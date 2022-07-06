Dundee United hope to seal Jamie McGrath and Dylan Levitt double swoop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United hope to seal Jamie McGrath and Dylan Levitt double swoop

By Alan Temple
July 6 2022, 8.50am Updated: July 6 2022, 9.17am
McGrath and Levitt
Dundee United are pursuing a double loan swoop for midfielders Dylan Levitt and Jamie McGrath.

The Tangerines are the only Premiership side yet to delve into the transfer market but work continues apace behind the scenes.

Levitt, 21, is a well-documented target and the Wales internationalist is understood to be open to a return to Tannadice next season.

The precocious playmaker scored six goals and claimed one assist during a dazzling campaign last term and, speaking at the weekend, boss Jack Ross stated he was hopeful of getting a deal done. 

Dylan Levitt
Dylan Levitt’s Dundee United displays were rewarded by Manchester United with a one-year extension

Despite reports suggesting Levitt would be available to buy from Manchester United for £300,000, the Daily Record states that a loan move remains the most likely outcome.

However, United and the Red Devils must come to an agreement regarding what percentage of the player’s wages the Terrors assume.

Similar talks are ongoing with Wigan Athletic with a view to securing the signature of McGrath.

Courier Sport revealed last month that the former St Mirren favourite was one of Ross’ top targets, having previously attempted to sign the player for Hibernian.

And efforts to seal that deal have been stepped up.

McGrath, 25, has made just three starts for the Latics since making the move south in January.

Prior to that switch, the Ireland internationalist bagged 20 goals and seven assists in 79 outings for the Buddies.

‘It was his destiny’: Meet the former Dundee United tactical chief who tempted Tam Courts to Hungary

