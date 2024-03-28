The Courier Food and Drink Awards winners revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Courier Food and Drink Awards winners revealed

A glittering ceremony at the Old Courier Hotel in St Andrews saw the food and drink stars of Courier Country honoured.

By Isla Glen
The winners of the Food and Drink Awards. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DcThomson
The winners of the Food and Drink Awards. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DcThomson

The winners of The Courier Food and Drink 2024 Awards were revealed last night at a glittering awards ceremony held at The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

As well as celebrating the best culinary businesses from across Tayside and Fife, the awards also showcased five courses from top chefs including:

Praveen Kumar, chef/owner at Tabla Indian Restaurant in Perth, created the canapes which were haggis bonda, vegetable pakora and seekh kebab.

The starter on the night, An Ingin Ane Anah – roast onion custard, wild leeks mousse, burnt leek mayo and pickled shallots, was cooked by chef/owner of North Port restaurant Andrew Moss, while chef Glenn Roach, chef/proprietor of Taypark House, Dundee, created the fish dish of scorched scallops in a shell with whisky and wild garlic.

Food and Drink Awards attendees enjoy the evening. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DcThomson

Chef Stuart Fraser, executive head chef at the Old Course Hotel, was in charge of the main dish of loin of Aberdeenshire lamb, herb-crusted rack, rosemary fondant potato, purple carrot puree, spinach and rosemary jus.

A culinary masterclass was completed by a dessert of dark chocolate cremeux, heather honey and Yorkshire rhubarb, which was created by head pastry chef Chris Nurse from the Rusacks in St Andrews.

Tough job for judges

Editor of The Courier, David Clegg, said that he was “delighted” to see such a “diverse” group of applications this year which was extremely tough for the judges with the largest number of entries ever received.

He said: “The submissions paint a picture of an industry that continues to show resilience and ingenuity in the face of myriad challenges.

“The food and drink sector is at the heart of our local economy, using natural resources of our fertile farmlands, rivers and coastline to create considerable value and provide job opportunities for thousands of workers.

“It has been said that food and drink is Courier Country’s equivalent of the north-east oil and gas economy and its significance to this region really is difficult to overstate.”

David Clegg. Image: Kim Cessford/DCThomson

Brian Stormont, editor of The Courier’s Food & Drink magazine, added: “I spend a lot of my time travelling around Courier Country to take in the food and drink establishments that are on our patch, as well as sampling the amazing artisan produce created here.

“We have so many incredible restaurants and producers in our area and I am fiercely proud of what they all do.”

Don’t miss Monday’s Courier for our special awards winners supplement

The Courier Food & Drink Awards winners

The winners of The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 are:

Bar of the Year sponsored by Diageo

The Barrelman

The Barrelman won Bar of the Year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Brewer of the Year sponsored by School of Business, Dundee University

Wasted Degrees Brewing

Highly commended – Futtle

Brewer of the Year winner went to Wasted Degrees Brewing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Chef of the Year

Thomas Tsappis – Killiecrankie House

Community Champion sponsored by Apex Hotels

Braw Tea

Braw Tea won Community Champion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Craft Distiller of the Year sponsored by DP&L Group

The Kingsbarns Company of Distillers

Highly commended – Angus Alchemy

Craft Distiller of the Year winner went to the Kingsbarn Company of Distillers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by ALTAR Group

Thomas and Jacqueline Fox – The Barrelman / Bruach

Tommy & Jacqueline Fox  were the winners of Entrepreneur of the Year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Independent Café of the Year sponsored by The Rookery

Sweetpea Café

Sweetpea Cafe won Independent Café of the Year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Producer of the Year sponsored by Swilcan Loft

Angus Soft Fruits

Angus Soft Fruits won Producer of the Year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Restaurant of the Year sponsored by Barnetts Toyota

The Boars Head

Highly commended – Killiecrankie House

The Boars Head won Restaurant of the Year.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Rising Star of the Year sponsored by Malmaison

Ethan O’Hare – WeeCOOK

Ethan O’Hare from WEECOOK was presented with Rising Star of the Year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Street Vendor of the Year

Choola

Choola won Street Vendor of the Year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Sustainability Award sponsored by InvestFife

Greenheart Growers

Highly commended – Angus Soft Fruits

