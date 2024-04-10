Inside £1 million mansion near Cromlix Hotel with west wing and bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Inside £1 million mansion near Cromlix Hotel with west wing and bar

The modern property, built in 2019, is on the edge of the Glassingall Country Estate.

By Kieran Webster
North Glassingall House.
North Glassingall House. Image: Clyde Property

A spectacular five-bedroom mansion near the luxury Cromlix Hotel in Stirlingshire has gone on the market.

North Glassingale House has a bar and is located on the edge of the country estate of Glassingall and is for sale for offers over £1,050,000.

It was constructed in 2019 and sits just three miles from Dunblane.

The entrance landing.
The entrances to the property. Image: Clyde Property
The family room.
The family room. Image: Clyde Property
An alternative view of the family room.
A cosy fire in the family room. Image: Clyde Property
The kitchen and dinning room.
The kitchen and dining area. Image: Clyde Property
A closer view of the modern kitchen.
A closer view of the modern kitchen. Image: Clyde Property
The bar.
The bar is perfect for entertaining guests. Image: Clyde Property
The utility room which also has cooking facilities.
The utility room also has cooking facilities. Image: Clyde Property
The downstairs shower room.
The downstairs shower room. Image: Clyde Property

Downstairs the property boasts a large family room, kitchen and dining space, a shower room, bar and study.

Upstairs you will find North Glassingall House’s five bedrooms – one of which has been turned into a TV room – and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom boasts a walk-in dressing area which leads onto a modern ensuite.

The upstairs landing.
The upstairs landing. Image: Clyde Property
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
The master bedroom walk-in dressing area.
A walk-in dressing area leads from the master bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
Bedroom two.
Bedroom two. Image: Clyde Property
The TV room
The TV room. Image: Clyde Property
Bedroom three.
Bedroom three. Image: Clyde Property
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Clyde Property
A rear view of the property.
A view of the rear of the property. Image: Clyde Property
An aerial view of the property's setting.
An aerial view of  North Glassingall House and its setting. Image: Clyde Property

The property has underfloor heating on the ground floor and is in a rural setting looking onto Glassingall Estate.

North Glassingall House is currently advertised on the Clyde Property website for offers over £1,050,000.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a castle near Stirling with views of the Wallace Monument is also on the market for over £1million.

More from Property

Maison Dieu Church, Brechin for sale
Chance to buy historic former Brechin church for just £75k
Strathview Barn is near the village of Kirkmichael.
Handsome Highland Perthshire barn conversion on sale for £295k
Melville Cottage has the potential to be a beautiful home. Image: Irving Geddes.
Beautiful 200 year old Comrie cottage in need of renovation on sale for £125k
The Haven in Cellardyke
Popular East Neuk pub and restaurant goes on the market for £420k
Hedderwick House is up for sale.
Inside beautiful five-bedroom house near Montrose with eye-catching countryside views
The for-sale property in Coshieville, five miles west of Aberfeldy, has far-reaching views from its elevated, rural location.
Detached Perthshire home has 'enviable location in one of Scotland’s most scenic areas'
The Kinrossie property is available for £220,000
Four-bedroom bungalow overlooking Perthshire village green available for £220k
Kirkforthar House is a huge country home on the edge of Star Moss.
Huge country home on edge of Fife SSSI has heated swimming pool, separate cottage…
19 Keithbank Court sits on the banks of the Ericht. Image: Next Home.
For sale: Beautiful £175k apartment in historic Blairgowrie riverside mill
Blairlogie Castle for sale near Stirling
Castle near Stirling with magnificent views of Wallace Monument on the market for £1.45m

Conversation