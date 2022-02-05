Angus burghs to converge on Montrose for day of fun to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus burghs to converge on Montrose for day of fun to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Graham Brown
February 5 2022, 8.15am Updated: February 5 2022, 11.44am
Plans in Angus for Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Angus Deputy Lieutenant Robina Addison, left, and Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers at Montrose's Butterfly Park. Picture: Paul Reid.

Montrose will be centre stage in the Angus contribution to the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Plans have been revealed for a celebration at the end of May which will bring the seven Angus burghs together for a day of fun and entertainment.

And the area’s young artists are being asked to design a card to be sent to Her Majesty to mark the 70-year reign.

Lord Lieutenant’s delight

Angus Lord Lieutenant Mrs Pat Sawers announced plans for the celebration on Sunday May 29.

The Queen’s representative in the county is confident communities and organisations from across the district will make it a day to remember.

And the parks located along Montrose’s historic Mid Links will be the venue.

Montrose Mid Links
Angus Deputy Lieutenant Robina Addison and Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers. Pic: Paul Reid.

“It is the ideal location,” the Lord Lieutenant said.

“The three parks located in the centre of the town are the perfect place for friends and families to join in the fun and entertainment.

“The last two years have been hard for everyone across the country and the jubilee celebration will be our opportunity to get together and enjoy ourselves – hopefully with no restrictions.”

Angus plans Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The Queen. Pic: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

The plans are being co-ordinated by Robina Addison, one of the county’s Deputy Lieutenants.

“Robina has organised many gala events here in Montrose and I know she is pulling out all the stops to make this an incredible day for everyone who comes along,” added Mrs Sawers.

The Angus public have been urged to make a date in their diary for the celebration.

And plans include entertainment by brass bands, pipe bands, local dance groups, a mini Highland Games, teddy bears’ picnic and a Farmers Market.

Poster competition

The Lord Lieutenant added: “I’m also delighted to launch a competition where we are asking young people to design a platinum jubilee poster.

“The winning design will be used to make a card which will be sent to Her Majesty from the County of Angus.  Of course, there will also be a prize for the overall winner. “

Details on how to enter can be found on the Angus Lieutenancy Facebook page, or by contacting Lieutenancy@angus.gov.uk 

Queen's platinum jubilee
A new 50p coin has been minted for the jubilee. Pic: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Montrose has already played a part in the anniversary programme after the town’s Inner Wheel planted the first Angus tree in the Queen’s green canopy project.

The last big anniversary celebration of the Queen’s reign was the Glamis Castle Diamond Jubilee gathering in May 2012.

And the Angus plan is part of a growing programme of events due to be held in Courier country.

Cupar is staging a weekend of fun at the start of June, including a Party in the Park.

And earlier this month, Buckingham Palace revealed a programme of events to mark the milestone.

It includes street parties, a concert featuring some of the world’s biggest stars and a chance to see the Queen’s homes up close.

