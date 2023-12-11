Matty Todd talks relief of first Dunfermline goal since comeback from nightmare of 3 operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matty Todd talks relief of first Dunfermline goal since comeback from nightmare of 3 operations

The midfielder struck the crucial second for the Pars in their 2-1 win over Airdrie.

By Iain Collin
Matty Todd after scoring in the 2-1 win over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Matty Todd enjoyed his first goal in eight months in the 2-1 win over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Matty Todd has confessed he was thrilled to tick off another aim in his comeback after netting his first goal in eight months in Dunfermline’s 2-1 win over Airdrie on Saturday.

The midfielder has been another at East End Park whose luck has deserted him in 2023.

An operation to remove his appendix curtailed last season for the 22-year-old and he then underwent planned surgery on his nose during the close-season.

Playing with a mask to protect his face, Todd featured twice during the Viaplay Cup group stage before injury struck.

Matty Todd playing in a protective mask. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd started the season in a protective mask. Image: Craig Brown.

He required another operation to repair ankle ligament damage sustained against Annan Athletic on July 18.

The weekend victory over Airdrie was just his fifth game back since recovering to return to action against Dundee United last month.

And a first goal since his final outing of last term – the 5-0 rout of Queen of the South on April 15 – felt good.

He said: “It was a long and tough period out being injured, but I’m just delighted to help out with the team and it is another big three points for us.

I’ve been in and out the team in the last few weeks but I was delighted to get back on the scoresheet.”

Dunfermline’s Matty Todd

“I just need to continue doing that, keep adding goals and assists to my game and take it from there.

Matty Todd on ‘tough, tough period’

“I had appendicitis and then I had always scheduled in getting my nose done.

“At the start of the season, unfortunately I picked up an ankle injury, which was three months (out), guaranteed.

“It was a tough, tough period but I’m delighted to be back now.

“Getting back into the team was the main thing and if that wasn’t going to be the case then I needed to come on and try and make an impact in the game.

“I’m just delighted that I could add a goal to the game and put us 2-0 up.

“We looked confident in our play, we looked calm and everything was good.”

The victory over Airdrie earned Dunfermline consecutive wins for only the second time this season.

They have also now lost just one of their last five league games and are four points clear in fourth place.

‘Good run of form’ for Dunfermline Athletic

This weekend’s encounter with Partick Thistle now takes on added significance as the Pars, who have a game in hand, could pull to within a point of their opponents.

Todd added: “We had a sticky patch not too long ago, but we are at the back end of that now.

“We’ve hit a good run of form and we are looking to continue doing that again next week against Partick.

“We are looking forward to that.

“We take it game by game and luckily next week it is against Partick, so we are looking forward to playing them at East End.”

