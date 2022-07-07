Dundee United sign former Hibs and Scotland striker Steven Fletcher as Jack Ross hails ‘exciting addition’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Fletcher has joined Dundee United on a two-year contract.

Fletcher, 35, was a free agent after departing Stoke City earlier this summer.

He notched 12 goals in 82 appearances for the English Championship outfit in the last two campaigns.

Fletcher boasts 10 goals in 33 Scotland caps but has not plied his trade north of the border since leaving Easter Road for Burnley in 2009.

Since then, the vastly experienced front-man has turned out for the likes of Wolves, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and even Olympique Marseille.

Fletcher fills the void of a powerful, technically adept central striker that United have been seeking for some time.

And boss Jack Ross, toasting his first signing as head coach, told United’s official website: “To bring a player of his experience will be a big asset both on and off the pitch.

“The level of quality he has shown throughout his career makes him a really exciting addition, and we are really looking forward to getting down to work.”

Fletcher boasts more than 250 career goals and has an aptitude for bringing others into the games, potentially allowing the likes of Tony Watt to flourish.

Tannadice sporting director Tony Asghar added: “I am delighted to secure Steven’s signature.

“He is a player we have tracked for a while and to attract a player of his calibre and experience is exciting for the club.

Introducing our first signing of the summer and our new number nine… 9️⃣ | #UnitedInPursuit pic.twitter.com/uPgzhVr5LM — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 7, 2022

“Steven has a proven track record in the Premier league, Championship and on the international arena and he will help us continue to drive Dundee United forward.”

Levitt day nears

United are also set to seal the signing of Dylan Levitt on a two-year deal after a six-figure switch was agreed with Manchester United.

However, that may not be announced until Friday, with a couple of finer details to be ironed out.

Levitt scored six goals and claimed one assist during a dazzling campaign on loan with the Terrors last term.

That put the Wales international top of Asghar and Ross’ list of summer targets, albeit there was interest in the player from Derby County and Cardiff City.

However, United have won the race for his services.

The club are also pursuing a loan deal for Wigan Athletic’s Jamie McGrath and are thought to have offered a contract to ex-St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark.