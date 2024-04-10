Property Inside £1 million mansion near Cromlix Hotel with west wing and bar The modern property, built in 2019, is on the edge of the Glassingall Country Estate. By Kieran Webster April 10 2024, 12:17pm April 10 2024, 12:17pm Share Inside £1 million mansion near Cromlix Hotel with west wing and bar Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4945001/north-glassingall-house-near-cromlix-hotel-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment North Glassingall House. Image: Clyde Property A spectacular five-bedroom mansion near the luxury Cromlix Hotel in Stirlingshire has gone on the market. North Glassingale House has a bar and is located on the edge of the country estate of Glassingall and is for sale for offers over £1,050,000. It was constructed in 2019 and sits just three miles from Dunblane. The entrances to the property. Image: Clyde Property The family room. Image: Clyde Property A cosy fire in the family room. Image: Clyde Property The kitchen and dining area. Image: Clyde Property A closer view of the modern kitchen. Image: Clyde Property The bar is perfect for entertaining guests. Image: Clyde Property The utility room also has cooking facilities. Image: Clyde Property The downstairs shower room. Image: Clyde Property Downstairs the property boasts a large family room, kitchen and dining space, a shower room, bar and study. Upstairs you will find North Glassingall House’s five bedrooms – one of which has been turned into a TV room – and a family bathroom. The master bedroom boasts a walk-in dressing area which leads onto a modern ensuite. The upstairs landing. Image: Clyde Property The master bedroom. Image: Clyde Property A walk-in dressing area leads from the master bedroom. Image: Clyde Property Bedroom two. Image: Clyde Property The TV room. Image: Clyde Property Bedroom three. Image: Clyde Property The family bathroom. Image: Clyde Property A view of the rear of the property. Image: Clyde Property An aerial view of North Glassingall House and its setting. Image: Clyde Property The property has underfloor heating on the ground floor and is in a rural setting looking onto Glassingall Estate. North Glassingall House is currently advertised on the Clyde Property website for offers over £1,050,000. Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a castle near Stirling with views of the Wallace Monument is also on the market for over £1million.
Conversation