16 top pictures as Mo-Live is back with a bang for Montrose music fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose is rockin’ with the eagerly awaited return of a town music extravaganza.

Mo-Live kicked off on Friday evening.

And folk are flocking from Tayside and beyond to enjoy the weekend event.

It involves around 50 bands and saw pubs, hotels and even Caley Golf Club packed with music fans on Saturday.

And there is another full day of entertainment to look forward to on Sunday.

Organisers said it was great to bring back a buzz to the town.

Mo-Live was last held in 2019.

The event was put together by Stuart Thornton, Stewart Alves, Michael Knowles and Wayne Hall.

Music for all tastes

Stuart Thornton, from the Black Abbot, said: “We really wanted to put something on again this year and it’s created a lot of interest.

“People have come from all over Tayside, but also Aberdeenshire and Edinburgh.

“It’s not as big as MoFest used to be, but we’re still not far short of 50 bands

“And there are nearly 20 venues taking part so it’s good to bring folk into Montrose.

“There’s a great mix of music.

“We’ve got blues, soul, covers, R&B, disco, country and rock.

“And there’s everything from solo artists to ten-piece bands.”

“There really is something for everyone,” added Stuart.

“Even before it began some of the pubs were asking for extra programmes, which was great news.”

The festival is also an added bonus for crowds who will be flocking to the Angus Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration on Sunday.

It is being staged across three parks on Montrose Mid Links.

And it features a full programme of music, displays and activities.

Look out for full photo coverage of the county’s contribution to the Queen’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

More pictures form Saturday at Mo-Live.