Dylan Levitt nearing Dundee United return as Tangerines set to win race for Manchester United ace

Dundee United are hopeful of sealing a deal for Manchester United kid Dylan Levitt within the next 24 hours.

The Wales internationalist was locked in advanced talks United chiefs on Wednesday evening, but Courier Sport understands only the finer details were being ironed out.

He is set to become Jack Ross’ first signing as Tangerines boss and represents something of a coup for United and sporting director Tony Asghar, given the player’s impact last term.

The Red Devils midfielder, who boasts 12 caps for the Dragons, has also attracted interest from Derby County and Cardiff City.

However, Levitt believes Tannadice is the ideal place to continue his development and — particularly in a World Cup year — ensure he has the platform to play first-team football.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Congratulations to @DylanLevitt who is crowned Fans' Player of the Year for 2021/22 Take a look at Dylan in action 👇 pic.twitter.com/c2t3ofnlIA — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) May 15, 2022

Barring any unforeseen hitches, Levitt will be a United player by the end of the week and free to link up with Ross’ squad ahead of the club’s Spanish training camp (July 10-15).

Levitt scored six goals and claimed one assist during a dazzling campaign last term and, speaking at the weekend, Ross stated he was hopeful of getting a deal done.

“That process has been going on for a while now — and hopefully we are edging closer to bringing him back,” said the ex-Hibs and Sunderland boss.

“That would be brilliant because he was hugely impressive when I came up against him [as Hibs manager] last season. I watched other games and he’s obviously a full international with Wales.

“There is a lot in his profile that fits and he’s one we’ve been working on for quite a while and hopefully we’re getting closer to it.”

McGrath interest

United are also in the hunt for Wigan Athletic attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath.

Courier Sport revealed last month that the ex-St Mirren favourite was one of Ross’ top targets, having previously attempted to sign the player for Hibs.

And efforts to seal that deal have been stepped up.

McGrath, 25, has made just three starts for the Latics since making the move south in January.

Prior to that switch, the Ireland internationalist bagged 20 goals and seven assists in 79 outings for the Buddies.