse Ogilvie, Evolution Dance Company, Liam Andrew James, Gordon School of Dancing and Fish & The Kelpies.

Committee member Matt Innes, who performs with Fish & The Kelpies, said: “I found it very refreshing seeing how many original artists were applying and enjoyed listening to their music.

“It’s great that we’ve got some venues that encourage these original artists.”

Full details of the acts performing are on the Montrose Music Fest Facebook page.

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Storm Babet caused major damage to Bridge of Dun. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Drone footage of work to repair a 240-year-old Angus bridge after Storm Babet
Empty council houses are costing Angus Council thousands in lost rent every week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Councillor says Angus must get its own house in order after Scottish Government declares…
Teens charged for being on the railway lines in Arbroath
Teenagers charged after near miss on the railway lines in Arbroath
CCTV images of youths at Arbroath's Chalmers Filmhouse.
Arbroath 'paper gangsters' steal ice creams during Planet of the Apes cinema screening
Richard Henderson
Mechanic 'drove around drinking Tennent's' before A90 smash which injured motorist
Wayne Stephenson.
Angus bulldog to be destroyed after biting 3-year-old, sheriff says
To go with story by Graham Brown. A team of mobile connectivity and drone specialists have demonstrated the use of flying 5G drones as a moving connectivity bubble which could transform mountain search and rescue missions. Picture shows; Angus Glens 5g drone trial. Tarfside. Supplied by Alan Richardson Date; 23/03/2024
'Game-changing' drone technology delivers 5G connectivity in Angus glens mountain rescue demo mission
General view of Pie Bob's bakery in Arbroath
Arbroath 'institution' Pie Bob's praised as councillors dish up 5am opening renewal
Tayside teacher sentenced for Salvation Army concert sexual assault
Discount supermarket Aldi is planning a store in Arbroath. Image: Shutterstock
'Excited' Aldi win booze licence for new store on £16m Arbroath retail park
2