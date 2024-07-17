Wednesday court round-up — Attacked pregnant woman and drug-drive shame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Attacked pregnant woman and drug-drive shame

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A restaurant manager from Arbroath has been banned from the road after failing a cannabis test.

Ross Mill appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess Delta-9-THC (7mics/ 2) in his system.

Police pulled the 28-year-old over on Millgate Loan in Arbroath on February 24 last year in connection with matters not brought to court.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “His driving was not considered impaired by police. He’d been a regular user.”

First offender Mill, of Gowan Street in Arbroath, was banned for a year and fined £360, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

TikTok crime

A sheriff has again locked up a high-risk child sex offender from Dundee who breached a court order by downloading TikTok nine days after being released from custody. Ryan Scott breached his stringent community payback order (CPO) after being caught downloading the social media app to a phone and searching for a victim’s name.

Ryan Scott, also known as Coral Scott.
Ryan Scott.

Attacked pregnant woman

A pregnant woman was choked by Natalie Hawes, 29, from Dundee, who also tried to punch her stomach during a violent incident in the city.

Hawes would later lash out at a police officer and threaten violence on March 27 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that on February 20 2023, Hawes assaulted a man on Carlochie Place, where she resides, by repeatedly trying to strike him with a glass bottle.

Natalie Hawes
Natalie Hawes. Image: Facebook

More than a month later, the pregnant woman had her throat seized by Hawes on Arklay Street.

Hawes admitted trying to punch the woman’s stomach during the incident.

She behaved abusively and threatened police officers with violence at Ninewells Hospital and at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

While at Ninewells, Hawes – who recently gave birth – kicked PC Jenna Wighton on the body.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing until next month for reports to be prepared.

Foolish final kick

A 30-year-old was told he may not have ended up in court if he had not delivered a final kick to a kneeling man’s head in a Fife pub fight after his target had struck him and his girlfriend with a pool cue. Corrie Inglis left his victim unconscious following the attack outside in North Street, Leven, last year.

Corrie Inglis
Corrie Inglis may have avoided court were it not for his final kick, a sheriff said. Image: Facebook

Tried to swallow tablets

A Montrose addict has admitted trying to swallow drugs to hide them from police when officers pulled over a car in which he was travelling.

Rytchy Scott, 28, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit intentionally obstructing two officers on the A937 at Coronation Avenue in Montrose.

Police pulled over the car Scott on July 27 last year and he tried to swallow a quantity of tablets.

Officers also found Scott to be in possession of cannabis, another charge he admitted in court.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said it was two and a half tablets his client tried to ingest and the cannabis was worth £20, adding: “He’s got long-standing substance misuse issues.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown admonished Scott, of Glenisla Road in Montrose.

