Dylan Levitt rejoins Dundee United on permanent deal from Manchester United and explains Tannadice draw

Dylan Levitt has rejoined Dundee United from Manchester United on a permanent transfer.

Levitt, 21, has penned a two-year deal after the respective clubs agreed a six-figure fee.

The classy playmaker becomes Jack Ross’ second signing as United head coach following the arrival of Steven Fletcher earlier on Thursday evening.

The Wales international was one of the Tannadice club’s top summer transfer targets, with sporting director Tony Asghar recently confirming that talks were ongoing with the Red Devils.

Ross told BBC Sportsound last weekend that he was hopeful a deal was ‘edging closer’.

And, despite interest from Derby County and Cardiff City, the Tangerines secured Levitt’s signature.

The deal was largely completed on Wednesday evening — as reported by Courier Sport — with the finer details ironed out in the subsequent 24 hours.

Levitt told United’s official website: “I’m really proud to be back after last season. The big attraction was to come back and play games.

“After I came back from injury I feel I really hit the ground running. I want to continue that form into the new season and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Impact

Levitt scored six goals and claimed one assist during a dazzling campaign last term.

That form cemented his place in the Wales squad which qualified for this winter’s World Cup, with Levitt recently winning his 12th cap.

That desire to secure first-team football and earn a place in the Dragons’ group for Qatar 2022 was a major reason he returned to Tannadice; as was the lure of European football.

Levitt will link up with his United teammates in time for their five-day training camp in Spain. The squad jets out to Andalusia on Sunday.

WHAT A GOAL!! DUNDEE UTD ARE LEVEL! 1-1!! ⚽#MUFC loanee Dylan Levitt scores a WORLDIE! ⚡ It couldn't…could it? 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/jcXvd0yVnu — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) May 11, 2022

United have tabled a contract for ex-St Johnstone hero Zander Clark, with the gifted goalkeeper currently weighing up his options.

Stoke are known to be interested in his services.

The Terrors are also pushing for a loan deal for Wigan Athletic attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath.