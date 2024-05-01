Film crews descend on Fife village as speculation grows over Outlander prequel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Film crews descend on Fife village as speculation grows over Outlander prequel

Several residents claim they have been told the filming is linked to new series Blood of My Blood.

By Neil Henderson
Location markers in place as film crews descends on Culross.
Location markers are in Culross as production crews arrive in the village. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Production crews have descended on a Fife village with speculation they are filming for a prequel to Outlander.

Work has been taking place since at Abbey House, near Culross Abbey, this week in preparation for filming.

Location markers and other signs are now visible throughout the village.

A temporary road has also been installed in fields next to Abbey House to accommodate an influx of lorries and vans.

The public car park adjacent to Culross Primary School has also been closed for the remainder of the week to act as a base for many of the production vehicles.

Several residents claim they have been told the filming is linked to new series Blood of My Blood, a prequel to Outlander.

However, nothing has been confirmed officially.

Car park closed for a week at Culross as filming takes place.
A car park is closed this week as part of the filming. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

One Culross resident living close to Abbey House told The Courier: “Lots of vehicles have been arriving and parking up in the field by Abbey House since Monday after a temporary road was put in.

“I’ve been told the filming is to do with Outlander but nothing else.

“It’s looking like it will be a huge amount of vehicles for just a couple of days’ filming.

“But I guess that’s what happens when it’s such a big-budget show.”

Activity as filming ‘linked to Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood’ begins in Culross

Another local said he had witnessed preparations at the front of Abbey House earlier this week.

He said: “There’s been a steady build-up of activity ahead of the filming.

“I saw numerous gardeners and landscapers working outside the front of Abbey House on Monday.

“It’s certainly a big production given the amount of vehicles and people coming and going.”

Temporary road structure installed to allow production vehicles onto the field next to Abbey House in Culross.
A temporary road leading into the field next to Abbey House in Culross. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Production vehicles parked up close to Abbey House in Culross.
Production vehicles parked up close to Abbey House in Culross. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Culross has featured extensively in Outlander since doubling as the fictional village Cranesmuir when the show first aired in 2014.

The show’s popularity has seen Culross “over-run” with tourists in recent years.

In December, it was confirmed parking would be banned on Sandhaven, the cobbled street that runs through the centre of the village, for eight months of the year due to the number of visitors causing congestion.

Filming for Blood of My Blood began in Glasgow earlier this year.

A release date for the show has yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to be aired sometime after the eighth and final series of Outlander, which is likely to be scheduled for 2025.

Outlander producer Left Bank Pictures has been contacted for comment.

Conversation