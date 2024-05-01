Film crews descend on Fife village as speculation grows over Outlander prequel

Production crews have descended on a Fife village with speculation they are filming for a prequel to Outlander.

Work has been taking place since at Abbey House, near Culross Abbey, this week in preparation for filming.

Location markers and other signs are now visible throughout the village.

A temporary road has also been installed in fields next to Abbey House to accommodate an influx of lorries and vans.

The public car park adjacent to Culross Primary School has also been closed for the remainder of the week to act as a base for many of the production vehicles.

Several residents claim they have been told the filming is linked to new series Blood of My Blood, a prequel to Outlander.

However, nothing has been confirmed officially.

One Culross resident living close to Abbey House told The Courier: “Lots of vehicles have been arriving and parking up in the field by Abbey House since Monday after a temporary road was put in.

“I’ve been told the filming is to do with Outlander but nothing else.

“It’s looking like it will be a huge amount of vehicles for just a couple of days’ filming.

“But I guess that’s what happens when it’s such a big-budget show.”

Activity as filming ‘linked to Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood’ begins in Culross

Another local said he had witnessed preparations at the front of Abbey House earlier this week.

He said: “There’s been a steady build-up of activity ahead of the filming.

“I saw numerous gardeners and landscapers working outside the front of Abbey House on Monday.

“It’s certainly a big production given the amount of vehicles and people coming and going.”

Culross has featured extensively in Outlander since doubling as the fictional village Cranesmuir when the show first aired in 2014.

The show’s popularity has seen Culross “over-run” with tourists in recent years.

In December, it was confirmed parking would be banned on Sandhaven, the cobbled street that runs through the centre of the village, for eight months of the year due to the number of visitors causing congestion.

Filming for Blood of My Blood began in Glasgow earlier this year.

A release date for the show has yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to be aired sometime after the eighth and final series of Outlander, which is likely to be scheduled for 2025.

Outlander producer Left Bank Pictures has been contacted for comment.