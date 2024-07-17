Bikers cause £10,000 of damage to Dundee’s Caird Park Golf Course

Bikers have caused thousands of pounds of damage to a Dundee golf course.

Police have launched an appeal for information after four people on a red quad bike and two motorbikes were seen driving on Caird Park Golf Course.

It will cost an estimated £10,000 to repair the damage to the grass on several holes.

It is the most recent incident of vandalism at the golf course, after claims earlier this year that youths on electric motorbikes were “wrecking” the turf.

Golfer Mark Campbell said nuisance bikers have plagued the Dundee Council-owned facility for the past couple of years.

He told The Courier that people who dare challenge the youths have been subjected to threats and even violence.

Mark called for police to take action after several recent incidents that have coincided with lighter spring evenings.

Vandals also targeted the golf course in October 2022, when three greenkeepers’ gators, worth £16,000 each, were stolen.

The cabs were then used to tear up fairways. greens and trees.

The vandals then broke into a shed, stole a tractor, and attempted to break into another shed.

Speaking after the latest incident, Constable Nikki Fotheringham said: “Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused to the golf course and enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

“We are appealing for anyone who was on the course, or in the surrounding area, at the time who may have noticed people riding a red quad bike and two motorcycles to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 2888 of Thursday, 11 July, 2024.”