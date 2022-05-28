16 top pictures as Mo-Live is back with a bang for Montrose music fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

16 top pictures as Mo-Live is back with a bang for Montrose music fans

By Graham Brown
May 28 2022, 4.48pm Updated: May 28 2022, 4.56pm
All smiles as Mo-Live returned for 2022. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
All smiles as Mo-Live returned for 2022. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Montrose is rockin’ with the eagerly awaited return of a town music extravaganza.

Mo-Live kicked off on Friday evening.

And folk are flocking from Tayside and beyond to enjoy the weekend event.

It involves around 50 bands and saw pubs, hotels and even Caley Golf Club packed with music fans on Saturday.

Mo-Live
Cimarron playing at the Links Hotel. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

And there is another full day of entertainment to look forward to on Sunday.

Organisers said it was great to bring back a buzz to the town.

Mo-Live was last held in 2019.

The event was put together by Stuart Thornton, Stewart Alves, Michael Knowles and Wayne Hall.

Music for all tastes

Stuart Thornton, from the Black Abbot, said: “We really wanted to put something on again this year and it’s created a lot of interest.

“People have come from all over Tayside, but also Aberdeenshire and Edinburgh.

It’s not as big as MoFest used to be, but we’re still not far short of 50 bands

“And there are nearly 20 venues taking part so it’s good to bring folk into Montrose.

Links Hotel Montrose
Music fans enjoy Cimarron at the Links Hotel. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“There’s a great mix of music.

“We’ve got blues, soul, covers, R&B, disco, country and rock.

“And there’s everything from solo artists to ten-piece bands.”

“There really is something for everyone,” added Stuart.

Black Abbot
Fans enjoy Last Orders at the Black Abbot. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“Even before it began some of the pubs were asking for extra programmes, which was great news.”

The festival is also an added bonus for crowds who will be flocking to the Angus Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration on Sunday.

It is being staged across three parks on Montrose Mid Links.

And it features a full programme of music, displays and activities.

Look out for full photo coverage of the county’s contribution to the Queen’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

More pictures form Saturday at Mo-Live.

Links Hotel Montrose
Mo-Live revellers at the Links Hotel. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Northern Vaults
Dirty Betty playing at the Northern Vaults. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Mo-Live
Enjoying the music of Bootleg Blues at the Park Hotel. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

 

Mo-Live
Bootleg Blues playing at the Park Hotel. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

 

Mo-Live
Last Orders at the Black Abbot. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Bootleg Blues
Bootleg Blues playing at the Park Hotel. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Mo-Live
Fans enjoying the music of Dirty Betty at the Northern Vaults. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Mo-Live
Last Orders at the Black Abbot. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
The Black Abbot busy with Mo-Live fans. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Dirty Betty
Dirty Betty at the Northern Vaults. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Park Hotel Montrose
Enjoying Bootleg Blues at the Park Hotel. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Mo-Live
Country music band Cimarron at the Links Hotel. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]