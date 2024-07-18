Toad in the Hole: I try the Blairgowrie sausages which just keep selling out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Toad in the Hole: I try the Blairgowrie sausages which just keep selling out

The sausages at Toad in the Hole include date and ginger, porcini mushroom and garlic, and more.

By Joanna Bremner

Sausage lovers have been flocking to Blairgowrie to try the bangers from new shop Toad in the Hole.

The High Street spot has been packed with customers, delighting owners Aaron Young and his wife Olivia, who have sold out of their sausages for days in a row.

I had to visit to try the sausages from Toad in the Hole to see what makes them so popular.

The sausage shop is quaint and compact, without being cramped, though there is a big  – and constantly growing – queue when I visit.

The queues outside the Toad in the Hole, Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

People are requesting plenty of sausages, and I am worried as I watch the number dwindle as I near the till.

Will I miss out on the famous Blairgowrie sausages?

Thankfully, there are some left for me, but I can overhear others in the queue discussing that today is their third or fourth try to get some sausages.

Clearly, people are invested in the Toad in the Hole bangers.

What sausages can you get at the Blairgowrie sausage shop?

The different varieties on offer on my visit were:

  • Date and ginger
  • Sun-dried tomato and basil
  • Breakfast (lightly seasoned)
  • Porcini and garlic

These are all £11.50 per kg, except the porcini and garlic, which costs £12 per kg.

The sausage rolls, which are filled with either the breakfast sausage meat or sun-dried tomato and basil, cost £3.50.

Some of the sausages on offer at Toad in the Hole, Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

So how do the Blairgowrie bangers taste?

I bought two of each kind of sausage, and this cost me £7 total.

As these are sold uncooked, I had to nip back to the office and get them heated up by some of my brilliant colleagues first.

Aaron recommends heating up the sausages at 180 for 20-30 minutes.

What did I think of the Toad in the Hole Blairgowrie sausages?

First off, I tried the date and ginger sausages.

These were sweet, but not sickly so.

I really enjoyed the contrast with the spicy hit of ginger and the umami flavour of the pork.

Then, I had a try of the sun-dried tomato and basil sausages.

These again were sizeable. Though the sausage meat had burst through the casing, the flavour was excellent.

The sausages from Toad in the Hole are very popular. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

I didn’t taste the basil strongly, but the tomato flavour added a warmth and sweetness to the sausage.

The breakfast (lightly seasoned) sausage is more commonly found sausage.

The seasoning was great though, and it didn’t lack in flavour in trying to appeal to the more fussy folk.

The sausage retained moisture well, but it retained its shape when sliced and didn’t crumble apart.

Finally, I tried the porcini and garlic sausage.

I was admittedly nervous about this, not being the biggest mushroom fan.

However, this was delicious too.

The wee chunks of mushroom were flavourful, and there weren’t too many of them. The garlic didn’t overpower the sausage either.

Would I return to Toad in the Hole? 

A customer said that the sausage shop has “brought people back to Blairgowrie”, and this is clear to see.

With queues out the door, Aaron and Olivia are clearly doing something right.

The Blairgowrie sausage shop is clearly a gem in the area.

Their sausages are juicy, flavourful and well-made.

I will definitely be making a journey to Toad in the Hole again soon.

