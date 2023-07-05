Masked Matty Todd made his Dunfermline return – ‘causing chaos’ in the front three like he was never away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Masked Matty Todd made his Dunfermline return – ‘causing chaos’ in the front three like he was never away

The Pars favourite was heavily involved in Tuesday night's pre-season friendly draw versus St Johnstone.

Matty Todd made his return versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
By Craig Cairns

The front three that clinched the League One title for Dunfermline ran riot towards the end of last season.

With more on the line up for teams and down the division, fewer relentlessly sat in against the Pars – allowing Craig Wighton, Lewis McCann and Matty Todd to take advantage.

That three-pronged attack was on devastating form the day the league was won – a 5-0 thrashing of an in-form Queen of the South.

McCann assisted twice that afternoon and really kicked on last season after overcoming an injury he picked up away to Clyde, standing out week after week as the season concluded.

Like the recent draw with Cove Rangers, he was again heavily involved versus St Johnstone on Tuesday night.

He cracked the post in the first half and probably should have scored just before Wighton – who reached 20 goals last season – gave the Pars the lead.

‘Absolute animals at pressing’

Todd started on the right of the front three versus St Johnstone. Though, in true Matty Todd fashion, he covered large portions of the pitch.

“I thought we were outstanding for the first 30-35 minutes,” he said following Tuesday’s match.

Craig Wighton opened the scoring versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.

“We moved the ball well, pressed them high up the pitch, and that’s something that we want to do.

“We want to press teams high up the pitch and cause chaos.

“I think we’ve just got to realise when not to press, and when boys are out of position, can we just take our foot off the gas a wee bit and keep our shape.

“You can see it out there. We were absolute animals at pressing. We’ve got boys that can do it all the time.”

Breathing easily again

The 5-0 victory over Queens in May was, until Tuesday night, Todd’s last involvement.

He has since had his appendix removed and taken time out to have a small procedure on his nose, meaning he has to wear a mask for eight weeks.

Matty Todd made his return versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.

The 22-year-old only returned to contact training last week and gave a special mention to head of medical Tadhg O’Carroll.

Remarkably, Todd was only able to breathe out of one nostril last season, though he says it mainly affected sleep more than anything else.

Now with 60 minutes under his belt, he is “buzzing to be back out there on the pitch”.

Something to build on

Todd was heavily involved as the Pars took control early on.

He linked well with Aaron Comrie on the right and showed great ability to set up Sam Fisher from a short corner for a chance before playing his part in the build-up to Wighton’s goal.

The Pars players celebrate Craig Wighton’s goal. Image: Craig Brown.

There is still much work to do in the transfer market – and time to do it – and the news of Ritchie-Hosler’s injury is a huge blow.

What the Pars do have, though, is a formidable-looking front three to add to going into the new campaign.

