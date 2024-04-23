Dunblane barn conversion surrounded by rolling countryside for sale for £615k

A barn conversion in Dunblane with stunning views of the Stirlingshire countryside has come to the market.

The Granary, close to Ashfield, is surrounded by rolling countryside and boasts panoramas of the Braes of Doune and the Trossachs.

The home forms part of the Cairnston Steading, which comprises five separate homes in the semi-rural location.

Converted in 2008, the property is on the market for offers over £615,000.

The triple-height atrium floods the open-plan ground floor with natural light while the windows are strategically placed to provide the best views of the countryside.

A cosy log burner sits at the heart of the floor while the modern kitchen features a large centre island and breakfast bar.

French doors from the living room and kitchen lead to the courtyard and there is ample space to sit 10 in the dining area.

A practical utility room and toilet are also found on this floor.

Moving upstairs, there is a second family room alongside two bedrooms – including the master which boasts an ensuite.

The second floor is occupied by the third bedroom and sitting area with an ensuite shower room.

Outside, the property also benefits from several areas of private garden, a paved patio and two private parking spaces.

A large garage is also included within the garage block.

The barn conversion is on the market with Cathedral City Estates.

It comes as a nearby mansion with a £1 million price tag hit the market earlier this month.

Elsewhere, a spectacular detached home with views of the sea and countryside is for sale in Angus.