5 things going on in Angus to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

5 things going on in Angus to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Graham Brown
May 19 2022, 4.44pm Updated: May 19 2022, 4.47pm
Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers with crowns crafted by local children for the main Angus jubilee celebration. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers with crowns crafted by local children for the main Angus jubilee celebration. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Angus is getting its celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee under way.

And all eyes are firmly fixed on Montrose where the district will come together to mark the 70th anniversary milestone.

Sunday May 29 promises to be a fun-packed day on the historic Mid Links.

Angus Lord Lieutenant
Trees on Montrose Mid Links will be decorated with crowns made by Angus youngsters. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

But there are other smaller events being held to mark the occasion.

So here are five opportunities to take part in the Angus celebration.

1 – Make the Mid Links a date

The main Angus event is being organised by deputy Angus Lieutenant Robina Addison.

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers will open an event bringing together community and youth groups, the emergency services and clubs and organisations from across the area.

Pat Sawers
Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers tries one of the children’s crowns for size. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

It will run from 1pm to 5pm.

A time capsule containing the thoughts of Angus children around their pandemic experience will be planted between trees marking ther Queen’s Green Canopy and the centenary of the Poppy appeal.

And trees on the Mid Links will be decorated with crowns created by Angus primary school children.

Queen's jubilee
Some of the crowns created by Angus schoolchildren. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

2 – Brechin Ball

Angus celebrations are getting underway with a Jubilee Ball in Brechin on Friday May 21.

It has been organised by Brechin City Hall Users Group (BCHug).

The event was put together after pandemic restrictions put paid to the popular Auld Yule dance.

BCHug is looking forward to a busy year after carrying out major improvements to the City Hall during the pandemic.

Brechin City Hall
Brechin City Hall trustee Laura Guthrie, treasurer Gordon Smith, chairman Ron Stewart and trustee Liz Smith. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

3 – The Jubilee Beacon

A Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon will be lit in Forfar on June 2.

Forfar Instrumental Band will play at the East and Old Church ceremony from 9pm.

After a bagpipe and coronet fanfare, the beacon will be lit on the East High Street railings by Angus Deputy Lieutenant Norman Atkinson at 9.45pm.

4 – Letham Street Party

The village of Letham is bringing back its street party to celebrate the jubilee.

It was a highlight of the Victorian market day which was organised by the Feuars’ committee for many years.

Letham Victorian Market
A street party was a popular feature of the Letham Victorian Market which ran for many years.

The residents’ party is taking place in The Square on Saturday June 4 from 2pm to 8pm.

Letham Scouts will be running a fundraising barbecue and villagers are being invited to set up their own tables for an afternoon of music and getting together.

5 – Online celebration

Angus Archives is staging an online celebration of The Queen’s visits to the area over the years.

The Monarch at 70 will feature photographs relating to Royal visits and Her Majesty’s connections to the county.

The Queen
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh during their last visit to Forfar in 2004.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s last Angus visit was in July 2004.

They flew in to the Condor base of 45 Commando Royal Marines at Arbroath for a day-long visit.

As a young girl, the Queen spent happy times at Glamis Castle, the birthplace in 1930 of her sister, the late Princess Margaret.

Arbroath Rotary Queen’s Green Canopy project takes root at Keptie Pond

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]