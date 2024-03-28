Beautiful Stirling barn conversion has views towards Trossachs and Grampian hills

A beautiful barn conversion in Stirling with views towards the Trossachs and Grampian hills has gone up for sale.

The home enjoys an elevated position and looks out to Ben Ledi and Ben Lomond, as well as Stirling Castle.

The three-bedroom property is just five miles from the centre of Stirling but has a remote setting.

Ailsa Barn, close to Gargunnock, dates back to 1840 and was converted around 2018.

On the ground floor, the entrance hallway leads to three double bedrooms.

The south bedroom has an en-suite shower room and a patio door out to the courtyard with views towards Stirling Castle.

The middle bedroom also has a patio door to the courtyard and boasts castle views, while the north bedroom looks towards the hills.

There is also a utility room on this floor and a separate shower room.

Upstairs, there is an open-plan living room with a log burner focal point.

A feature floor-to-ceiling window provides more of those beautiful views.

Within this space, there is generous room for seating and dining and a fully fitted kitchen.

There is also an additional toilet on the first floor and a second living area with views towards the castle.

Outside, there is a private garden with grass.

There is also an area of gravel and patio, as well as a surfaced parking area.

A secluded courtyard offers outdoor dining space and BBQ facilities.

The barn is set between Stirling and Loch Lomond, just off the A811.

The barn conversion is being marketed by Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £390,000.

Elsewhere in Stirling, a beautifully modernised cottage packed with period charm is for sale at £345,000.

And in Bridge of Allan, a listed Victorian villa has had its price slashed by £150,000.