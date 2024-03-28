Beautiful Stirling barn conversion has views towards Trossachs and Grampian hills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Beautiful Stirling barn conversion has views towards Trossachs and Grampian hills

The property is on the market for nearly £400,000.

By Ellidh Aitken
The property has views of the Trossachs and Grampian hills. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The property has views of the Trossachs and Grampian hills. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

A beautiful barn conversion in Stirling with views towards the Trossachs and Grampian hills has gone up for sale.

The home enjoys an elevated position and looks out to Ben Ledi and Ben Lomond, as well as Stirling Castle.

The three-bedroom property is just five miles from the centre of Stirling but has a remote setting.

Ailsa Barn, close to Gargunnock, dates back to 1840 and was converted around 2018.

The converted barn is five miles from Stirling. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The home has a countryside setting. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The barn enjoys an elevated position. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

On the ground floor, the entrance hallway leads to three double bedrooms.

The south bedroom has an en-suite shower room and a patio door out to the courtyard with views towards Stirling Castle.

The middle bedroom also has a patio door to the courtyard and boasts castle views, while the north bedroom looks towards the hills.

There is also a utility room on this floor and a separate shower room.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Another of the double bedrooms. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

Upstairs, there is an open-plan living room with a log burner focal point.

A feature floor-to-ceiling window provides more of those beautiful views.

Within this space, there is generous room for seating and dining and a fully fitted kitchen.

There is also an additional toilet on the first floor and a second living area with views towards the castle.

The upstairs living area. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The living area has beautiful views. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
There is a log burner in the open-plan living area. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
There is space for dining. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The first floor is bright and spacious. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
There is also additional space to relax and enjoy the views. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

Outside, there is a private garden with grass.

There is also an area of gravel and patio, as well as a surfaced parking area.

A secluded courtyard offers outdoor dining space and BBQ facilities.

The barn is set between Stirling and Loch Lomond, just off the A811.

Outside there is a grass and gravelled area. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The barn has a rural setting. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The barn has some equine neighbours. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The gardens. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

The barn conversion is being marketed by Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £390,000.

Elsewhere in Stirling, a beautifully modernised cottage packed with period charm is for sale at £345,000.

And in Bridge of Allan, a listed Victorian villa has had its price slashed by £150,000.

More from Property

The City Quay flat overlooks the HMS Unicorn. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
For sale: £200k Dundee flat with HMS Unicorn as a neighbour
The Castle Street apartment boasts original shaped cathedral windows. Image: Verdala
'Luxury' Dundee city centre apartment with original cathedral windows for sale at £169k
The Maxibell restaurant is up for sale
Carnoustie tapas restaurant put up for sale as owners set to retire
Michelle and Brain Lloyd, Harbour Nights Guset House, The Shore, Arbroath, Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
How couple completed stunning 150k Arbroath B&B renovation - then opened a sweetie shop…
The exterior of a Fife cottage, seen from the garden
5 of the most beautiful cottages for sale in Fife, Angus and Perthshire
The house in Newport has views of the Tay Bridge. Image: Lindsays
'Distinctive' Swedish-style house boasting Tay Bridge views hits market for first time in 32…
Exterior of Strandside Cottage.
Beautifully modernised Stirling cottage packed with period charm for sale at £345k
Strathmiglo house with access to the River Eden for sale
'Unique' Fife home with idyllic riverside setting hits market for just over £300k
The Crail house by the sea is for sale. Image: Rettie
Historic Fife townhouse with beautiful sea views has price tag of nearly £1m
Willow House is a striking eco-home in rural Angus.
Striking £550k Angus eco home with beautiful hand crafted oak frame

Conversation