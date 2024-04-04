Castle near Stirling with magnificent views of Wallace Monument on the market for £1.45m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Castle near Stirling with magnificent views of Wallace Monument on the market for £1.45m

16th-century Blairlogie Castle also has several outbuildings.

By Andrew Robson
Blairlogie Castle for sale near Stirling
Blairlogie Castle. Image: Savills

A stunning castle with a wealth of period features near Stirling is on the market for £1.45m.

Blairlogie Castle, at the foot of the Dumyat hill, commands magnificent views over the Forth Valley to the Wallace Monument.

The A-listed property is full of character and features a range of outbuildings over 2.6 acres of land.

The castle sits at the foot of Dumyat above the village of Blairlogie.
The castle sits at the foot of Dumyat above the village of Blairlogie. Image: Savills

A 16th-century stone fireplace sits at the heart of the living room while a four-oven aga is the highlight in the kitchen.

Beyond the kitchen, there is a separate utility room while a vaulted hallway and wine cellar sit beside the main entrance.

Moving to the first floor, the dining room has brightly painted ceiling panels while the drawing room has a separate spiral staircase that connects to the library.

Two bedrooms – including the master – and two bathrooms complete the first floor.

The sitting room
The sitting room. Image: Savills
The drawing room. Image: Savills
The drawing room. Image: Savills
The dining room.
The dining room. Image: Savills
The kitchen at Blairlogie Castle
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The butlers pantry in Blairlogie Castle
The butler’s pantry. image: Savills
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Savills
The vaulted hallway.
The vaulted hallway. Image: Savills

A wooden staircase leads to the second floor, where you find three more bedrooms and a bathroom, as well as a library.

A fireplace sits at the centre of the library, which has a ceiling made of ship’s timbers.

There is further space upstairs in the loft which could become another bedroom.

The staircase.
The staircase. Image: Savills
The Stirling property has six bedrooms in total.
The property has six bedrooms in total. Image: Savills
The library on the second floor.
The library on the second floor. Image: Savills
The family bathroom.
A bathroom. Image: Savills

The cottage is connected to the house by an arch and features an open-plan living space, shower room with sauna and galleried bedroom with coombed ceiling.

There is ancillary accommodation in the former stables, which also feature a single and double garage for private parking.

Blairlogie Castle comes with 2.6 acres of land, mostly of south-facing gardens with views stretching across the Forth Valley.

A large greenhouse, garden store, barbecue area and stone summerhouse complete the outside offerings.

Castellated arch.
An arch connects to the cottage. Image: Savills
The home has a single and a double garage
The home has a single and a double garage. Image: Savills
The garden is surrounded by mature trees.
Mature trees surround the garden. Image: Savills
The Stirling property has view over the Forth Valley.
The property has a view over the Forth Valley. Image: Savills

Blairlogie Castle is on the market with Savills for offers over £1.45m. 

It comes as a 40-acre Stirlingshire estate with its own island was put back on the market in March.

Elsewhere in Stirling, a beautiful barn conversion with views towards the Trossachs and Grampian hills has gone up for sale.

And in Highland Perthshire,a mansion with 23 acres, a separate flat and beautiful views is on the market at £1.85m.

