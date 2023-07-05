BREAKING: Dundee United confirm Dylan Levitt sale to Hibs

Dylan Levitt has swapped Dundee United for Hibs after the clubs finalised a deal for the Welsh internationalist.

The 22-year-old becomes the Hibees’ sixth summer signing, with United pocketing an undisclosed fee for his services.

With a year to go on his contract with the Tangerines, Levitt had been valued at the £500,000 mark, with Hearts and Wigan also credited with an interest in the ex-Manchester United kid.

But Hibs boss Lee Johnson got his man after meeting United’s asking price and securing an agreement on a three-year contract with the player and his representatives.

Levitt arrived at Tannadice from Old Trafford on a season-long loan in August 2021.

He quickly marked himself out as a player to watch with a string of impressive midfield performances and when United secured him on a permanent deal the following summer, it was seen as a genuine coup.

Levitt’s contribution was one of only a few plus points as the Tangerines slumped to relegation last season and the Welsh World Cup star will now ready himself for another crack at the Premiership in Leith.

Johnson, who has landed a man who bagged 11 goals in 62 United appearances, said: “Dylan adds real quality to our midfield. We have strong competition for places in there now and have a lovely blend of qualities.

“He joins us with good pedigree, has a great passing range, and will fit seamlessly into our evolving squad.

“We are delighted to have secured his services and look forward to working with him.”