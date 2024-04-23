£1m Bridge of Allan home has views of Stirling Castle and Wallace Monument

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£1m Bridge of Allan home has views of Stirling Castle and Wallace Monument

The Victorian property has been fully modernised including a 2023 extension.

By Andrew Robson
The Bridge of Allan home.
The Bridge of Allan home has views of Stirling Castle. Image: Savills

A Bridge of Allan home with spectacular views of Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument has hit the market.

Dating back to the 1860s, the Henderson Street home has been recently upgraded and sits in an elevated position above Pullar Memorial Park.

The Victorian home boasts a stunning south-facing outlook with views over two of Stirling’s most iconic landmarks.

The B-listed property is on the market for just under £1 million.

The Henderson Street home.
The Henderson Street property. Image: Savills

A real standout of the home is the open-plan kitchen and family room which forms part of an extension added in 2023.

This space offers uninterrupted views towards Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument.

Across the entrance hall is a separate dining room and a bedroom, currently used as another sitting room.

A home office, boot room, toilet and separate utility room complete the ground floor.

The open plan living room within the extension.
The open-plan living room is part of the extension. Image: Savills
The kitchen
The kitchen. Image: Savills
An island sits at the centre of the kitchen.
An island sits at the centre of the kitchen. Image: Savills
The dining room
The dining room. Image: Savills
The downstairs bedroom is currently used as a sitting room.
The downstairs bedroom is currently used as a sitting room. Image: Savills
home office inside Bridge of Alan home
A home office. Image: Savills
The entrance hallway.
The entrance hallway. Image: Savills

Upstairs, there are three spacious double bedrooms including the master – which boasts an en-suite and a separate dressing room.

Two of the bedrooms, including the master, face south and take advantage of those amazing views.

A family bathroom completes the first floor of the home.

The property also has a basement comprising three store rooms, with existing permission to convert them into another bedroom and shower room.

Master bedroom. Image: Savills
The master bedroom. Image: Savills
The master en-suite. Image: Savills
The stylish master en-suite. Image: Savills
Another bedroom in Bridge of Allan home for sale
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
The second en suite.
The second en-suite. Image: Savills
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Savills

South-facing gardens sit out the front of the property while a gravelled parking area continues to the rear of the home.

There is also a paved courtyard overlooked by a derelict coach house, which could be converted into an annex or an office.

The beautiful mature gardens and trees give the home privacy.

The Henderson Street home is on the market with Savills for offers over £995,000.

Stirling Castle viewed from the Bridge of Allan
Stirling Castleas seen from the property. Image: Savills
Wallace Monument from the home.
There also views of the Wallace Monument. Image: Savills
Patio doors rom the extension lead to the garden
Patio doors from the extension lead to the garden. Image: Savills
The driveway at Bridge of Allan home with views of Stirling Castle
The driveway. Image: Savills
Side of the home.
The side of the home. Image: Savills
The entrance.
The entrance. Image: Savills
Aerial shot of the Henderson Street property
The house is in leafy Bridge of Allan. Image: Savills
The home is opposite Pullar Memorial Park in Bridge of Allan
The home is opposite Pullar Memorial Park. Image: Savills

Property agent Harry Maitland says the home has been “fully renovated and modernised to an outstanding standard in recent years”.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a Dunblane barn conversion with stunning views of the rolling countryside has come to the market.

And a nine-bedroom home in Fife with a disco room and dance pole is set to go to auction this week.

Conversation