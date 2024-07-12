EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline in sub keeper gamble for cup kick-off as decision taken on Matty Todd surgery

Dunfermline are set to go into their Premier Sports Cup opener against The Spartans WITHOUT a substitute goalkeeper.

The Pars squad, it is understood, will feature only first-choice Deniz Mehmet for the trip over the Forth to Ainslie Park.

It appears a huge gamble from the East End Park club as they bid to kick off the new campaign with a win over their League Two hosts.

They are running the risk of a possible crisis between the sticks if the worst-case scenario plays out.

Should Mehmet pick up an injury, or is sent off, an outfield player will need to take the gloves for the Fifers.

Dunfermline have been running the rule over freed Huddersfield Town keeper Giosue Bellagambi during their pre-season preparations.

But the 22-year-old has not yet been offered a deal, leaving Mehmet as the only signed goalie on the Pars’ books.

Back-up custodian Max Little was freed at the end of last season and has not been replaced with competitive football about to kick off.

It is a situation that boss James McPake will be hoping is resolved quickly.

Dunfermline are scheduled to host Forfar on Tuesday and newly-relegated Championship rivals Livingston next Saturday.

Matty Todd to have operation

Meanwhile, Matty Todd is set to be sidelined for THREE MONTHS as he prepares for surgery on his broken collarbone.

The midfielder consulted a specialist earlier this week on the fracture he sustained in the opening pre-season friendly against East Fife.

It was still undecided whether the 23-year-old would need an operation.

However, after further discussions he will now go under the surgeon’s knife on Monday.

It will be the fourth operation Todd has experienced in a little over a year in a nightmare spell for the player.

Surgery to remove his appendix at the end of season 2022-23 was followed by a planned procedure on his nose last summer. He then needed an operation to repair ankle ligaments.

Also afflicted by a hamstring injury, he managed just 21 appearances last term and his absence will again be a blow to the Pars.

He is now expected to be out of action for the next 12 weeks.