Dundee United hope to seal Jamie McGrath and Dylan Levitt double swoop

Dundee United are pursuing a double loan swoop for midfielders Dylan Levitt and Jamie McGrath.

The Tangerines are the only Premiership side yet to delve into the transfer market but work continues apace behind the scenes.

Levitt, 21, is a well-documented target and the Wales internationalist is understood to be open to a return to Tannadice next season.

The precocious playmaker scored six goals and claimed one assist during a dazzling campaign last term and, speaking at the weekend, boss Jack Ross stated he was hopeful of getting a deal done.

Despite reports suggesting Levitt would be available to buy from Manchester United for £300,000, the Daily Record states that a loan move remains the most likely outcome.

However, United and the Red Devils must come to an agreement regarding what percentage of the player’s wages the Terrors assume.

Similar talks are ongoing with Wigan Athletic with a view to securing the signature of McGrath.

Courier Sport revealed last month that the former St Mirren favourite was one of Ross’ top targets, having previously attempted to sign the player for Hibernian.

And efforts to seal that deal have been stepped up.

McGrath, 25, has made just three starts for the Latics since making the move south in January.

Prior to that switch, the Ireland internationalist bagged 20 goals and seven assists in 79 outings for the Buddies.