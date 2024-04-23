Forfar woman’s crime gang fears as phone stolen at music festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar woman’s crime gang fears as phone stolen at music festival

Jenna Deacon was one of dozens of theft victims at Terminal V in Edinburgh.

By James Simpson
Jenna Deacon (left) had her phone stolen at Terminal V festival. Image: Shutterstock/Jenna Deacon
Jenna Deacon (left) had her phone stolen at Terminal V festival. Image: Shutterstock/Jenna Deacon

A Forfar woman fears a crime gang may have been responsible for stealing her phone at a music festival.

Jenna Deacon was one of dozens of people who had their phone stolen at Terminal V at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh earlier this month.

The event featured top acts including Dundee DJ Hannah Laing.

Jenna, 26, says her iPhone and her driving licence, which was in the case, were stolen from her bag.

After speaking to fellow victims, she fears an organised gang may have created a crowd “rush” to help them swipe revellers’ phones.

The hairdresser said: “The festival is held in one of the big air hangers.

“As you’re coming through the entrance, you come past the bars towards a narrower walkway into the stage.

“I felt a pull on my bag when passing a crowd and immediately I felt the cross-body bag I had on was lighter.”

Terminal V: Stolen phones tracked to Dubai and England

She checked with lost property but her phone had not been handed in.

She said: “Within five minutes of my phone being taken it was going straight to voicemail.

“I reached out to others on social media to see if they’d had their phones taken.

“I discovered others had their phones stolen in the same area.

“There has been a group chat set up with people from Ireland and England and there were at least 155 phones taken.

“People have been tracking their smartphones to areas in Watford and Manchester.

“One person’s phone has even ended up in Dubai.

Jenna at Terminal V with friends. Image: Jenna Deacon

“We are all starting to think people were being watched and these gangs were simulating these crowd rushes at the walkway.”

Jenna says she does not hold Terminal V‘s organisers responsible, but is urging other festival-goers to be on their guard this summer.

She added: “We absolutely love going to these rave festivals and the Scottish crowd is the best.

“With that being said, I think people maybe have their guard down a little more.

“Thousands of pounds worth of phones are now gone and it seems like it’s going to be nearly impossible to find who’s responsible.”

Police investigate 43 phone thefts at Terminal V festival

It is understood police are keeping an open mind about whether a group was responsible for the phone thefts.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following the Terminal V event on Saturday April 13 and Sunday April 14, which was attended by thousands of people, we received 43 reports of mobile phones stolen.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“If anyone has any information, please contact 101 quoting reference number 1166 of April 13.”

The organisers of Terminal V have been contacted for comment.

