Dunblane barn conversion surrounded by rolling countryside for sale for £615k

The home forms part of the Cairnston Steading.

By Andrew Robson
The Granary, Cairnston Steading - Dunblane barn conversion for sale
The Granary, Cairnston Steading. Image: Cathedral City Estates

A barn conversion in Dunblane with stunning views of the Stirlingshire countryside has come to the market.

The Granary, close to Ashfield, is surrounded by rolling countryside and boasts panoramas of the Braes of Doune and the Trossachs.

The home forms part of the Cairnston Steading, which comprises five separate homes in the semi-rural location.

Converted in 2008, the property is on the market for offers over £615,000.

Entrance to the steading.
Entrance to the steading. Image: Cathedral City Estates

The triple-height atrium floods the open-plan ground floor with natural light while the windows are strategically placed to provide the best views of the countryside.

A cosy log burner sits at the heart of the floor while the modern kitchen features a large centre island and breakfast bar.

French doors from the living room and kitchen lead to the courtyard and there is ample space to sit 10 in the dining area.

A practical utility room and toilet are also found on this floor.

The living room
The living room. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Open plan ground floor.
Open-plan ground floor. Image: Cathedral City Estates
The modern kitchen in the Dunblane barn conversion
The modern kitchen. Image: Cathedral City Estates
The kitchen features a breakfast bar.
The kitchen features a breakfast bar. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Another view of the kitchen.
Another view of the kitchen. Image: Cathedral City Estate
The sink
The sink. Image: Cathedral City Estates
dining area in barn conversion home for sale
The dining area. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Dining table in home
The ground floor is open plan. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Natural light floods the ground floor
Natural light floods the ground floor. Image: Cathedral City Estates

Moving upstairs, there is a second family room alongside two bedrooms – including the master which boasts an ensuite.

The second floor is occupied by the third bedroom and sitting area with an ensuite shower room.

Outside, the property also benefits from several areas of private garden, a paved patio and two private parking spaces.

A large garage is also included within the garage block.

living area
The upstairs living space. Image: Cathedral City Estates
views from the first floor
Views from the first floor. Image: Cathedral City Estates
the first floor sitting area
The first-floor sitting area. Image: Cathedral City Estates
a bedroom in the Dunblane home
A bedroom. Image: Cathedral City Estates
the family bathroom
The family bathroom. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Family bathroom has a separate shower.
The family bathroom has a separate shower. Image: Cathedral City Estates
The top floor bedroom.
The top-floor bedroom. Image: Cathedral City Estates
The top floor space. Image: Cathedral City Estates
The top-floor space. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Views from the garden.
Views from the garden. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Outside the Stirlingshire home.
Outside the home. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Paved patio area at Dunblane barn conversion
The courtyard. Image: Cathedral City Estates
The garage block at Dunblane barn covnersion
The garage block. Image: Cathedral City Estates

The barn conversion is on the market with Cathedral City Estates.

It comes as a nearby mansion with a £1 million price tag hit the market earlier this month.

Elsewhere, a spectacular detached home with views of the sea and countryside is for sale in Angus.

