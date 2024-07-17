Dundee youth worker struck off after embezzling money from children’s charity

A Dundee man who embezzled £2,000 from a children’s charity has been banned from working in the care sector.

Gary Moore, of Clepington Road, was convicted in November after going on a spending spree with a debit card linked to the Children and Youth Activity Group.

He also stole the charity’s PlayStation 4 from its Coupar Angus base.

The incidents took place between between January 10 and February 10 2022.

Moore left the charity on February 8 2023.

In March, he was issued a compensation order for the total amount embezzled and sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work.

After a probe into the conduct, watchdog Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has removed Moore from the social care register, meaning he will not be able to work in the sector.

The SSSC said Moore’s behaviour “demonstrates a significant disregard for both the law and the codes of practice”.

The regulator’s report added that his behaviour was “dishonest” and had “the potential to damage the reputation of the social services profession”.

It added: “The behaviour is extremely serious and is suggestive of apparent underlying values issues. A warning would give no protection to service users or the public.

“The type of behaviour at issue is not the type of behaviour which

conditions would rectify.

“There is no evidence to suggest that you would comply with any condition placed on you by the SSSC.”

The watchdog decided a removal order was the most appropriate sanction.