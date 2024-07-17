High-risk Dundee sex offender downloaded TikTok to search for child victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

High-risk Dundee sex offender downloaded TikTok to search for child victim

Ryan Scott breached his stringent community payback order (CPO) just nine days after being released from prison.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ryan Scott, also known as Coral Scott.
Ryan Scott.

A sheriff has again locked up a high-risk child sex offender from Dundee who breached a court order by downloading TikTok nine days after being released from custody.

Ryan Scott breached his stringent community payback order (CPO) after being caught downloading the social media app to a phone and searching for a victim’s name.

In May, repeat offender Scott was placed on a three-year order with conduct requirements in a bid to rehabilitate him in the community, having spent more than a year on remand at HMP Perth.

Scott, who was known as a female called Coral, previously admitted sexually abusing a child at an address in the Douglas area of Dundee.

Two other children were found within the property following a raid by police.

One month earlier, Scott had been placed on a three-year community payback order and banned from contacting children after luring a child to a flat in Dundee to engage in sexual activity.

He appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court in June to admit breaching the terms of the order.

Crack habit

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Scott had been regularly taking crack cocaine since being placed in homeless accommodation at Dundee Survival Group on Foundry Lane.

Ms Jethwa said Scott’s mother could not cope with him living in her home and he was given a place at Dundee Survival Group but said matters had “gone from bad to worse”.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith, who imposed the previous order, had called for a report to assess Scott’s suitability for an extended sentence, noting he was “assessed as being at high-risk of reoffending”.

This involves a period of imprisonment and a further period of close supervision in the community.

Scott can be immediately recalled to prison should any concerns arise during his supervision.

‘You blew it’

“I was dismayed to receive the early breach application from your supervising officer on May 25,” Sheriff Niven-Smith said.

“This was literally nine days after I imposed the order as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

“I have come to the view against the whole background that the only method of dealing with you now is a custodial sentence.

“I gave you a chance and you blew it.

“You are a high risk of reoffending.

“I consider, given the previous convictions, if you reoffend you may cause physical and psychological harm to others, in particular, older female children.”

The sheriff imposed a 19-month extended sentence comprising of seven months in custody and a 12-month extension.

Scott was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Corrie Inglis
Pub fight's final kick lands Fife man in dock
Kamil Nowak
Sex offender caught with illicit passport in Perth claimed he was 'afraid of police…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Ciggie scrap and voicemail threat
Louise and Alan Marshall
Perth couple 'ended 86-year-old's normal life' in assault and robbery plot
Darren Towns and Shaun Petrie
Dundee cocaine dealers found with £142k drugs and crossbows
Gabrial Tsvetanov
Predator attacked woman in Dundee city centre intending to rape her
Brian Leys
River City star assaulted woman in Dundee social club
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Stripper on trial and ketamine snorter
Glenrothes man pushed schoolboy
Woman, 54, in court over Glenrothes 'attempted murder'
Pile of cash
Nearly £175k seized from Fife cannabis dealer