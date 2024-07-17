High-risk Dundee sex offender downloaded TikTok to search for child victim

A sheriff has again locked up a high-risk child sex offender from Dundee who breached a court order by downloading TikTok nine days after being released from custody.

Ryan Scott breached his stringent community payback order (CPO) after being caught downloading the social media app to a phone and searching for a victim’s name.

In May, repeat offender Scott was placed on a three-year order with conduct requirements in a bid to rehabilitate him in the community, having spent more than a year on remand at HMP Perth.

Scott, who was known as a female called Coral, previously admitted sexually abusing a child at an address in the Douglas area of Dundee.

Two other children were found within the property following a raid by police.

One month earlier, Scott had been placed on a three-year community payback order and banned from contacting children after luring a child to a flat in Dundee to engage in sexual activity.

He appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court in June to admit breaching the terms of the order.

Crack habit

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Scott had been regularly taking crack cocaine since being placed in homeless accommodation at Dundee Survival Group on Foundry Lane.

Ms Jethwa said Scott’s mother could not cope with him living in her home and he was given a place at Dundee Survival Group but said matters had “gone from bad to worse”.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith, who imposed the previous order, had called for a report to assess Scott’s suitability for an extended sentence, noting he was “assessed as being at high-risk of reoffending”.

This involves a period of imprisonment and a further period of close supervision in the community.

Scott can be immediately recalled to prison should any concerns arise during his supervision.

‘You blew it’

“I was dismayed to receive the early breach application from your supervising officer on May 25,” Sheriff Niven-Smith said.

“This was literally nine days after I imposed the order as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

“I have come to the view against the whole background that the only method of dealing with you now is a custodial sentence.

“I gave you a chance and you blew it.

“You are a high risk of reoffending.

“I consider, given the previous convictions, if you reoffend you may cause physical and psychological harm to others, in particular, older female children.”

The sheriff imposed a 19-month extended sentence comprising of seven months in custody and a 12-month extension.

Scott was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

