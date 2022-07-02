Dylan Levitt to Dundee United transfer latest: Jack Ross makes ‘edging closer’ claim for Manchester United ace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross is hopeful that Dundee United are ‘edging closer’ to a loan swoop for Manchester United playmaker Dylan Levitt.

Levitt, 21, spent last season on loan with the Tangerines and emerged as the heartbeat of Tam Courts’ side, notching six goals and one assist during a dazzling campaign.

United sporting director Tony Asghar has made no secret of the club’s desire to bring Levitt back to Tannadice, with a dialogue ongoing with the player and the Red Devils.

Derby County and Cardiff City have also been credited with an interest in the player.

However, new boss Ross has sparked renewed hope that United could win the race for his services with a positive update on the situation.

WHAT A GOAL!! DUNDEE UTD ARE LEVEL! 1-1!! ⚽#MUFC loanee Dylan Levitt scores a WORLDIE! ⚡ It couldn't…could it? 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/jcXvd0yVnu — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) May 11, 2022

“Tony Asghar has spoken publicly about Dylan and said we have a strong desire to bring him back to the club,” said Ross.

“That process has been going on for a while now — and hopefully we are edging closer to bringing him back.

“That would be brilliant because he was hugely impressive when I came up against him [as Hibs manager] last season. I watched other games and he’s obviously a full international with Wales.

“There is a lot in his profile that fits and he’s one we’ve been working on for quite a while and hopefully we’re getting closer to it.”

World Cup hard sell

Levitt’s form for United saw him become a regular in the Wales squad and, with 12 caps now to his name, he has aspirations to earn a place in their squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to Courier Sport earlier this week, Tangerines favourite Craig Easton urged the player to prioritise that opportunity when he makes his decision — and return north.

And Ross confirmed that the club have made a similar pitch to the player.

He told BBC Sportsound: “We are in a good position if that competition arises because of the exposure he got from playing here last year, his performance levels and the fact he’s now in the full [Wales] squad.

“One of the things that we believe is a big carrot is that he was a first-team regular here last season and would be again, given his performance levels.

“That enables you to have the best possible chance to be involved in a World Cup squad.

“What no player wants is to find themselves not playing regularly in the lead up to a World Cup. That’s a very obvious short-term ambition for Dylan — to be in that World Cup squad.

“We’ve provided a very solid pitch to say we’ll give him the best possible chance of doing that. Hopefully he buys in to that.”