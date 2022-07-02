Dylan Levitt to Dundee United transfer latest: Jack Ross makes ‘edging closer’ claim for Manchester United ace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dylan Levitt to Dundee United transfer latest: Jack Ross makes ‘edging closer’ claim for Manchester United ace

By Alan Temple
July 2 2022, 3.14pm
Soon? Levitt in Tangerine
Soon? Levitt in Tangerine

Jack Ross is hopeful that Dundee United are ‘edging closer’ to a loan swoop for Manchester United playmaker Dylan Levitt.

Levitt, 21, spent last season on loan with the Tangerines and emerged as the heartbeat of Tam Courts’ side, notching six goals and one assist during a dazzling campaign.

United sporting director Tony Asghar has made no secret of the club’s desire to bring Levitt back to Tannadice, with a dialogue ongoing with the player and the Red Devils.

Derby County and Cardiff City have also been credited with an interest in the player.

However, new boss Ross has sparked renewed hope that United could win the race for his services with a positive update on the situation.

“Tony Asghar has spoken publicly about Dylan and said we have a strong desire to bring him back to the club,” said Ross.

“That process has been going on for a while now — and hopefully we are edging closer to bringing him back.

“That would be brilliant because he was hugely impressive when I came up against him [as Hibs manager] last season. I watched other games and he’s obviously a full international with Wales.

“There is a lot in his profile that fits and he’s one we’ve been working on for quite a while and hopefully we’re getting closer to it.”

World Cup hard sell

Levitt’s form for United saw him become a regular in the Wales squad and, with 12 caps now to his name, he has aspirations to earn a place in their squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to Courier Sport earlier this week, Tangerines favourite Craig Easton urged the player to prioritise that opportunity when he makes his decision — and return north.

Dylan Levitt has played 12 times for Wales

And Ross confirmed that the club have made a similar pitch to the player.

He told BBC Sportsound: “We are in a good position if that competition arises because of the exposure he got from playing here last year, his performance levels and the fact he’s now in the full [Wales] squad.

“One of the things that we believe is a big carrot is that he was a first-team regular here last season and would be again, given his performance levels.

“That enables you to have the best possible chance to be involved in a World Cup squad.

“What no player wants is to find themselves not playing regularly in the lead up to a World Cup. That’s a very obvious short-term ambition for Dylan — to be in that World Cup squad.

“We’ve provided a very solid pitch to say we’ll give him the best possible chance of doing that. Hopefully he buys in to that.”

Why Jack Ross is ‘better prepared’ for Dundee United European challenge after Hibs experience

