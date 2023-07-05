BREAKING: Dundee United confirm Dylan Levitt sale to Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

BREAKING: Dundee United confirm Dylan Levitt sale to Hibs

Welsh internationalist Levitt is a Hibee.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee United have sold Dylan Levitt to Hibs. Image: SNS
Dundee United have sold Dylan Levitt to Hibs. Image: SNS

Dylan Levitt has swapped Dundee United for Hibs after the clubs finalised a deal for the Welsh internationalist.

The 22-year-old becomes the Hibees’ sixth summer signing, with United pocketing an undisclosed fee for his services.

With a year to go on his contract with the Tangerines, Levitt had been valued at the £500,000 mark, with Hearts and Wigan also credited with an interest in the ex-Manchester United kid.

Dylan Levitt in action for Dundee United against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

But Hibs boss Lee Johnson got his man after meeting United’s asking price and securing an agreement on a three-year contract with the player and his representatives.

Levitt arrived at Tannadice from Old Trafford on a season-long loan in August 2021.

He quickly marked himself out as a player to watch with a string of impressive midfield performances and when United secured him on a permanent deal the following summer, it was seen as a genuine coup.

Levitt’s contribution was one of only a few plus points as the Tangerines slumped to relegation last season and the Welsh World Cup star will now ready himself for another crack at the Premiership in Leith.

Johnson, who has landed a man who bagged 11 goals in 62 United appearances, said: “Dylan adds real quality to our midfield. We have strong competition for places in there now and have a lovely blend of qualities.

“He joins us with good pedigree, has a great passing range, and will fit seamlessly into our evolving squad.

“We are delighted to have secured his services and look forward to working with him.”

More from The Courier

Matty Todd made his return versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
Masked Matty Todd made his Dunfermline return - 'causing chaos' in the front three…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — A mouthful of crack
Lord Lyon King of Arms Joseph Morrow carrying the Crown, which forms part of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral. Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire.
Former Dundee councillor and Arbroath opera singer star in King Charles’ Scottish coronation
Close up of Boris Johnson with a serious expression against a black background.
STUART NICOLSON: Westminster system allowed 'chancer' Boris Johnson to flourish
Some Tayside and Fife MPs will be quitting come the next election
The Tayside and Fife MPs standing their ground - and those stepping down at…
Katrin Lewis is part of the new 'green' team at the Angus vets.
Angus vets on 'green mission' invests thousands to cut emissions
Montrose have a new home and away kit this year. Image: Phoenix Photgraphy / Montrose FC.
Montrose offer fans FREE entry to Links Park - if they wear the new…
With a price tag of just £29,000, this flat in Arbroath is a bargain. Image: Zoopla.
4 Tayside and Fife flats for £30,000 or under
Bruce Storie raped a woman at Rewind Scotland in 2019. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock.
Rewind festival rapist jailed for 12 years
Overflowing Craigie Burn in Perth.
£310,000 flood defence scheme proposed for Perth