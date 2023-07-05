Masked Matty Todd made his Dunfermline return – ‘causing chaos’ in the front three like he was never away

The front three that clinched the League One title for Dunfermline ran riot towards the end of last season.

With more on the line up for teams and down the division, fewer relentlessly sat in against the Pars – allowing Craig Wighton, Lewis McCann and Matty Todd to take advantage.

That three-pronged attack was on devastating form the day the league was won – a 5-0 thrashing of an in-form Queen of the South.

McCann assisted twice that afternoon and really kicked on last season after overcoming an injury he picked up away to Clyde, standing out week after week as the season concluded.

Like the recent draw with Cove Rangers, he was again heavily involved versus St Johnstone on Tuesday night.

He cracked the post in the first half and probably should have scored just before Wighton – who reached 20 goals last season – gave the Pars the lead.

‘Absolute animals at pressing’

Todd started on the right of the front three versus St Johnstone. Though, in true Matty Todd fashion, he covered large portions of the pitch.

“I thought we were outstanding for the first 30-35 minutes,” he said following Tuesday’s match.

“We moved the ball well, pressed them high up the pitch, and that’s something that we want to do.

“We want to press teams high up the pitch and cause chaos.

“I think we’ve just got to realise when not to press, and when boys are out of position, can we just take our foot off the gas a wee bit and keep our shape.

“You can see it out there. We were absolute animals at pressing. We’ve got boys that can do it all the time.”

Breathing easily again

The 5-0 victory over Queens in May was, until Tuesday night, Todd’s last involvement.

He has since had his appendix removed and taken time out to have a small procedure on his nose, meaning he has to wear a mask for eight weeks.

The 22-year-old only returned to contact training last week and gave a special mention to head of medical Tadhg O’Carroll.

Remarkably, Todd was only able to breathe out of one nostril last season, though he says it mainly affected sleep more than anything else.

Now with 60 minutes under his belt, he is “buzzing to be back out there on the pitch”.

Something to build on

Todd was heavily involved as the Pars took control early on.

He linked well with Aaron Comrie on the right and showed great ability to set up Sam Fisher from a short corner for a chance before playing his part in the build-up to Wighton’s goal.

There is still much work to do in the transfer market – and time to do it – and the news of Ritchie-Hosler’s injury is a huge blow.

What the Pars do have, though, is a formidable-looking front three to add to going into the new campaign.