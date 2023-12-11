Matty Todd talks relief of first Dunfermline goal since comeback from nightmare of 3 operations

Matty Todd has confessed he was thrilled to tick off another aim in his comeback after netting his first goal in eight months in Dunfermline’s 2-1 win over Airdrie on Saturday.

The midfielder has been another at East End Park whose luck has deserted him in 2023.

An operation to remove his appendix curtailed last season for the 22-year-old and he then underwent planned surgery on his nose during the close-season.

Playing with a mask to protect his face, Todd featured twice during the Viaplay Cup group stage before injury struck.

He required another operation to repair ankle ligament damage sustained against Annan Athletic on July 18.

The weekend victory over Airdrie was just his fifth game back since recovering to return to action against Dundee United last month.

And a first goal since his final outing of last term – the 5-0 rout of Queen of the South on April 15 – felt good.

He said: “It was a long and tough period out being injured, but I’m just delighted to help out with the team and it is another big three points for us.

I’ve been in and out the team in the last few weeks but I was delighted to get back on the scoresheet.” Dunfermline’s Matty Todd

“I just need to continue doing that, keep adding goals and assists to my game and take it from there.

Matty Todd on ‘tough, tough period’

“I had appendicitis and then I had always scheduled in getting my nose done.

“At the start of the season, unfortunately I picked up an ankle injury, which was three months (out), guaranteed.

“It was a tough, tough period but I’m delighted to be back now.

“Getting back into the team was the main thing and if that wasn’t going to be the case then I needed to come on and try and make an impact in the game.

“I’m just delighted that I could add a goal to the game and put us 2-0 up.

“We looked confident in our play, we looked calm and everything was good.”

The victory over Airdrie earned Dunfermline consecutive wins for only the second time this season.

They have also now lost just one of their last five league games and are four points clear in fourth place.

‘Good run of form’ for Dunfermline Athletic

This weekend’s encounter with Partick Thistle now takes on added significance as the Pars, who have a game in hand, could pull to within a point of their opponents.

Todd added: “We had a sticky patch not too long ago, but we are at the back end of that now.

“We’ve hit a good run of form and we are looking to continue doing that again next week against Partick.

“We are looking forward to that.

“We take it game by game and luckily next week it is against Partick, so we are looking forward to playing them at East End.”