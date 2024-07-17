4 Dunfermline talking points: In search of cohesion, a new goalkeeper and better communication from club owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 Dunfermline talking points: In search of cohesion, a new goalkeeper and better communication from club owners

The Pars suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Forfar Athletic on Tuesday night.

Taylor Sutherland struggles for possession during Dunfermline Athletic F.C.'s defeat against Forfar.
Taylor Sutherland struggles for possession during Dunfermline's defeat against Forfar. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

With a shock defeat to Forfar, Dunfermline blew not only the chance of slipping into a position for Premier Sports Cup progress, but also to make a strong early impression on their own fans.

Instead of showing promise, the Pars left the field after their first competitive home game of the season to a chorus of boos and disgruntlement from the stands.

The players were then locked in the dressing room for around 45 minutes as manager James McPake delivered some home truths.

It was a concerning performance, he admitted once he emerged, and few would surely argue.

Dunfermline Athletic FC manager James McPake on the sidelines at East End Park.
Dunfermline manager James McPake trikes to gee up his players during the Forfar defeat. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

It is still very early in the new campaign, but a big reaction is required away to newly-relegated Championship rivals Livingston on Saturday.

Courier Sport picks out some of the burning issues after a poor night for the Fifers.

Threadbare squad

Dunfermline made a promising start to their summer recruitment when they turned Chris Kane’s loan from St Johnstone into a permanent move.

But the striker has featured for just 45 minutes in six matches, both friendly and competitive, since the squad returned last month.

First load management and then a minor ankle complaint have kept the 29-year-old sidelined.

Chris Kane stands beside a large Dunfermline Athletic badge.
Marquee signing Chris Kane was absent again for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/ DAFC.

The Pars were also missing Craig Wighton, Rhys Breen and Matty Todd for the visit of Forfar because of complaints of varying seriousness.

It left McPake with a bench of just two experienced squad members and five – albeit highly-rated – youngsters.

With some players still searching for match fitness and others clearly having poor games, the ability to change is vital.

David Wotherspoon has been another impressive signing this summer, but injuries have already exposed serious weaknesses in areas of the Pars’ squad.

How to get the best out of Pars attack

Breen’s absence again meant a midfielder – on this occasion Ewan Otoo and, on Saturday, Chris Hamilton – stepping back into defence.

McPake reacted in the first-half by abandoning his favoured three-man rearguard to push Otoo further forward.

He at least injected some life into Dunfermline but the attack remained blunt.

There were enough forward-thinking players on the pitch, with Lewis McCann and youngster Taylor Sutherland initially starting as a front pairing.

David Wotherspoon plays a pass during the Pars' defeat to Forfar.
David Wotherspoon cut a frustrated figure for Dunfermline against Forfar. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Wotherspoon  were given licence to roam and Aaron Comrie and Kieran Ngwenya supported on the flanks.

But it appeared that, in their desperation to find a way back into the game, team-mates too often looked for Wotherspoon to create the spark.

When the St Johnstone legend failed to produce the killer ball, or Forfar defended stoutly, as they did all game, the Pars struggled to come up with a solution.

Whether it is a back three or four, or one up front or two, the players still need to play well and click. Worryingly, neither was the case against Forfar.

He’s a keeper

Dunfermline again took a gamble by going into their second successive cup tie with no back-up goalkeeper.

They again got through the 90 minutes without having to turn to an outfield player. But they are currently only an injury or a sending off away from that scenario playing out.

It appears a ridiculous situation for a club to find itself in just over a fortnight away from the Championship season kicking off.

But, besides the riskiness of it, having no back-up for Deniz Mehmet appears to be doing the 31-year-old no good, either.

Dunfermline Athletic goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

The former Dundee United player has looked short of his best so far and was at fault for Forfar’s second goal with a misplaced pass.

He also looked suspect at the first when he flapped at a cross and then failed to deal well with a low shot from Mitchell Taylor.

Mehmet set new club records two seasons ago in League One and will be hopeful of rediscovering that form.

But the Pars desperately need a new arrival, to fill the bench and put pressure on Mehmet.

It’s good to talk

Whilst McPake has voiced his frustrations at a lack of recruitment this summer, supporters have been short of explanations from those further up the chain of command.

First, there was budgetary constraints being blamed by the management for Paul Allan being surprisingly released.

Then, there was McPake admitting he was unable to compete with big-spending Championship rivals for signing targets.

The club could rightly point to a £1 million loss in their latest set of accounts and to the investment in the training ground.

Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle.
Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

But they rarely put their heads above the parapet.

Chairman and chief executive David Cook has twice addressed fans through official club channels this summer and has admitted communication should be better.

But the club’s Germany-based owners are the ones making the ultimate decisions and have not felt the need to explain themselves publicly.

Sporting director Thomas Meggle did speak at recent meetings with supporters but the wider fanbase then has to rely on word of mouth for what has been said.

With apparent tensions between management and decision-makers, and fan disgruntlement at performances and a lack of signings, perhaps it is time for that better communication to come from on high.

More from Football

Michael Mellon
Former Dundee loan star Michael Mellon joins English League One outfit
Adam Webb has set-out his intentions as St Johnstone owners.
Adam Webb: What have St Johnstone fans already learned about new era 10 days…
Luke McCowan salutes the Dundee fans after opening the scoring at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
3 Dundee talking points as new boy shines and Jon McCracken makes Arbroath pay…
Cammy Kerr enjoys his testimonial in November. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: Cammy Kerr's Dundee career has been unique - his tearful exit speaks…
Dundee United signing David Babunski
Who is David Babunski? Dundee United 'philosopher' with passion for neuroscience and Pep Guardiola…
David Babunski takes the acclaim of Dundee United fans
4 Dundee United talking points: Strain pain and Macedonian magic as one youngster shines…
5
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is recovering from a knee injury.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein shares new return timeframe for Uche Ikpeazu
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
James McPake blasts 'bullied' Dunfermline players after shock Premier Sports Cup defeat to Forfar
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was pleased with what he saw from his team at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hails Dundee 'intellect' after seeing off stubborn Arbroath as he lays down…
2
Dundee United players surround the stricken Ryan Strain
Jim Goodwin admits Ryan Strain injury 'takes gloss' off Dundee United win as Tannadice…
3

Conversation