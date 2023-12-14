Parking restrictions to be introduced in ‘overwhelmed’ Fife Outlander village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Parking restrictions to be introduced in ‘overwhelmed’ Fife Outlander village

The move will help deal with the thousands of visitors who visit the hit show's filming location every year.

By Claire Warrender
Culross is a Fife Outlander location
Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe filmed across Fife, including Culross.

Parking is to be banned on a Fife Outlander village street on summer days following an influx of visitors.

Culross residents complained they were overwhelmed by the number of tourists visiting the coastal community.

The historic village doubles as Cranesmuir in the hit TV drama and attracts thousands of fans every year.

However inconsiderate parking is causing congestion in the narrow streets.

And buses and through traffic have trouble navigating through the conservation area.

Fife Council has now agreed an order to stop parking on Sandhaven, the cobbled street that runs through the centre of the village.

The region’s first urban clearway – the equivalent of double yellow lines – will be in force for eight months of the year.

Outlander effect brings ‘mixed blessing’ for Culross

Culross SNP councillor Sam Steele said Outlander had been a mixed blessing for the area.

“We’ve had many concerns from residents about this,” she said.

“This definitely goes a long way to addressing those concerns.

“While Outlander is magnificent, we know it brings hefty traffic to beautiful Culross, which causes a lot of issues.”

Many Outlander scenes were filmed in the pretty Fife village of Culross, where parking restrictions are being introduced.
And Labour councillor Graeme Downie agreed.

He said: “We are absolutely lucky to have Culross in south west Fife.

“It’s a lovely wee village and attracts a great number of tourists. It brings huge economic benefits to the area.

“But it’s a very narrow road and the number of cars parking can cause quite a lot of disruption, especially during the summer months.

“I think this is a really great idea to see if will address some of the traffic problems.”

How will Culross parking restrictions be enforced?

Rather than painting double yellow lines, the clearway will be enforced by signage.

And it will be in force from March 1 to October 31, between 9am and 6pm daily, meaning residents can still park in the evening.

Culross Community Council has previously spoken of how busloads of visitors overwhelm the village, which has a population of just 450.

They said the streets were overflowing with cars, minibuses and coaches, leading to congestion and damage to the historic infrastructure.

The number of people visiting Culross Palace, a prominent Outlander filming spot, has increased 136% since the first season aired.

At its peak in 2019, over 25,000 people visited the palace.

Conversation