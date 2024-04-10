Inside £1 million mansion near Cromlix Hotel with west wing and bar

A spectacular five-bedroom mansion near the luxury Cromlix Hotel in Stirlingshire has gone on the market.

North Glassingale House has a bar and is located on the edge of the country estate of Glassingall and is for sale for offers over £1,050,000.

It was constructed in 2019 and sits just three miles from Dunblane.

Downstairs the property boasts a large family room, kitchen and dining space, a shower room, bar and study.

Upstairs you will find North Glassingall House’s five bedrooms – one of which has been turned into a TV room – and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom boasts a walk-in dressing area which leads onto a modern ensuite.

The property has underfloor heating on the ground floor and is in a rural setting looking onto Glassingall Estate.

