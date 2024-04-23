£1m Bridge of Allan home has views of Stirling Castle and Wallace Monument

A Bridge of Allan home with spectacular views of Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument has hit the market.

Dating back to the 1860s, the Henderson Street home has been recently upgraded and sits in an elevated position above Pullar Memorial Park.

The Victorian home boasts a stunning south-facing outlook with views over two of Stirling’s most iconic landmarks.

The B-listed property is on the market for just under £1 million.

A real standout of the home is the open-plan kitchen and family room which forms part of an extension added in 2023.

This space offers uninterrupted views towards Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument.

Across the entrance hall is a separate dining room and a bedroom, currently used as another sitting room.

A home office, boot room, toilet and separate utility room complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are three spacious double bedrooms including the master – which boasts an en-suite and a separate dressing room.

Two of the bedrooms, including the master, face south and take advantage of those amazing views.

A family bathroom completes the first floor of the home.

The property also has a basement comprising three store rooms, with existing permission to convert them into another bedroom and shower room.

South-facing gardens sit out the front of the property while a gravelled parking area continues to the rear of the home.

There is also a paved courtyard overlooked by a derelict coach house, which could be converted into an annex or an office.

The beautiful mature gardens and trees give the home privacy.

The Henderson Street home is on the market with Savills for offers over £995,000.

Property agent Harry Maitland says the home has been “fully renovated and modernised to an outstanding standard in recent years”.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a Dunblane barn conversion with stunning views of the rolling countryside has come to the market.

And a nine-bedroom home in Fife with a disco room and dance pole is set to go to auction this week.