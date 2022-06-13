Zander Clark deserves a new opportunity, says Alan Mannus, and then he can return to St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Zander Clark deserves a new opportunity, says Alan Mannus, and then he can return to St Johnstone

By Eric Nicolson
June 13 2022, 7.00am Updated: June 13 2022, 10.00am
Alan Mannus and Zander Clark in their St Johnstone days.
Alan Mannus found his way back to Shamrock Rovers.

And the St Johnstone great believes the same could happen for Zander Clark at Perth.

Clark is almost certain to leave McDiarmid Park this summer, with a move to England the likeliest career path.

He’ll depart a legend and Mannus wouldn’t be surprised if the double-winning goalkeeper eventually returns to the club where it all began.

“You never know, maybe he’ll end up back at St Johnstone like I did with Shamrock Rovers,” said the 40-year-old.

“Craig Gordon has done that with Hearts and Allan McGregor with Rangers.

“I’m sure nobody at St Johnstone would have any issue if he moves on. It would be on good terms.

“Shamrock Rovers understood why I wanted to take a chance.

“You don’t know how far you can go until you actually do it.”

A new challenge

Mannus, who helped mentor Clark before he took over as number one and the former Northern Ireland international moved on, added: “I don’t know what Zander will do but I do know that he has done brilliant things for St Johnstone as a goalkeeper and will go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest.

“Like any player, he’ll want to push himself and see how high he can go in football.

“That’s no disrespect to the team you’re at.

“For me, it was moving from Shamrock Rovers to St Johnstone. That was something I needed to do.

“I was happy there but I wanted to try a new challenge in Scotland and I obviously had no regrets because I had seven brilliant years in Perth.

“Zander certainly deserves an opportunity. Whatever he chooses will work out well and I’m sure he’ll continue to have a great career.”

