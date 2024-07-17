Aaron Comrie reflects on Dunfermline’s ‘wake-up call’, Livingston reaction and criticism of senior players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football

Aaron Comrie reflects on Dunfermline’s ‘wake-up call’, Livingston reaction and criticism of senior players

The Pars were stunned by a 2-0 defeat to Forfar Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Aaron Comrie.
Dunfermline defender Aaron Comrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

If ‘wake-up calls’ are needed for Dunfermline then it is perhaps better they come in the second game of the new season than further down the line.

And that is exactly what Aaron Comrie hopes the Pars take from Tuesday night’s shock defeat to Forfar Athletic.

The Fifers stumbled through a ‘poor’ display that Comrie admits was simply not good enough.

Goals in either half from Russell McLean and Mark Whatley earned the Loons a well-deserved victory and saw the Fifers booed off in their first home match of the new competitive campaign.

Aaron Comrie in action for Dunfermline in the defeat to Forfar Athletic.
Aaron Comrie in action for Dunfermline in the defeat to Forfar Athletic. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“It was flat,” admitted Comrie. “Forfar came and they made it difficult, and they scored two goals that are really poor on our behalf.

“But we didn’t get any of that spark, or get the fans onside either.

“We didn’t force them to make mistakes, or their goalie into making any real saves, so there’s a lot to work on.

“It’s a wake-up call. I think the manager said to us on Saturday that Saturday wasn’t great either.

“We scored three good goals [against The Spartans]. But, in terms of our play, some of it was good, and some of it was poor. We knew about that.

Comrie: ‘A reaction’

“On Saturday, it’s just going to need to be better.”

Saturday sees James McPake’s side travel to face Livingston, who saw off Forfar 2-0 in their only Premier Sports Cup game so far.

It becomes a must-win if Dunfermline are to have any chance of progressing from the group.

“[Tuesday] is one we need to reflect on and get a reaction on Saturday,” added Comrie. “It was poor, but we’ve still got an opportunity to get out the group.

“We know we need to win the next two games, but we know it’s going to need to be a lot better.

Taylor Sutherland struggles for possession during Dunfermline Athletic F.C.'s defeat against Forfar.
Taylor Sutherland struggles for possession during Dunfermline’s defeat against Forfar. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“It’s going to be tough. If we turn up on Saturday like we did [against Forfar], they’ll blow us away.

“As I say, we’re looking for a reaction.”

McPake was deeply critical of his side after holding a dressing-room inquest for around 45 minutes after full-time on Tuesday.

And the Pars boss singled out his more senior players for ‘letting the younger ones down’.

“I’ll take that one on the chin,” said 27-year-old Comrie. “That’s not on the young boys.”

4