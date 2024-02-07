Help us crown The Courier Food and Drink Award’s Rising Star of 2024! Voting is now open

There are three finalists for The Courier Food and Drink Awards Rising Star – now is your chance to vote for the winner.

We’re looking to our newspaper readers and subscribers to make the final decision on who our Rising Star will be for 2024.

A new award for 2024, the Rising Star recognises a game-changing newcomer whose vision and passion for food has marked them out as one-to-watch.

The category is sponsored by Malmaison.

So let’s meet our three talented finalists, shall we?

Courier Food and Drink Awards Rising Star Finalists

Ethan O’Hare

22-year-old Ethan O’Hare is a trailblazing talent at the popular pie spot, WeeCOOK Kitchen near Carnoustie.

Since he was a toddler, Ethan has been fascinated with cooking.

Having worked as the sous chef at WeeCOOK for nearly five years, Ethan also won the NFU Mutual Inspirational Young Person Awards back in 2022.

His role as the sous chef involves taking charge of the kitchen in the absence of chef and owner Hayley Wilkes.

Ethan also plays a hand in deciding dishes on the menu, including the weekly specials.

Jason Cargill

Jason also began his culinary career working as a trainee chef at WeeCOOK, and now holds the position of junior sous chef at The Rookery in Carnoustie.

He began working with The Rookery in 2021, and talent and hard work led to his two promotions over the span of twelve months.

With this new role comes more responsibility, and a role as mentor to apprentice comis chefs.

Jason has maintained a positive, team player attitude as he rises through the ranks, still chipping in with even the simpler tasks

Rebecca McFarlane

24-year-old head chef Rebecca (Becca) is in charge of the kitchen at the new Dundee tapas spot, Black Mamba.

Becca crafted the menu herself, taking inspiration from both Spanish and Asian cuisine.

She fell in love with working in the kitchen while at university, and hasn’t looked back since.

Becca has championed gender equality on her way up through the local food and drink scene, proving herself to anyone who doubts her.

Working hard has forced people to see her as a talented chef, not “just a young girl”.

Vote for your winner!

Voting for the Rising Star category is now open and you can cast your votes here.

Our winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at the Old Course St Andrews on Wednesday 27th March.

Please click here for the terms and conditions.