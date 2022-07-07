Dylan Levitt rejoins Dundee United on permanent deal from Manchester United and explains Tannadice draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dylan Levitt rejoins Dundee United on permanent deal from Manchester United and explains Tannadice draw

By Alan Temple
July 7 2022, 10.27pm Updated: July 7 2022, 10.45pm
Back in town: Dylan Levitt
Back in town: Dylan Levitt

Dylan Levitt has rejoined Dundee United from Manchester United on a permanent transfer.

Levitt, 21, has penned a two-year deal after the respective clubs agreed a six-figure fee.

The classy playmaker becomes Jack Ross’ second signing as United head coach following the arrival of Steven Fletcher earlier on Thursday evening.

The Wales international was one of the Tannadice club’s top summer transfer targets, with sporting director Tony Asghar recently confirming that talks were ongoing with the Red Devils.

Ross told BBC Sportsound last weekend that he was hopeful a deal was ‘edging closer’.

And, despite interest from Derby County and Cardiff City, the Tangerines secured Levitt’s signature.

The deal was largely completed on Wednesday evening — as reported by Courier Sport — with the finer details ironed out in the subsequent 24 hours.

Levitt told United’s official website: “I’m really proud to be back after last season. The big attraction was to come back and play games.

“After I came back from injury I feel I really hit the ground running. I want to continue that form into the new season and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

Impact

Levitt scored six goals and claimed one assist during a dazzling campaign last term.

Levitt, left, and sporting director Tony Asghar

That form cemented his place in the Wales squad which qualified for this winter’s World Cup, with Levitt recently winning his 12th cap.

That desire to secure first-team football and earn a place in the Dragons’ group for Qatar 2022 was a major reason he returned to Tannadice; as was the lure of European football.

Levitt will link up with his United teammates in time for their five-day training camp in Spain. The squad jets out to Andalusia on Sunday.

United have tabled a contract for ex-St Johnstone hero Zander Clark, with the gifted goalkeeper currently weighing up his options.

Stoke are known to be interested in his services. 

The Terrors are also pushing for a loan deal for Wigan Athletic attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath.

Dundee United sign former Hibs and Scotland striker Steven Fletcher as Jack Ross hails ‘exciting addition’

