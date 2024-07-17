Wednesday court round-up — Attacked pregnant woman and drug-drive shame

A restaurant manager from Arbroath has been banned from the road after failing a cannabis test.

Ross Mill appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess Delta-9-THC (7mics/ 2) in his system.

Police pulled the 28-year-old over on Millgate Loan in Arbroath on February 24 last year in connection with matters not brought to court.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said: “His driving was not considered impaired by police. He’d been a regular user.”

First offender Mill, of Gowan Street in Arbroath, was banned for a year and fined £360, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

TikTok crime

A sheriff has again locked up a high-risk child sex offender from Dundee who breached a court order by downloading TikTok nine days after being released from custody. Ryan Scott breached his stringent community payback order (CPO) after being caught downloading the social media app to a phone and searching for a victim’s name.

Attacked pregnant woman

A pregnant woman was choked by Natalie Hawes, 29, from Dundee, who also tried to punch her stomach during a violent incident in the city.

Hawes would later lash out at a police officer and threaten violence on March 27 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that on February 20 2023, Hawes assaulted a man on Carlochie Place, where she resides, by repeatedly trying to strike him with a glass bottle.

More than a month later, the pregnant woman had her throat seized by Hawes on Arklay Street.

Hawes admitted trying to punch the woman’s stomach during the incident.

She behaved abusively and threatened police officers with violence at Ninewells Hospital and at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

While at Ninewells, Hawes – who recently gave birth – kicked PC Jenna Wighton on the body.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing until next month for reports to be prepared.

Foolish final kick

A 30-year-old was told he may not have ended up in court if he had not delivered a final kick to a kneeling man’s head in a Fife pub fight after his target had struck him and his girlfriend with a pool cue. Corrie Inglis left his victim unconscious following the attack outside in North Street, Leven, last year.

Tried to swallow tablets

A Montrose addict has admitted trying to swallow drugs to hide them from police when officers pulled over a car in which he was travelling.

Rytchy Scott, 28, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit intentionally obstructing two officers on the A937 at Coronation Avenue in Montrose.

Police pulled over the car Scott on July 27 last year and he tried to swallow a quantity of tablets.

Officers also found Scott to be in possession of cannabis, another charge he admitted in court.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said it was two and a half tablets his client tried to ingest and the cannabis was worth £20, adding: “He’s got long-standing substance misuse issues.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown admonished Scott, of Glenisla Road in Montrose.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.