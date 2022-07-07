GIG GUIDE: It’s on! From chamber pop to hardcore punk and more

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Edinburgh-based chamber pop-meets-bluegrass duo The Jellyman’s Daughter have lined up a brace of Courier Country shows.

Incorporating cello, guitar and mandolin, Emily Kelly and Graham Coe will be joined by long-time collaborator Jamie Francis to play the Dibble Tree Theatre in Carnoustie next Friday, July 15, and Tayport’s Larick Centre – a matinee performance – on Sunday July 17.

The new age roots outfit’s self-titled debut album landed in 2013 while the pair were still students. It earned them a best acoustic act nomination at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards.

Released in 2018, Emily and Graham’s sophomore LP Dead Reckoning found their vocals blending over a cinematic backdrop of sweeping strings and was seen as a major step forward in songwriting terms.

A Christmas-themed album followed in late 2020 and now they’re planning to return to the studio following live activities.

Tickets for next week’s gigs are available via hypercoastermusic.com

Michael Cassidy at PJ Molloy’s

Elsewhere, contemporary folk-pop troubadour Michael Cassidy is on his way to PJ Molloy’s in Dunfermline next week.

The Paisley performer can cite a flawless range of roots influences taking in such heavyweights of the genre as Richard Thompson and John Martyn plus future greats in the shape of the likes of Rufus Wainwright and Laura Marling.

Cassidy, 35, was the inaugural winner of the prestigious Gerry Rafferty Prize for songwriting in 2012 with his track The Men Who Stood Beside Me In The War.

He has toured all over the UK supporting such as Ben Howard, Frightened Rabbit, Amy MacDonald, Stornoway, Martha Wainwright and John Grant.

He’ll be playing Molloys with support from Linburn, aka Glasgow-based multi-instrumentalist Fraser MacIntyre who grew up in Dunfermline.

Dundee rocker Nick Shane

Separately, Dundee rocker Nick Shane is in the midst of a hectic schedule of live dates at the moment.

The songsmith, who has been working recently with Texas guitarist Ally McErlaine, appeared at last month’s Silverburn Festival in Leven and is due to play Glasgow venue Nice N Sleazy for the first time tomorrow.

He’s also got visits to Edinburgh’s Bannermans (July 15) and Andreou’s Bistro in Arbroath (July 30) lined up, with hopes that a show on home turf can also be slotted in some time over the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Conroy’s Basement has a trio of bands with some serious attitude en route on Tuesday week.

Hardcore Swedish punk rock

The big draw at the Meadowside venue on July 19 is likely to be a rare chance to catch uncompromising Swedish hardcore punk rock exponents Axe Rash.

Known for their skull-splitting racket, the feminist four-piece will be playing in Dundee for the first time as part of a European tour.

They unleashed their debut album Head Vs Wall in 2017 and released a split single with American hardcore outfit Therapy earlier this year.

Also on the Conroy’s bill are the equally raucous London noiseniks Shooting Daggers, who’ve become music press darlings in the wake of the arrival of their debut EP Athanes in May.

As if that wasn’t enough, punters can also enjoy a set on the night from Dundee blackened hardcore specialists Bed Of Wasps. E-tickets are on sale at makethatatakerecords.bigcartel.com

Roxy Music tributes

Looking further ahead, the Green Hotel in Kinross temporarily reactivates its gig schedule at the end of the month with a two-night visit from one of the world’s leading Roxy Music tribute bands.

With Backstage promoters Mundell Music keeping a low profile over summer, it’s been a relatively quiet spell on the live music front at the venue in recent weeks.

All that’s set to change when tribute Roxy Magic come to town on July 29 and 30.

Led by Bryan Ferry look-and-soundalike Kevin Hackett – a veteran of the ’70s music scene – the Bristol outfit formed in 2005.

They have built a solid reputation by continually striving to emulate their heroes’ live shows, both in appearance and setlist content.

In true Ferry style

They’re out on their own in the UK as far as tributes to the Do The Strand and Avalon hit-makers go, with Hackett renowned for capturing Ferry’s stage persona and quirky style.

Approved by the suave singer as well as his Roxy bandmates Phil Manzanera, Paul Thompson and Andy Mackay, the six-piece’s gigs take in every phase of the original art rockers’ long career,.

This includes such diverse classics as Street Life, Love Is The Drug, Let’s Stick Together, Ladytron and Dance Away.