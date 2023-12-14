Parking restrictions to be introduced in ‘overwhelmed’ Fife Outlander village

Parking is to be banned on a Fife Outlander village street on summer days following an influx of visitors.

Culross residents complained they were overwhelmed by the number of tourists visiting the coastal community.

The historic village doubles as Cranesmuir in the hit TV drama and attracts thousands of fans every year.

However inconsiderate parking is causing congestion in the narrow streets.

And buses and through traffic have trouble navigating through the conservation area.

Fife Council has now agreed an order to stop parking on Sandhaven, the cobbled street that runs through the centre of the village.

The region’s first urban clearway – the equivalent of double yellow lines – will be in force for eight months of the year.

Outlander effect brings ‘mixed blessing’ for Culross

Culross SNP councillor Sam Steele said Outlander had been a mixed blessing for the area.

“We’ve had many concerns from residents about this,” she said.

“This definitely goes a long way to addressing those concerns.

“While Outlander is magnificent, we know it brings hefty traffic to beautiful Culross, which causes a lot of issues.”

And Labour councillor Graeme Downie agreed.

He said: “We are absolutely lucky to have Culross in south west Fife.

“It’s a lovely wee village and attracts a great number of tourists. It brings huge economic benefits to the area.

“But it’s a very narrow road and the number of cars parking can cause quite a lot of disruption, especially during the summer months.

“I think this is a really great idea to see if will address some of the traffic problems.”

How will Culross parking restrictions be enforced?

Rather than painting double yellow lines, the clearway will be enforced by signage.

And it will be in force from March 1 to October 31, between 9am and 6pm daily, meaning residents can still park in the evening.

Culross Community Council has previously spoken of how busloads of visitors overwhelm the village, which has a population of just 450.

They said the streets were overflowing with cars, minibuses and coaches, leading to congestion and damage to the historic infrastructure.

The number of people visiting Culross Palace, a prominent Outlander filming spot, has increased 136% since the first season aired.

At its peak in 2019, over 25,000 people visited the palace.