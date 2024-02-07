Help us crown The Courier Food and Drink Award’s Rising Star of 2024! Voting is now open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Help us crown The Courier Food and Drink Award’s Rising Star of 2024! Voting is now open

Vote for one of our three inspiring finalists to help choose the winner of our first-ever Rising Star at The Courier Food and Drink Awards.

By Joanna Bremner
Who are our finalists for the Rising Star? Vote for the winner.
Who are our finalists for the Rising Star? Vote for the winner.

There are three finalists for The Courier Food and Drink Awards Rising Star – now is your chance to vote for the winner.

We’re looking to our newspaper readers and subscribers to make the final decision on who our Rising Star will be for 2024.

A new award for 2024, the Rising Star recognises a game-changing newcomer whose vision and passion for food has marked them out as one-to-watch.

The category is sponsored by Malmaison.

So let’s meet our three talented finalists, shall we?

Courier Food and Drink Awards Rising Star Finalists

Ethan O’Hare

22-year-old Ethan O’Hare is a trailblazing talent at the popular pie spot, WeeCOOK Kitchen near Carnoustie.

Since he was a toddler, Ethan has been fascinated with cooking.

Having worked as the sous chef at WeeCOOK for nearly five years, Ethan also won the NFU Mutual Inspirational Young Person Awards back in 2022.

Ethan O’Hare, sous chef of The WeeCOOK Kitchen at Downs Holiday Park, Barry by Carnoustie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

His role as the sous chef involves taking charge of the kitchen in the absence of chef and owner Hayley Wilkes.

Ethan also plays a hand in deciding dishes on the menu, including the weekly specials.

Jason Cargill

Jason also began his culinary career working as a trainee chef at WeeCOOK, and now holds the position of junior sous chef at The Rookery in Carnoustie.

He began working with The Rookery in 2021, and talent and hard work led to his two promotions over the span of twelve months.

Jason Cargill, Junior Sous Chef at The Rookery. Image: The Rookery.

With this new role comes more responsibility, and a role as mentor to apprentice comis chefs.

Jason has maintained a positive, team player attitude as he rises through the ranks, still chipping in with even the simpler tasks

Rebecca McFarlane

24-year-old head chef Rebecca (Becca) is in charge of the kitchen at the new Dundee tapas spot, Black Mamba.

Becca crafted the menu herself, taking inspiration from both Spanish and Asian cuisine.

She fell in love with working in the kitchen while at university, and hasn’t looked back since.

Head chef Becca McFarlane is just 24-years-old and enjoys proving those who underestimate her in the kitchen wrong. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Becca has championed gender equality on her way up through the local food and drink scene, proving herself to anyone who doubts her.

Working hard has forced people to see her as a talented chef, not “just a young girl”.

Vote for your winner!

Voting for the Rising Star category is now open and you can cast your votes here.

Our winners will be announced at the awards ceremony at the Old Course St Andrews on Wednesday 27th March.

Please click here for the terms and conditions.

More from Food & Drink

The delicious food and drink options available at Bibi's Cafe, one of the dog friendly restaurants in St Andrews. Image: Bibi's Cafe.
5 of the best dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in St Andrews
The finalists for The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 have been announced.
Revealed: The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024 finalists
Mark Edwards (left) and Graham Cameron (right) have opened Höfn coffee shop in Dundee, pictured alongside manager Calum Whyte.
First look: Tattoo artist's 'pipedream' Höfn coffee shop opens in Dundee
The North Port Restaurant, Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
6 of the best Perth restaurants for a special occasion
The Maker's falafel gyros. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Some hits and a few misses at new Dundee restaurant The Maker
Dinner dishes at The Covenantry Hotel and Restaurant in Falkland
Best food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Falkland and…
Steve and Hilary of The Cheesery Dundee alongside their cheese tower.
A £345 cheese tower instead of a wedding cake? Owner of The Cheesery in…
Carnoustie's Kelsi Davis started her business Baked House Co at 27 back in 2021 and has been flourishing ever since. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Making show-stopping cookies for pals turned into a thriving business for Carnoustie baker
Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner headed along to the WeeCOOK Kitchen pie panel, alongside features writer Poppy Watson. WeeCOOK's staff, including sous chef Ethan O'Hare served a range of delicious pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
What does it take to pick award-winning Angus pies?
The Asian meets Spanish tapas dishes we tried on our review at Black Mamba, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Is Black Mamba Dundee's 'quirky' Asian and Spanish tapas combo a success?

Conversation