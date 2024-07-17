Meet the sausage fans queuing down the street for Blairgowrie’s sold-out bangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Meet the sausage fans queuing down the street for Blairgowrie’s sold-out bangers

We joined the queue outside Toad in the Hole and quizzed shoppers about the Blairgowrie banger boom.

By Morag Lindsay
John Johnston holding a bag of sausages outside Toad in the Hole while wife Diane looks delighted
John and Diane Johnston travelled 48 miles and made four attempts to get their hands on some Toad in the Hole sausages. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s official. Blairgowrie is in the grip of a banger boom.

The town’s new specialty sausage shop, Toad in the Hole, has been a runaway success since its launch 10 days ago.

It has sold out of sausages every single day it opened, despite bosses upping their meat order every time.

And onlookers said the queues outside on Saturday were like nothing Blairgowrie had seen before.

What’s all the fuss about?

Aaron Young and wife Olivia van Hossft-Young holding a sign which reads 'sold out' at Toad in the Hole sausage shop
Toad in the Hole founders Aaron Young and wife Olivia van Hossft-Young: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Courier joined the hungry hordes waiting in line for Toad in the Hole to re-open on Wednesday morning to find out.

Toad in the Hole queue members taking no chances

By the time we got to the shop on Blairgowrie’s High Street at 9.45am, there were already seven people queuing outside.

Pandora Bateman was at the front of the line and had secured her slot at 9.30am.

“I came here last week and the queue was even longer,” she said.

“It was right up the street, I couldn’t believe it.”

Queue of people outside Toad in the Hole sausage shop
The queue outside Toad in the Hole at 10am. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

June Crawford arrived just after Toad in the Hole sausage-maker Aaron Young turned the shop sign to ‘open’ at 10am.

She was another who was back for more.

“They were cleared out of sausages when I came last week, so I got the sausage rolls,” she said.

“They were absolutely beautiful. There was so much filling inside my husband had a job finishing his.”

June Crawford pushing a pushchair outside Toad in the Hole sausage shop
June Crawford with one year old Ava. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Katie Morrison was also taking no chances this time.

She had been sent with strict instructions not to come home without six sausage rolls and eight regular sausages.

“My mum chivvied me out the door this morning and said get there early, there’ll be a queue,” she said.

Does Toad in the Hole do deliveries… to New Zealand?

Madeleine and Sophie O’Neill might well have been the furthest travelled fans.

The New Zealand sisters are staying with their aunt in Blairgowrie.

Sophie and Madeleine O'Neill smiling with armfuls of sausages in bags
Sophie and Madeleine O’Neill get their hands on the goodies. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We saw the big line on Saturday and thought we should come early,” said Madeleine.

“I brought my sister so we could carry more between us.”

Diane and John Johnston hadn’t travelled quite as far.

But the Kettins couple had already had to return home empty-handed three times after the shop sold out of sausages.

This time they went away happy with four of each of that day’s selection – plain breakfast, date and ginger, tomato and basil and porcini mushroom and garlic – plus a couple of sausage rolls for luck.

Tray of sausages in Toad in the Hole counter
Some of Toad in the Hole’s freshly-made bangers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s a 12-mile round trip from Kettins to Blairgowrie, so they’d clocked up 48 miles for their bag of bangers. But they couldn’t be happier with their spoils.

“Fourth time lucky,” grinned Diane.

“Next time we’ll try something different.”

Brian Doyle had travelled from Meikleour, five miles away, and was also hoping to strike gold on his fourth attempt.

“I came on Saturday and the queue was stretched right up to the Factory Shop,” he said.

Bryan Doyle, a white haired man with dark glasses
Brian Doyle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“This is my fourth try. They’ve been sold out every time.

“I don’t know what’s so amazing about them, but hopefully this time I’m going to find out.”

‘People are asking for sweatshirts’

Behind the counter Aaron and wife Olivia were keeping the queue moving and eyeing the shrinking trays of bangers.

The Blairgowrie beekeeper started experimenting with hand-made sausages at home, before he and Olivia decided to take the plunge and open their own shop in the former laundrette at 60a High Street.

They reckon they have more than 20 tried and tested recipes to roll out, and plan to offer three special flavours and a regular breakfast sausage every day.

Aaron Young wrapping sausages at Toad in the Hole counter
Aaron behind the counter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s incredible,” said Aaron.

“I got home from making sausages at 2.30am and was back in the shop at 5.30am.

“We should have enough to keep us going till tomorrow, but I think we’re going to have to try to place an emergency meat order before the weekend.”

Meanwhile, Olivia was wrapping customers’ purchases and adding Toad in the Hole stickers to every package.

The Toad in the Hole logo showing a toad on a delivery bike with sausage spilling out of the basket

She’s an artist and is thrilled her logo, featuring a toad riding a delivery bicycle, has been a hit too.

“We might have to do badges next,” she said.

“People have been asking us if we do Toad in the Hole sweatshirts.”

For opening times and varieties follow Toad in the Hole on Facebook.

