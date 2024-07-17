Production crews in Inverkeithing for filming of ITV crime drama Karen Pirie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Production crews in Inverkeithing for filming of ITV crime drama Karen Pirie

Several roads were closed for filming of the drama based on a novel by Fife author Val McDermid.

By Neil Henderson
Actors leave the chip shop in Inverkeithing after filming a scene for the new Karen Pirie series.
Actors leave the chip shop after filming a scene for the new Karen Pirie series. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Production crews descended on Inverkeithing to film scenes for the forthcoming series two of hit ITV crime drama Karen Pirie.

Several roads, including the town’s High Street, were closed off to traffic for more than four hours on Tuesday evening as filming continued in and around a chip shop.

Filming at a chip shop in Inverkeithing for the new series of Karen Pirie.
Filming at a chip shop in Inverkeithing for the new series of Karen Pirie. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
One of the film crew moves a camera.
One of the film crew moves a camera. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Some of the actors between takes.
Some of the actors between takes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Production staff set up for a fresh take in Inverkeithing.
Production staff set up for a fresh take in Inverkeithing. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Camera and lighting technicians, production personnel, make-up artists and several of the cast were spotted as filming for the new three-part drama continued.

Produced by London-based World Productions, the show is based on best-selling Fife author Val McDermid’s second book in her Karen Pirie series, A Darker Domain.

Filming continues for series two of hit crime drama – Karen Pirie

The lead role is played by Lauren Lyle (star of Outlander), who is given a 40-year-old murder case to reinvestigate.

Locals watched on as the film crews prepared the takeaway shop for filming.

Numerous vans packed with filming and lighting equipment.
Numerous vans packed with filming and lighting equipment. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
A make-up artist helping one of the actors between takes.
A make-up artist helping one of the actors between takes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Road closure and no parking signs were erected.
Road closure and ‘no parking’ signs were erected. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Filming continues in Inverkeithing.
Filming in Inverkeithing continues. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Several actors were seen entering and leaving the shop as filming continued.

Vintage cars were also parked outside the property on the corner of High Street and Townhall Street.

Drama series based on Fife author Val McDermid’s best-selling novels

The new storyline involves Pirie reinvestigating the 1984 kidnapping of heiress Catriona Grant and her baby son.

In 1984, when young Catriona Grant, heiress to the Grant oil fortune, is kidnapped at gunpoint with her young son. It is assumed that the motivation is political.

The huge investigation creates a press storm, but when the culprits unexpectedly fall silent, the case runs cold and Catriona and her son are never seen again.

Another of the vintage cars.
Another of the vintage cars. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Van full of lighting equipment.
Van full of lighting equipment. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Forty years later, when a man’s body is discovered, Pirie is assigned to reopen the case in complete secrecy.

Further filming for the forthcoming series will shift to Dysart on Wednesday with additional locations in Kinghorn and Anstruther also earmarked this week.

The new series of Karen Pirie is expected to be aired at an as yet unconfirmed date in 2025.

Scenes from series one of the crime show were also filmed in Fife when crews descended on St Andrews for several days in 2022.

In May, production crews were spotted in Culross in Fife to film a number of scenes for the Outlander prequel entitled Blood Of My Blood.

Conversation