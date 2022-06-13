Zander Clark deserves a new opportunity, says Alan Mannus, and then he can return to St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alan Mannus found his way back to Shamrock Rovers.

And the St Johnstone great believes the same could happen for Zander Clark at Perth.

Clark is almost certain to leave McDiarmid Park this summer, with a move to England the likeliest career path.

He’ll depart a legend and Mannus wouldn’t be surprised if the double-winning goalkeeper eventually returns to the club where it all began.

“You never know, maybe he’ll end up back at St Johnstone like I did with Shamrock Rovers,” said the 40-year-old.

“Craig Gordon has done that with Hearts and Allan McGregor with Rangers.

⚽️ Save of the season! We've selected five fine saves from the season so-far. Here's the first… @St_Johnstone_FC's Zander Clark's heroics against @RCFCStaggies 👇 pic.twitter.com/NWHZpAWZLC — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) January 10, 2018

“I’m sure nobody at St Johnstone would have any issue if he moves on. It would be on good terms.

“Shamrock Rovers understood why I wanted to take a chance.

“You don’t know how far you can go until you actually do it.”

A new challenge

Mannus, who helped mentor Clark before he took over as number one and the former Northern Ireland international moved on, added: “I don’t know what Zander will do but I do know that he has done brilliant things for St Johnstone as a goalkeeper and will go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest.

“Like any player, he’ll want to push himself and see how high he can go in football.

“That’s no disrespect to the team you’re at.

“For me, it was moving from Shamrock Rovers to St Johnstone. That was something I needed to do.

“I was happy there but I wanted to try a new challenge in Scotland and I obviously had no regrets because I had seven brilliant years in Perth.

“Zander certainly deserves an opportunity. Whatever he chooses will work out well and I’m sure he’ll continue to have a great career.”