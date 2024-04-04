Castle near Stirling with magnificent views of Wallace Monument on the market for £1.45m

A stunning castle with a wealth of period features near Stirling is on the market for £1.45m.

Blairlogie Castle, at the foot of the Dumyat hill, commands magnificent views over the Forth Valley to the Wallace Monument.

The A-listed property is full of character and features a range of outbuildings over 2.6 acres of land.

A 16th-century stone fireplace sits at the heart of the living room while a four-oven aga is the highlight in the kitchen.

Beyond the kitchen, there is a separate utility room while a vaulted hallway and wine cellar sit beside the main entrance.

Moving to the first floor, the dining room has brightly painted ceiling panels while the drawing room has a separate spiral staircase that connects to the library.

Two bedrooms – including the master – and two bathrooms complete the first floor.

A wooden staircase leads to the second floor, where you find three more bedrooms and a bathroom, as well as a library.

A fireplace sits at the centre of the library, which has a ceiling made of ship’s timbers.

There is further space upstairs in the loft which could become another bedroom.

The cottage is connected to the house by an arch and features an open-plan living space, shower room with sauna and galleried bedroom with coombed ceiling.

There is ancillary accommodation in the former stables, which also feature a single and double garage for private parking.

Blairlogie Castle comes with 2.6 acres of land, mostly of south-facing gardens with views stretching across the Forth Valley.

A large greenhouse, garden store, barbecue area and stone summerhouse complete the outside offerings.

Blairlogie Castle is on the market with Savills for offers over £1.45m.

