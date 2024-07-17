Bikers cause £10,000 of damage to Dundee’s Caird Park Golf Course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bikers cause £10,000 of damage to Dundee’s Caird Park Golf Course

Vandals have ruined the grass on several holes.

By Ellidh Aitken
Caird Park Golf Course.
Police are investigating after the vandalism at Caird Park Golf Course. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Bikers have caused thousands of pounds of damage to a Dundee golf course.

Police have launched an appeal for information after four people on a red quad bike and two motorbikes were seen driving on Caird Park Golf Course.

It will cost an estimated £10,000 to repair the damage to the grass on several holes.

It is the most recent incident of vandalism at the golf course, after claims earlier this year that youths on electric motorbikes were “wrecking” the turf.

Golfer Mark Campbell said nuisance bikers have plagued the Dundee Council-owned facility for the past couple of years.

Golfers Jim Carey, Mark Campbell and Andrew McKay with previous damage at Caird Park Golf Course. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He told The Courier that people who dare challenge the youths have been subjected to threats and even violence.

Mark called for police to take action after several recent incidents that have coincided with lighter spring evenings.

Vandals also targeted the golf course in October 2022, when three greenkeepers’ gators, worth £16,000 each, were stolen.

The cabs were then used to tear up fairways. greens and trees.

The vandals then broke into a shed, stole a tractor, and attempted to break into another shed.

There have been several previous issues with vandalism at Caird Park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Speaking after the latest incident, Constable Nikki Fotheringham said: “Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused to the golf course and enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

“We are appealing for anyone who was on the course, or in the surrounding area, at the time who may have noticed people riding a red quad bike and two motorcycles to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 2888 of Thursday, 11 July, 2024.”

