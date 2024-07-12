EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline in sub keeper gamble for cup kick-off as decision taken on Matty Todd surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline in sub keeper gamble for cup kick-off as decision taken on Matty Todd surgery

The Pars will face The Spartans without a back-up shot-stopper.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Dunfermline are set to go into their Premier Sports Cup opener against The Spartans WITHOUT a substitute goalkeeper.

The Pars squad, it is understood, will feature only first-choice Deniz Mehmet for the trip over the Forth to Ainslie Park.

It appears a huge gamble from the East End Park club as they bid to kick off the new campaign with a win over their League Two hosts.

They are running the risk of a possible crisis between the sticks if the worst-case scenario plays out.

Should Mehmet pick up an injury, or is sent off, an outfield player will need to take the gloves for the Fifers.

Giosue Bellagambi has been on trial with Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline have been running the rule over freed Huddersfield Town keeper Giosue Bellagambi during their pre-season preparations.

But the 22-year-old has not yet been offered a deal, leaving Mehmet as the only signed goalie on the Pars’ books.

Back-up custodian Max Little was freed at the end of last season and has not been replaced with competitive football about to kick off.

It is a situation that boss James McPake will be hoping is resolved quickly.

Dunfermline are scheduled to host Forfar on Tuesday and newly-relegated Championship rivals Livingston next Saturday.

Matty Todd to have operation

Meanwhile, Matty Todd is set to be sidelined for THREE MONTHS as he prepares for surgery on his broken collarbone.

The midfielder consulted a specialist earlier this week on the fracture he sustained in the opening pre-season friendly against East Fife.

It was still undecided whether the 23-year-old would need an operation.

However, after further discussions he will now go under the surgeon’s knife on Monday.

It will be the fourth operation Todd has experienced in a little over a year in a nightmare spell for the player.

Matty Todd celebrates after scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. in last season's 2-1 win over Airdrie.
Matty Todd has been a huge miss for Dunfermline due to enforced absences over the past 15 months. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Surgery to remove his appendix at the end of season 2022-23 was followed by a planned procedure on his nose last summer. He then needed an operation to repair ankle ligaments.

Also afflicted by a hamstring injury, he managed just 21 appearances last term and his absence will again be a blow to the Pars.

He is now expected to be out of action for the next 12 weeks.

