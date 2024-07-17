Production crews in Inverkeithing for filming of ITV crime drama Karen Pirie

Production crews descended on Inverkeithing to film scenes for the forthcoming series two of hit ITV crime drama Karen Pirie.

Several roads, including the town’s High Street, were closed off to traffic for more than four hours on Tuesday evening as filming continued in and around a chip shop.

Camera and lighting technicians, production personnel, make-up artists and several of the cast were spotted as filming for the new three-part drama continued.

Produced by London-based World Productions, the show is based on best-selling Fife author Val McDermid’s second book in her Karen Pirie series, A Darker Domain.

The lead role is played by Lauren Lyle (star of Outlander), who is given a 40-year-old murder case to reinvestigate.

Locals watched on as the film crews prepared the takeaway shop for filming.

Several actors were seen entering and leaving the shop as filming continued.

Vintage cars were also parked outside the property on the corner of High Street and Townhall Street.

The new storyline involves Pirie reinvestigating the 1984 kidnapping of heiress Catriona Grant and her baby son.

In 1984, when young Catriona Grant, heiress to the Grant oil fortune, is kidnapped at gunpoint with her young son. It is assumed that the motivation is political.

The huge investigation creates a press storm, but when the culprits unexpectedly fall silent, the case runs cold and Catriona and her son are never seen again.

Forty years later, when a man’s body is discovered, Pirie is assigned to reopen the case in complete secrecy.

Further filming for the forthcoming series will shift to Dysart on Wednesday with additional locations in Kinghorn and Anstruther also earmarked this week.

The new series of Karen Pirie is expected to be aired at an as yet unconfirmed date in 2025.

Scenes from series one of the crime show were also filmed in Fife when crews descended on St Andrews for several days in 2022.

In May, production crews were spotted in Culross in Fife to film a number of scenes for the Outlander prequel entitled Blood Of My Blood.