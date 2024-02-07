Revealed: The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 finalists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 finalists

Judges including Jamie Scott and Sarah Rankin have decided on the awards finalists.

By Joanna Bremner & Isla Glen
The highly-anticipated shortlist of finalists for The Courier Food & Drink Awards 2024 has been revealed.

After hours of deliberation, the judges have come to a decision as to who is to be featured on the shortlist.

Now in its sixth year, the aim of the event is to celebrate the incredible talent across the region and it was clear from this year’s entries that Courier Country has this is in abundance.

A total of 12 categories are featured in the awards, with Tayside and Fife’s food and drink industry well represented across all of them.

A 13th category, Brand Ambassador, recognising an extraordinary contribution by an individual to the food and drink business, will be announced on the night.

And we also want you, our readers to play a part, by asking you to vote for your favourite in the Rising Star category.

How do The Courier Food and Drink Awards work?

A total of five judges – Martha Bryce, Fiona Walsh, Sarah Rankin, Jamie Scott and Brian Stormont – were in attendance to go through each entry in fine detail, with the standard as impeccable as always.

The awards ceremony will be hosted at the prestigious Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, on Wednesday March 27 and will not only celebrate the winners but will also showcase five delicious courses from five top chefs in the area.

The standard of the entries was so high it made it extremely difficult for the judges to create a shortlist.

The judges lead by Chair Brian Stormont beginning the judging process. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The high quality was evidenced by the number of entries received being the highest ever for the awards.

Martha Bryce, of Sound Bite PR, said: “The entrants to this year’s Food & Drink Awards really were outstanding and presented us judges with some real conundrums.

“Deliberating over such strong entries aside, it was so heartening to hear details of such inspiring businesses.

“All those who entered, and particularly the finalists, should feel incredibly proud of themselves – they’re part of a really vibrant and diverse food and drink scene across Courier Country.”

Judge Jamie Scott. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

MasterChef winner and restaurateur Jamie Scott added: “I always love being involved in The Courier Food & Drink Awards to see the talented businesses and individuals in courier country come in to be judged.

“Every year the talent and entries get better! This year is no exception, the most entries we have ever received and by far some of the toughest judging I have ever had to do.”

‘We live in a very special place when it comes to hospitality and artisan producers’

Editor of The Courier’s Food & Drink magazine, Brian Stormont, was also impressed by the standard.

“I was genuinely blown away by the entries in this year’s awards. We have some very exciting things going on in Courier Country as far as food and drink goes. The entries just proved my belief that we live in a very special place when it comes to hospitality and artisan producers.

“All those who entered should be rightly proud of what they are doing and I am looking forward to the winners being honoured on the night.”

Fiona Walsh said: “It’s been a real honour to be asked to judge this year’s Food & Drink awards. Meeting my fellow judges to deliberate and decide the final shortlist was great fun, if a little tiring given the high number of entries this year.

“There was plenty of healthy debate and discussion amongst the judges.  It’s been so inspirational to hear all the stories of innovation, growth and entrepreneurial spirit – we have such a thriving food & drink industry here in Courier County.”

Judge Sarah Rankin. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Sarah Rankin added: “It was heartening to see nominations from so many wonderful food and drink businesses across Courier Country.

“Our industry has never seen more challenging times, and the commitment, ingenuity and drive of those businesses to deliver the highest quality experiences and products was truly inspiring.

“It was a real honour to be involved in the judging process, and the quality of the entries made it very clear to me that the food and drink sector across Perthshire, Fife and Tayside has a very bright future.”

Courier Food and Drink Award 2024 finalists

Bar of the Year sponsored by Diageo

Bruach Bar

The Barrelman

The Keys

Brewer of the Year sponsored by School of Business, University of Dundee

Futtle

SaltRock Brewing Company

Wasted Degrees Brewing

Chef of the Year

Andrew Spence – The Boars Head

Craig Jackson – Murrayshall Country Estate

Thomas Tsappis – Killiecrankie House

Community Champion sponsored by Apex Hotels

Braw Tea

The Selkie Group

Transition Dundee

Craft Distiller of the Year sponsored by DP&L Group

Angus Alchemy

The Kingsbarns Company of Distillers

Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by ALTAR Group

Kelly Fairweather – The Selkie Group

Michelle Maddox – Clootie McToot

Tommy and Jacqueline Fox – The Barrelman

Independent Café of the Year sponsored by The Rookery

Braw Tea

Sweetpea Café

The Lass O’Gowrie

Producer of the Year sponsored by Swilcan Loft

Angus Soft Fruits

East Neuk Kilnhouse

The Real Fresh Chip Company

Restaurant of the Year sponsored by Barnetts Toyota

Dhoom Streetery and Bar

Killiecrankie House

The Boars Head

The Rookery

Rising Star of the Year sponsored by Malmaison

Ethan O’Hare – WeeCOOK

Jason Cargill – The Rookery

Rebecca McFarlane – Black Mamba

Vote for your winner online here.

Street Vendor of the Year

Choola

Fallones Pizza & Gelato

Shipwreck Seafood

Sustainability Award sponsored by InvestFife

Angus Soft Fruits

Greenheart Growers

Kin Bees

We will be announcing The Brand Ambassador prize on the night.

Conversation