Forfar woman’s crime gang fears as phone stolen at music festival

A Forfar woman fears a crime gang may have been responsible for stealing her phone at a music festival.

Jenna Deacon was one of dozens of people who had their phone stolen at Terminal V at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh earlier this month.

The event featured top acts including Dundee DJ Hannah Laing.

Jenna, 26, says her iPhone and her driving licence, which was in the case, were stolen from her bag.

After speaking to fellow victims, she fears an organised gang may have created a crowd “rush” to help them swipe revellers’ phones.

The hairdresser said: “The festival is held in one of the big air hangers.

“As you’re coming through the entrance, you come past the bars towards a narrower walkway into the stage.

“I felt a pull on my bag when passing a crowd and immediately I felt the cross-body bag I had on was lighter.”

Terminal V: Stolen phones tracked to Dubai and England

She checked with lost property but her phone had not been handed in.

She said: “Within five minutes of my phone being taken it was going straight to voicemail.

“I reached out to others on social media to see if they’d had their phones taken.

“I discovered others had their phones stolen in the same area.

“There has been a group chat set up with people from Ireland and England and there were at least 155 phones taken.

“People have been tracking their smartphones to areas in Watford and Manchester.

“One person’s phone has even ended up in Dubai.

“We are all starting to think people were being watched and these gangs were simulating these crowd rushes at the walkway.”

Jenna says she does not hold Terminal V‘s organisers responsible, but is urging other festival-goers to be on their guard this summer.

She added: “We absolutely love going to these rave festivals and the Scottish crowd is the best.

“With that being said, I think people maybe have their guard down a little more.

“Thousands of pounds worth of phones are now gone and it seems like it’s going to be nearly impossible to find who’s responsible.”

Police investigate 43 phone thefts at Terminal V festival

It is understood police are keeping an open mind about whether a group was responsible for the phone thefts.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following the Terminal V event on Saturday April 13 and Sunday April 14, which was attended by thousands of people, we received 43 reports of mobile phones stolen.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“If anyone has any information, please contact 101 quoting reference number 1166 of April 13.”

The organisers of Terminal V have been contacted for comment.