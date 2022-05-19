5 things going on in Angus to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus is getting its celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee under way.

And all eyes are firmly fixed on Montrose where the district will come together to mark the 70th anniversary milestone.

Sunday May 29 promises to be a fun-packed day on the historic Mid Links.

But there are other smaller events being held to mark the occasion.

So here are five opportunities to take part in the Angus celebration.

1 – Make the Mid Links a date

The main Angus event is being organised by deputy Angus Lieutenant Robina Addison.

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers will open an event bringing together community and youth groups, the emergency services and clubs and organisations from across the area.

It will run from 1pm to 5pm.

A time capsule containing the thoughts of Angus children around their pandemic experience will be planted between trees marking ther Queen’s Green Canopy and the centenary of the Poppy appeal.

And trees on the Mid Links will be decorated with crowns created by Angus primary school children.

2 – Brechin Ball

Angus celebrations are getting underway with a Jubilee Ball in Brechin on Friday May 21.

It has been organised by Brechin City Hall Users Group (BCHug).

The event was put together after pandemic restrictions put paid to the popular Auld Yule dance.

BCHug is looking forward to a busy year after carrying out major improvements to the City Hall during the pandemic.

3 – The Jubilee Beacon

A Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon will be lit in Forfar on June 2.

Forfar Instrumental Band will play at the East and Old Church ceremony from 9pm.

After a bagpipe and coronet fanfare, the beacon will be lit on the East High Street railings by Angus Deputy Lieutenant Norman Atkinson at 9.45pm.

4 – Letham Street Party

The village of Letham is bringing back its street party to celebrate the jubilee.

It was a highlight of the Victorian market day which was organised by the Feuars’ committee for many years.

The residents’ party is taking place in The Square on Saturday June 4 from 2pm to 8pm.

Letham Scouts will be running a fundraising barbecue and villagers are being invited to set up their own tables for an afternoon of music and getting together.

5 – Online celebration

Angus Archives is staging an online celebration of The Queen’s visits to the area over the years.

The Monarch at 70 will feature photographs relating to Royal visits and Her Majesty’s connections to the county.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s last Angus visit was in July 2004.

They flew in to the Condor base of 45 Commando Royal Marines at Arbroath for a day-long visit.

As a young girl, the Queen spent happy times at Glamis Castle, the birthplace in 1930 of her sister, the late Princess Margaret.