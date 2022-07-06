Dylan Levitt nearing Dundee United return as Tangerines set to win race for Manchester United ace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

Dylan Levitt nearing Dundee United return as Tangerines set to win race for Manchester United ace

By Alan Temple
July 6 2022, 7.56pm
Dylan Levitt was a smash-hit last term
Dundee United are hopeful of sealing a deal for Manchester United kid Dylan Levitt within the next 24 hours.

The Wales internationalist was locked in advanced talks United chiefs on Wednesday evening, but Courier Sport understands only the finer details were being ironed out.

He is set to become Jack Ross’ first signing as Tangerines boss and represents something of a coup for United and sporting director Tony Asghar, given the player’s impact last term.

The Red Devils midfielder, who boasts 12 caps for the Dragons, has also attracted interest from Derby County and Cardiff City.

However, Levitt believes Tannadice is the ideal place to continue his development and — particularly in a World Cup year — ensure he has the platform to play first-team football.

Barring any unforeseen hitches, Levitt will be a United player by the end of the week and free to link up with Ross’ squad ahead of the club’s Spanish training camp (July 10-15).

Levitt scored six goals and claimed one assist during a dazzling campaign last term and, speaking at the weekend, Ross stated he was hopeful of getting a deal done.

“That process has been going on for a while now — and hopefully we are edging closer to bringing him back,” said the ex-Hibs and Sunderland boss.

“That would be brilliant because he was hugely impressive when I came up against him [as Hibs manager] last season. I watched other games and he’s obviously a full international with Wales.

“There is a lot in his profile that fits and he’s one we’ve been working on for quite a while and hopefully we’re getting closer to it.”

McGrath interest

United are also in the hunt for Wigan Athletic attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath.

Courier Sport revealed last month that the ex-St Mirren favourite was one of Ross’ top targets, having previously attempted to sign the player for Hibs.

And efforts to seal that deal have been stepped up.

McGrath, 25, has made just three starts for the Latics since making the move south in January.

Prior to that switch, the Ireland internationalist bagged 20 goals and seven assists in 79 outings for the Buddies.

What Jamie McGrath would bring to Dundee United as Jack Ross chases the one that got away

