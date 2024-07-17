Dundee youth worker struck off after embezzling money from children’s charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee youth worker struck off after embezzling money from children’s charity

Gary Moore spent £2,000 with a debit card linked to a Coupar Angus charity.

By Ben MacDonald
Gary Moore
Gary Moore was convicted at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Supplied

A Dundee man who embezzled £2,000 from a children’s charity has been banned from working in the care sector.

Gary Moore, of Clepington Road, was convicted in November after going on a spending spree with a debit card linked to the Children and Youth Activity Group.

He also stole the charity’s PlayStation 4 from its Coupar Angus base.

The incidents took place between between January 10 and February 10 2022.

Moore left the charity on February 8 2023.

In March, he was issued a compensation order for the total amount embezzled and sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work.

Dundee man banned from care roles after stealing charity money

After a probe into the conduct, watchdog Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has removed Moore from the social care register, meaning he will not be able to work in the sector.

The SSSC said Moore’s behaviour “demonstrates a significant disregard for both the law and the codes of practice”.

The regulator’s report added that his behaviour was “dishonest” and had “the potential to damage the reputation of the social services profession”.

It added: “The behaviour is extremely serious and is suggestive of apparent underlying values issues. A warning would give no protection to service users or the public.

“The type of behaviour at issue is not the type of behaviour which
conditions would rectify.

“There is no evidence to suggest that you would comply with any condition placed on you by the SSSC.”

The watchdog decided a removal order was the most appropriate sanction.

Gary Moore was convicted at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Supplied
